Dean Swan has been promoted to General Manager to oversee monday.com’s growth in Asia Pacific & Japan

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced the promotion of Dean Swan to General Manager of Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ). This announcement supports monday.com’s new hybrid regional structure, implemented on September 1, 2023.

Previously Regional Vice President of APJ, in his new role as General Manager of APJ, Swan will join monday.com’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) leadership team and support monday.com’s new hybrid regional structure. Over his nearly four-year tenure at monday.com, the company’s ANZ customer base increased by 143% since launching in Australia in 2020, with regional customers including Tourism Australia, Kmart, Sony Biz Networks Corporation, and Hepmil Media. As one of monday.com's first employees in Australia, Swan significantly scaled the local team by over 20X and oversaw the opening of monday.com’s regional headquarters in Sydney earlier this year, as well as the company’s office opening in Japan last year.

Established in November 2022, monday.com’s CRO organisation ensures that from the moment a customer begins using monday.com and throughout their growth trajectory, their experience is seamless. As part of the CRO organisation evolving, monday.com is establishing a hybrid regional structure to empower the regions while providing a strong connection to core global functions. APJ, North America, and EMEA will be led by a regional leader who will own and be accountable for the entire revenue and retention in the region, driving annual recurring revenue and net dollar retention and ensuring all client-facing and supporting-operational functions are aligned on the regional goals.

In starting his new role, Swan will focus on further expanding operational excellence and oversee all of monday.com’s APJ teams, including Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Singapore, and Japan. Swan will act as the regional leader owning and driving revenue and retention across APJ. He will oversee the continued growth in the region and expansion of the team as monday.com continues to scale, including product growth areas such as monday sales CRM and monday dev. Swan will continue to report directly to monday.com CRO Yoni Osherov.

“It’s been an incredible journey since launching monday.com in Australia, and I’m looking forward to continuing to expand our multi-product offering across the APJ market in my new role,” says Swan. “This new structure will ensure we’re delivering upmost value to our customers based on their regional needs.”

The new hybrid regional structure is also supported by the promotion of Jamison Powell to GM of North America and the company’s first Senior Vice President of Sales.

“This shift to a hybrid regional model is the natural next step to take monday.com and the CRO organisation to the next level. While certain functions will remain global, the power behind this new structure is that it brings a level of uniqueness to each region. This is crucial as we scale, as each regional leader will have the autonomy to create strategies that are tailored to specific market needs,” said Osherov. “Dean and Jamison have been influential leaders that have helped guide monday.com’s rapid growth in North America and APJ and we look forward to seeing their continued impact in their elevated roles.”

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratises the power of software so organisations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Fully customisable to suit any business vertical, the platform is currently used by over 186,000 customers across more than 200 industries and in over 200 countries and territories.

