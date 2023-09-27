Prospection Board of Directors strengthens software-as-a-service and life sciences expertise with additions of Craig Jones and Bruce Goodwin

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PCI--Prospection – the pioneer of patient-centric intelligence – today announced software-as-a-service (SaaS) and go-to-market (GTM) seasoned executive, Daniel West, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Prospection also brings deep technology- and pharmaceutical-industry experience to its Board of Directors with the appointment of Craig Jones as its Chairperson and Bruce Goodwin as a Non-Executive Director. Prospection’s Co-founder, Eric Chung, will serve as Co-CEO, driving the crucial role of innovation and continued expansion into Japan.

Daniel brings more than two decades of experience driving business growth and building successful teams within global technology organizations, including serving in senior leadership roles for industry giants, including MYOB, Oracle, Salesforce, and Informatica. At Prospection, he is helping to propel continued business momentum through global commercialization advancements and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, such as large language models (LLMs) and other machine learning (ML) capabilities to drive diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics.

“Daniel has a deep understanding of technology trends and the nuances of software commercialization that are invaluable to Prospection as we continue to enhance our global strategy and catapult our machine learning innovation,” said Eric. “With Daniel’s impressive background and Prospection’s decade-long reputation of successfully working with dozens of top-tier life sciences companies, we are well positioned to achieve growth and shepherd in patient-centric intelligence powered by AI.”

“I am personally inspired and professionally motivated by Prospection’s mission to help get the right patient on the right treatment at the right time,” said Daniel. “Today, we power patient-centric intelligence to help pharmaceutical commercial leaders elevate their impact on both patient care and market share. Tomorrow, we are a healthcare partner of choice to unlock the power of AI to understand what’s happening, diagnose why it’s happening, predict what might happen, and prescribe how to improve outcomes.”

Craig joins Prospection with extensive experience helping emerging enterprise technology companies reach their global potential, including guiding five successful acquisitions. He deeply understands the global SaaS and AI landscape, having been an Operating Advisor with the global technology investment firm Francisco Partners, and having held senior executive roles at ABB Enterprise Software, Mincom, Oracle, and Descartes Systems Group.

“Prospection has built incredible, AI-forward technology supported by a team of healthcare analytics trailblazers,” said Craig. “I am excited to help elevate Prospection’s potential across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Bruce comes to Prospection with more than three decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including serving as an executive across APAC for Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (formerly Janssen Pharmaceuticals). Bruce currently sits on five Boards across the healthcare sector, bringing global drug commercialization and patient centricity expertise and perspectives.

“It is an honor to serve on Prospection’s Board of Directors. As a former customer of Prospection, I experienced firsthand the strong analytics innovation partnership and patient-centric intelligence software, which helped provide invaluable insight into patient care and market share,” said Bruce. “Over a number of years, our new product launches were world-class and Prospection was instrumental in achieving this.”

Over the past year, Prospection has also built up the expertise of its executive team to help advance and extend the impact and footprint of the organization. Read more about the leadership team at: https://www.prospection.com/team/.

About Prospection

Prospection pioneers patient-centric intelligence, illuminating patient care’s impact on market share for pharmaceutical brands. Prospection's proprietary knowledge engine, the Patient-centric Intelligence Core, powers AI-forward products, services, and enriched data offerings to help commercial, medical, and analytics teams optimize drug performance and improve patient outcomes. For more than a decade, Prospection has worked across 20+ therapeutic areas and 100+ indications, and has been the patient-centric intelligence partner of choice for more than 50 life sciences companies. Visit www.prospection.com for more information.

