SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canva, the world’s only all-in-one visual communication platform, celebrates 10 years of innovation with the launch of Canva’s Magic Studio. Reinforcing Canva’s mission to democratize design, Magic Studio is the world’s most comprehensive AI-design platform empowering individuals, teams and organizations to boost their creativity, supercharge their productivity and scale their brands.

“A decade ago, Canva set out to empower the world to design by simplifying a complex and fragmented design ecosystem. As we go into the next decade of our journey, we’re incredibly excited to be taking a massive leap forward with the launch of Magic Studio – the first all-in-one suite of design AI tools created to supercharge the way teams create and scale visual content,” said Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Canva. “With a focus on making complex things simple, Magic Studio has been built for the 99% of the world without complex design training. This launch marks the start of an exciting new chapter as we double down on empowering over 150 million individuals and thousands of businesses to unlock their creativity and achieve their goals.”

Magic Studio marks the latest in a series of major product milestones over the past 12 months, including the launch of Canva’s enterprise-focused Visual Suite in September 2022 and the rollout of new AI and marketer tools at Create this March. Fueled by the proliferation of visual communication at work, more than 65 million new users have started using Canva in the last year – a milestone that originally took the company eight years to achieve. Canva currently has 16 million paying subscribers and more than 150 million users worldwide. The company’s early set of AI-powered design products have been used more than 3 billion times.

Magic Studio – The AI Design Platform for the Other 99%

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence presents an extraordinary opportunity for individuals and organizations to realize their innate creative potential. Despite an onslaught of new tools, AI-powered design remains geared towards design professionals and exists in a highly complex and fragmented market, limiting the incredible potential of this technology for the 99% of workers who need to create more content than ever without advanced design skills.

Magic Studio is a first of its kind suite of AI tools built on proprietary models, in partnership with industry leaders, and through its rapidly growing app ecosystem. Magic Studio infuses the best of AI across every part of Canva as the first and only truly all-in-one and interoperable AI design offering on the market. When time is short and productivity cannot be compromised, Magic Studio can generate compelling content, fast-track first drafts, automate mundane tasks, design like an expert, massively accelerate the creation process, and much more.

Starting today, Magic Studio offers the following and more:

Magic Switch: An industry-first offering that instantly converts designs into a range of formats with one click. Turn a presentation into an executive summary or create a blog post from a whiteboard of ideas, plus, translate it into various languages in the process.

An industry-first offering that instantly converts designs into a range of formats with one click. Turn a presentation into an executive summary or create a blog post from a whiteboard of ideas, plus, translate it into various languages in the process. Magic Media (text to image and text to video functionality): Turn text into engaging photos and, with its latest update, explore a wide range of new style options for any result. Or, create compelling videos from an image or text using Gen-2, a video generation AI model by Runway.

Turn text into engaging photos and, with its latest update, explore a wide range of new style options for any result. Or, create compelling videos from an image or text using Gen-2, a video generation AI model by Runway. Magic Design: Turn a prompt or your own media into captivating and fully designed videos, presentations and more. Speed up the creation process by simply entering your idea, selecting color schemes and watching complete designs come to life ready to be shared or further customized to your liking.

Turn a prompt or your own media into captivating and fully designed videos, presentations and more. Speed up the creation process by simply entering your idea, selecting color schemes and watching complete designs come to life ready to be shared or further customized to your liking. Brand Voice: Canva’s Magic Write copywriting assistant has been supercharged with brand voice. It’s easier than ever to write in your brand’s tone of voice in any design or document. Simply add guidelines to your Brand Kit to generate on-brand content every time.

Canva’s Magic Write copywriting assistant has been supercharged with brand voice. It’s easier than ever to write in your brand’s tone of voice in any design or document. Simply add guidelines to your Brand Kit to generate on-brand content every time. Magic Morph: Turn your design from ordinary to extraordinary by instantly transforming words and shapes into new colors, textures, patterns and styles with a simple prompt.

Turn your design from ordinary to extraordinary by instantly transforming words and shapes into new colors, textures, patterns and styles with a simple prompt. Magic Grab: A whole new way to reimagine your images. Magic Grab can select and separate any subject in your photo so that you can edit, reposition, or resize it.

A whole new way to reimagine your images. Magic Grab can select and separate any subject in your photo so that you can edit, reposition, or resize it. Magic Expand: Perfect photos after they’ve been taken. Magic Expand can save zoomed-in images or turn a vertical shot horizontal by recovering whatever's outside the frame.

Perfect photos after they’ve been taken. Magic Expand can save zoomed-in images or turn a vertical shot horizontal by recovering whatever's outside the frame. AI Apps on Canva: The Canva Apps Marketplace puts the best AI-powered design and productivity tools on the market all in one place, with world-leading AI apps recently added including Dall-E, Imagen by Google Cloud, MurfAI, Soundraw and more.

Canva Shield – Industry Leading Safety, Privacy and Indemnification

In addition to Magic Studio, Canva also announced the launch of Canva Shield – an industry-leading and enterprise-grade collection of robust trust, safety and privacy controls designed to provide teams and organizations with peace of mind when creating content. Team administrators have full control over how Magic Studio products are enabled and used across the workplace and can toggle these features based on employee roles at any time.

Canva Shield is the latest in the company’s substantial and ongoing investment in trust and safety following the integration of powerful automated content moderation, prompt filtering, reporting functionalities and the launch of an industry-first debiasing model ensuring Magic Studio products produce safe and inclusive results. For enterprise customers, Canva Shield also includes indemnification, providing additional peace of mind for organizations creating content with AI.

A Leading Creator Compensation Program

In recognition of the importance of creators and designers, Canva also announced a $200 million commitment in content and AI royalties to be paid to the company’s creator community over the next three years. The Creator Compensation Program will pay Canva Creators who consent to having their content used to train the company’s proprietary AI models.

Underscoring its commitment to transparency, Canva will provide creators the choice to opt out of their data being used for training purposes. Creators who opt into training AI models on their existing content will receive an initial payment followed by monthly payment for continued use.

“The future of design will be determined by human creativity but will also be fueled by unprecedented levels of AI innovation,” said Danny Wu, Head of AI, Canva. “Creators are at the heart of our community, so we fully embrace our responsibility to ensure that we’re offering them AI-powered tools that are firmly grounded in transparency, as well as ethical and fair practices every step of the way.”

Fueling Visual Communication in the Enterprise

As Canva enters its next decade, the company remains focused on democratizing design in the workplace. A year since the launch of Canva’s Visual Suite which introduced collaborative documents, websites, presentations, whiteboards, data visualization, and more – Canva is experiencing unprecedented workplace growth and adoption, adding more than 65 million new monthly active users in a year while nearly doubling paid subscribers to over 16 million.

More and more, professionals are expected to communicate visually at work. There are more than one million people now listing Canva as a core skill on their LinkedIn profile - a figure that’s surged 72% year-over-year as visual communication becomes the status quo. For this reason, Canva’s traction in the enterprise is growing rapidly with large companies like FedEx, Starbucks, Colgate-Palmolive, Zoom, Reddit, and others that rely on Canva as their visual communication tool of choice.

Canva’s all-in-one platform, now supercharged with more AI-powered design tools, is unlocking entirely new levels of creativity while empowering individuals, teams, and enterprises to create visual communication at scale like never before. To learn more about all of the functionality included within Canva’s Magic Studio, visit the Canva Newsroom here.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

