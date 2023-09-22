A tenfold boost in productivity with automation; self-service functions for democratized data on a modern, single data platform for connected, trusted insights

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that the National Roads and Motorists’ Association (NRMA), Australia’s largest member-owned organization, has chosen Informatica’s AI-powered data management cloud platform Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) to enhance customer engagement across multiple lines of business such as roadside assistance, travel, tourism and lifestyle services.

With 2.77 million members, the NRMA had more than 3,000 data sets and over a decade-old on-premises technology architecture that was hindering the organization’s business growth. Since implementing Informatica’s IDMC to support the NRMA’s single data strategy and single data platform for data management, user productivity has already increased ten-fold and data ingestion and data transformation load times have reduced by 60%, achieving faster processing and analysis of data for quicker insights and decision making.

With a modern data management platform featuring self-service functions, data silos are removed and data is democratized across the organization for key IT and business users including data engineers, system integration architects and the marketing team. Users can access and deliver high-quality, reliable data in minutes instead of days to support marketing campaign launches and generate trusted data for seamless claim settlements and membership redemptions, which enhances the customer experience.

“Focusing on customer experience and product innovation is paramount in the highly competitive insurance market,” said Vamsi Krishna Dhalli, Senior Data Manager, Technology at the NRMA. “Our data across business units used to be siloed and fragmented, but now with Informatica’s IDMC we are better connected with our data to better serve our customers with personalized value. Adopting a low-code/no-code approach in our integration environment enabled us to scale, innovate and remain agile to meet market demand, while automation has helped free up our IT resources for higher-value tasks.”

“Informatica is pleased to work with the NRMA to help overcome their data challenges by operationalizing their processes through our AI-powered IDMC platform to drive actional business insights,” said Richard Scott, Group Vice President at Informatica Asia Pacific. “Data needs to be unlocked to drive the trust and connection with customers, and we’re happy to partner with the NRMA to bring our data management expertise while delivering fit-for-business data to create better member experiences.”

