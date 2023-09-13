CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company today announced an agreement with HEO (USA), a subsidiary of HEO, an Australian space technology company specializing in non-Earth imaging (NEI) and in-orbit satellite inspection services.

Under this contract, Sidus Space will incorporate HEO's Holmes Imager as a hosted payload on the second set of LizzieSatTM missions, scheduled for launch in Q2 2024, in conjunction with a monthly Data services contract. The Holmes Imager previously achieved success as a hosted payload on Turion's Droid-1 in June 2023. This technology empowers HEO Inspect, an in-orbit satellite inspection software platform that facilitates NEI and provides invaluable intelligence on space objects. HEO Inspect rigorously processes and analyzes data captured by the Holmes Imager, enabling customers to explore and interpret space objects with remarkable clarity, precision, and speed.

Since its unveiling in August 2022, HEO Inspect has been used by governments, defense agencies, and the commercial sector, serving as a vital tool to achieve high-revisit and timely collection for the rapid identification and characterization of space objects.

“This contract is another significant step towards expanding our space-based data services and delivering innovative solutions across various industries,” stated Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “We eagerly anticipate the execution of this mission as we continue to build our high margin data-as-a-service business."

“HEO is thrilled to work with Sidus Space to host our Holmes Imager and expand our imaging network of space-based sensors,” said Will Crowe, Co-Founder and CEO of HEO. “This partnership highlights our dedication to fostering innovative solutions for pressing space-related challenges while upholding our commitment to sustainability.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About HEO

HEO is a space technology company specializing in enabling non-Earth imaging and delivering analytics on spacecraft of interest. With our innovative software platform, HEO Inspect, we are dedicated to advancing our understanding of space objects through high resolution imaging, fast data acquisition, and extended coverage of objects. HEO's mission is to make space activities transparent and empower global space players with invaluable insights into space activities. We are a software-first company who prioritizes partnerships to support space sustainability. We currently serve government, defense and commercial customers in Australia, USA, and UK.

https://www.heospace.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

