CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ASCU #Arizona--Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging copper developer and near-term producer, drills initial 13 infill holes from the high grade core of the Parks/Salyer deposit demonstrating continuity of grade and mineralized widths at 125 ft (38 m) drill spacing (see FIGURES 1-15). A total of 29,036 ft (8,850.2 m) has now been drilled within the overall 105,000 ft (32,000 m) infill to measured drilling program over the Cactus Project deposits. This program is being undertaken to upgrade parts of the current mineral resources to the measured category for a definitive feasibility study (“DFS”) in late 2024.

Drilling Highlights:

- Drilling replicating high grade-thicknesses from prior drill programs, including 5 new intervals in the top 10 grade thickness intervals at Parks/Salyer (see FIGURE 4)

- In July and August, 2 drill rigs focused in the eastern section, interpreted to be the high grade core of the deposit

- ECP-145: 937 ft (285.8 m) @ 1.41% CuT of continuous mineralization

639 ft (194.8 m) @ 1.78% CuT, 1.37% Cu TSol, 0.016% Mo (enriched)

Incl 78 ft (23.8 m) @ 4.10% CuT, 2.96% Cu TSol, 0.013% Mo

- ECP-147: 1,023 ft (312 m) @ 1.05% CuT of continuous mineralization

935 ft (285.2 m) @ 1.02% CuT, 0.63% Cu TSol, 0.014% Mo (enriched)

Incl 202 ft (61.6 m) @ 2.03% CuT, 1.28% Cu TSol, 0.016% Mo

- ECP-162: 1,132 ft (344.9 m) @ 1.23% CuT of continuous mineralization

597 ft (181.8 m) @ 1.49% CuT, 1.44% Cu TSol, 0.019% Mo (enriched)

And 170 ft (51.8 m) @ 1.92% CuT, 1.88% Cu TSol, 0.023% Mo

- ECP-169: 880.2 ft (268.3 m) @ 1.13% CuT of continuous mineralization

519 ft (158.2 m) @ 1.49% CuT, 1.09% Cu TSol, 0.011% Mo (enriched)

Incl 158ft (48.2m) @ 2.16% CuT, 2.10% Cu TSol, 0.004% Mo

- ECP-152: 1,011 ft (308.2 m) @ 0.78% CuT of continuous mineralization

674 ft (205.6 m) @ 1.0% CuT, 0.94% Cu TSol, 0.020% Mo (enriched)

Incl 125 ft (38.3 m) @ 2.18% CuT, 2.13% Cu TSol, 0.017% Mo

NOTE: True widths are not known, see PR dated September 28, 2022 for the P/S mineral resource

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented, “The team continues to execute and deliver solid results as we advance our Cactus and Parks/Salyer projects. The proven continuity of the Parks/Salyer mineralization within the deposit continues to support our vision of a top tier asset within a tier 1 jurisdiction. Additionally, with the recent option of MainSpring, the Parks/Salyer southern extension, we see a tremendous opportunity to continue building the Parks/Salyer mineral resource beyond the current 2.9 billion pounds at 1.015% total copper inferred resource.”

Drilling Recap

A total of 26 infill-to-measured core holes (of a planned 47-hole program) have been drilled at 125 ft (38m) drill centers in the eastern half of the Parks/Salyer mineral resource area since April 1st, 2023. We continue to focus on defining the high-grade core of the mineral resource, with encouraging and consistent intervals of mineralization as the geological team continues to work toward completing the drilling that will be needed for a measured resource for the Definitive Feasibility Study in 2024. As shown in FIGURE 4, holes ECP-145 and ECP-162 demonstrate the overall continuity of width and grade predicted by the earlier 250 ft (76m) infill-to-indicated drill program, especially in the center of the previously defined thicker areas of higher grade copper, where both thickness and average grades continue to be defined by the latest infill drilling. Completed drilling that is pending results will help to further define the characteristics and boundaries of these two high grade centers of mineralization.

TABLE 1: Parks/Salyer Drilling Highlights

Hole Id Zone Feet Metres Grade From To Length From To Length CuT TSol Mo ECP-132 oxide 1,535.5 1,586.9 51.4 468.0 483.7 15.7 0.95 0.94 0.011 enriched 1,586.9 1,816.0 229.1 483.7 553.5 69.8 1.02 0.95 0.007 including 1,586.9 1,634.7 47.8 483.7 498.3 14.6 1.52 1.45 0.012 and 1,678.0 1,708.0 30.0 511.5 520.6 9.1 1.24 1.20 0.005 and 1,752.6 1,804.0 51.4 534.2 549.9 15.7 1.17 1.03 0.005 primary 1,816.0 2,246.0 430.0 553.5 684.6 131.1 0.21 0.02 0.004 including 1,843.0 1,896.0 53.0 561.7 577.9 16.2 0.36 0.05 0.002 ECP-138 enriched 1,041.4 1,159.0 117.6 317.4 353.3 35.8 1.58 1.54 0.010 including 1,068.0 1,108.0 40.0 325.5 337.7 12.2 2.52 2.51 0.007 enriched 1,268.0 1,313.3 45.3 386.5 400.3 13.8 0.96 0.93 0.028 enriched 1,376.2 1,497.7 121.5 419.5 456.5 37.0 1.00 0.78 0.016 including 1,386.0 1,451.0 65.0 422.5 442.3 19.8 1.39 1.30 0.016 primary 1,497.7 2,115.8 618.1 456.5 644.9 188.4 0.49 0.05 0.013 including 1,597.0 1,657.3 60.3 486.8 505.1 18.4 0.65 0.07 0.016 and 1,798.5 2,008.3 209.8 548.2 612.1 63.9 0.69 0.05 0.020 ECP-145 enriched 1,064.0 1,703.0 639.0 324.3 519.1 194.8 1.78 1.37 0.016 including 1,074.0 1,152.0 78.0 327.4 351.1 23.8 4.10 2.96 0.013 primary 1,703.0 2,001.5 298.5 519.1 610.1 91.0 0.62 0.05 0.033 including 1,703.0 1,733.0 30.0 519.1 528.2 9.1 0.96 0.09 0.010 and 1,852.0 1,882.0 30.0 564.5 573.6 9.1 0.86 0.07 0.020 ECP-147 enriched 1,000.3 1,936.0 935.7 304.9 590.1 285.2 1.02 0.63 0.014 including 1,145.0 1,347.0 202.0 349.0 410.6 61.6 2.03 1.28 0.016 and 1,397.0 1,427.0 30.0 425.8 434.9 9.1 1.75 1.29 0.021 primary 1,936.0 2,024.0 88.0 590.1 616.9 26.8 0.62 0.05 0.013 ECP-152 oxide 1,042.0 1,062.3 20.3 317.6 323.8 6.2 1.00 0.97 0.018 enriched 1,272.0 1,946.7 674.7 387.7 593.4 205.6 1.00 0.94 0.020 including 1,293.4 1,419.0 125.6 394.2 432.5 38.3 2.18 2.13 0.017 and 1,674.0 1,724.0 50.0 510.2 525.5 15.2 1.33 1.31 0.028 and 1,892.0 1,916.0 24.0 576.7 584.0 7.3 1.68 1.65 0.032 primary 1,946.7 2,283.0 336.3 593.4 695.9 102.5 0.35 0.04 0.016 including 1,946.7 2,075.0 128.3 593.4 632.5 39.1 0.54 0.05 0.017 ECP-155 oxide 1,072.0 1,140.0 68.0 326.7 347.5 20.7 0.72 0.70 0.018 oxide 1,223.5 1,315.0 91.5 372.9 400.8 27.9 0.87 0.85 0.018 enriched 1,315.0 1,887.6 572.6 400.8 575.3 174.5 1.04 0.92 0.023 including 1,322.0 1,347.0 25.0 402.9 410.6 7.6 2.20 2.17 0.031 and 1,510.0 1,620.0 110.0 460.2 493.8 33.5 1.29 1.06 0.028 and 1,690.0 1,730.0 40.0 515.1 527.3 12.2 1.41 1.31 0.021 primary 1,887.6 2,290.0 402.4 575.3 698.0 122.7 0.23 0.02 0.011 including 1,988.0 2,017.0 29.0 605.9 614.8 8.8 0.87 0.06 0.017 ECP-156 enriched 1,118.9 1,756.0 637.1 341.0 535.2 194.2 0.81 0.57 0.010 including 1,366.0 1,566.0 200.0 416.4 477.3 61.0 1.33 1.21 0.009 primary 1,756.0 2,081.6 325.6 535.2 634.5 99.2 0.52 0.05 0.014 including 1,806.0 1,876.0 70.0 550.5 571.8 21.3 0.66 0.06 0.011 ECP-158 oxide 1,256.0 1,336.7 80.7 382.8 407.4 24.6 1.70 1.69 0.020 enriched 1,367.0 1,876.9 509.9 416.7 572.1 155.4 1.20 1.09 0.020 including 1,382.0 1,432.0 50.0 421.2 436.5 15.2 2.79 2.13 0.032 and 1,634.0 1,734.0 100.0 498.0 528.5 30.5 1.45 1.40 0.016 primary 1,876.9 2,311.0 434.1 572.1 704.4 132.3 0.27 0.03 0.011 including 1,897.0 1,969.4 72.4 578.2 600.3 22.1 0.42 0.04 0.009 and 2,240.0 2,300.0 60.0 682.8 701.0 18.3 0.41 0.03 0.011 ECP-159 enriched 1,493.0 1,823.2 330.2 455.1 555.7 100.6 1.27 0.77 0.015 including 1,503.0 1,587.0 84.0 458.1 483.7 25.6 1.84 1.35 0.012 primary 1,823.2 2,056.3 233.1 555.7 626.8 71.0 0.58 0.14 0.017 including 1,833.0 1,903.5 70.5 558.7 580.2 21.5 0.70 0.09 0.017 ECP-162 oxide 1,163.0 1,310.8 147.8 354.5 399.5 45.0 1.39 1.36 0.015 including 1,212.7 1,280.7 68.0 369.6 390.4 20.7 2.09 2.05 0.017 enriched 1,321.0 1,917.5 596.5 402.6 584.5 181.8 1.49 1.44 0.019 including 1,367.9 1,418.0 50.1 416.9 432.2 15.3 2.57 2.54 0.016 and 1,668.0 1,838.0 170.0 508.4 560.2 51.8 1.92 1.88 0.023 primary 1,917.5 2,304.9 387.4 584.5 702.5 118.1 0.30 0.03 0.010 including 1,917.5 1,978.4 60.9 584.5 603.0 18.6 0.41 0.05 0.006 and 2,059.0 2,079.0 20.0 627.6 633.7 6.1 0.56 0.06 0.008 ECP-165 oxide 1,357.0 1,386.0 29.0 413.6 422.5 8.8 1.72 1.71 0.033 enriched 1,429.5 1,598.0 168.5 435.7 487.1 51.4 1.49 1.46 0.012 including 1,437.0 1,487.0 50.0 438.0 453.2 15.2 2.29 2.20 0.013 enriched 1,748.0 1,884.0 136.0 532.8 574.2 41.5 1.08 1.05 0.009 including 1,758.2 1,788.0 29.8 535.9 545.0 9.1 1.60 1.58 0.010 primary 1,884.0 2,327.0 443.0 574.2 709.3 135.0 0.28 0.03 0.011 including 1,908.5 1,945.0 36.5 581.7 592.8 11.1 0.46 0.04 0.007 ECP-168 oxide 1,282.0 1,385.5 103.5 390.8 422.3 31.5 0.97 0.97 0.027 including 1,365.4 1,385.5 20.1 416.2 422.3 6.1 2.36 2.36 0.036 enriched 1,405.0 1,570.5 165.5 428.2 478.7 50.4 1.28 1.22 0.016 including 1,405.0 1,439.0 34.0 428.2 438.6 10.4 2.09 2.08 0.038 and 1,518.0 1,548.0 30.0 462.7 471.8 9.1 1.63 1.62 0.010 enriched 1,696.3 1,862.5 166.2 517.0 567.7 50.7 1.49 1.46 0.008 including 1,730.0 1,800.0 70.0 527.3 548.6 21.3 1.93 0.35 0.006 primary 1,862.5 2,300.4 437.9 567.7 701.2 133.5 0.25 0.03 0.010 including 1,862.5 1,960.0 97.5 567.7 597.4 29.7 0.44 0.06 0.012 ECP-169 enriched 693.3 730.0 36.7 211.3 222.5 11.2 0.79 0.79 0.007 enriched 1,028.1 1,547.0 518.9 313.4 471.5 158.2 1.49 1.09 0.011 including 1,036.0 1,194.0 158.0 315.8 363.9 48.2 2.16 2.10 0.004 primary 1,547.0 1,908.3 361.3 471.5 581.6 110.1 0.61 0.05 0.017 including 1,601.5 1,692.0 90.5 488.1 515.7 27.6 0.75 0.08 0.020

1. Intervals are presented in core length and are drilled with vertical, or steep dip angles. 2. Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.5% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching of underground material in the case of Oxide and Enriched or in the case of Primary material, 0.1% CuT, to provide typical average grades. Holes were terminated below the basement fault. 3. Assay results are not capped. Intercepts are aggregated within geological confines of major mineral zones. 4. True widths are not known.

Table 2: Drilling details

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (ft) TD (ft) Azimuth Dip ECP-132 421884.8 3645378.0 1386.7 2430.0 235.0 -80.0 ECP-138 421775.2 3645055.4 1376.0 2248.0 115.0 -80.0 ECP-145 421948.2 3644932.1 1377.2 2011.6 0.0 -90.0 ECP-147 421897.2 3644937.9 1374.2 2219.9 0.0 -90.0 ECP-152 421876.6 3645214.3 1381.0 2315.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-155 421843.8 3645229.5 1381.0 2315.4 0.0 -90.0 ECP-156 421919.7 3645022.2 1376.8 2103.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-158 421876.6 3645251.8 1381.9 2347.2 0.0 -90.0 ECP-159 421960.0 3645022.5 1377.4 2077.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-162 421945.2 3645277.4 1383.3 2323.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-165 421921.3 3645307.7 1384.6 2373.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-168 421884.6 3645283.8 1382.8 2360.1 0.0 -90.0 ECP-169 422007.8 3644902.1 1374.8 1912.8 0.0 -90.0

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2022 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline’s quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Links from the Press Release

September 28, 2022: https://arizonasonoran.com/news-releases/arizona-sonoran-doubles-global-leachable-resource-inventory-and-declares-maiden-mineral-resources-at-parks-salyer-of-2.92/

Figures 1-15: https://arizonasonoran.com/projects/cactus-mine-project/press-release-images/

Neither the TSX nor the regulating authority has approved or disproved the information contained in this press release.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

