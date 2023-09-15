Proven leader in applying machine learning and artificial intelligence to solve fraud problems for financial institutions, Colm Coughlan joins CTO Yogesh Patel, PhD, to lead Outseer data science team

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outseer, a leader in providing fraud solutions that protect financial accounts from login through payment, announced today the appointment of Colm Coughlan, PhD, to lead the Outseer Data Science team. In his new role, Coughlan will lead the data science team in pursuit of Outseer’s mission to liberate the world from financial fraud. He joins Yogesh Patel, PhD, who recently joined Outseer, to jointly guide technology and data science innovation.

At the heart of the Outseer Platform is a risk engine built on machine learning models powered by first- and third-party data signals, including unique consortium data from the Outseer Global Data Network. This risk engine has been proven and honed at the largest financial institutions in the world for over two decades.

Prior to Outseer, Coughlan was Head of Data Science at Callsign where he designed and implemented real-time machine learning solutions for anti-fraud behavioral biometrics. He joins Dr. Yogesh Patel, Outseer CTO, to lead innovation and research for the market leading Outseer Platform. Coughlan’s experience leveraging machine learning to protect financial accounts positions him for immediate impact at Outseer.

“The continued digitization of global financial services, including the proliferation of real-time payments, coupled with the ongoing evolution of the threat landscape, require corresponding advancements in anti-fraud platforms,” said Patel. “Dr. Coughlan is a tremendous addition to our team. His appointment demonstrates Outseer’s commitment to continually advance our market leading transactional risk management platform.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Outseer in this role,” said Coughlan. “As a data scientist, you know that good predictive insights require rich, unique data and that is one of the things that excites me most about joining Outseer. Outseer has built its Global Data Network on data and insights gained from trillions of transactions at some of the largest financial institutions in the world. I look forward to working with our team to advance the insights we deliver to our customers for every financial transaction.”

“Continuing to invest in our technology and data science teams is one of our most important priorities,” said John Filby, CEO at Outseer. “For over two decades now Outseer has been a market leader in applying AI and machine learning to the prevention of fraud. We are building on our storied heritage of innovation throughout which we have proven that the best models fueled by the best data produce the best fraud mitigation outcomes for our clients.”

About Outseer

At Outseer, we are empowering our customers to liberate the world from digital fraud by providing solutions that stop fraud, not customers. Our market-leading transactional risk management platform is used by thousands of financial institutions around the world to protect millions of customer accounts and hundreds of billions of banking and card not present transactions annually. Leveraging proven data science, including our proprietary consortium data, our machine learning platform delivers the highest fraud detection rates, lowest false positive rates, and lowest customer intervention in the industry.

