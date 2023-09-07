Alchemy will use the acquisition to build a new subscription model for refreshed devices for businesses and consumers globally

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alchemy, a global leader in the circular technology market, has acquired the Australian mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) fintech numobile for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition marks the next step in Alchemy’s mission to expand its innovative range of services for the circular technology market.

numobile was founded on a simple mission to give consumer electronic devices a new life while saving consumers money. The acquisition will now enable Alchemy to integrate numobile’s ’DaaS’ platform into its offer, and provide refreshed technology, through subscription plans, to businesses across the USA, UK, EU, and APAC.

The new service, to be known as nupay, will provide ‘DaaS’ and other financing options to make quality technology accessible for both businesses and consumers, while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the tech sector. As part of the service, devices can be returned at various stages of the subscription plan, meaning they can be resold or refurbished, and re-introduced into the subscription program pool.

Walter Vicente, CEO of Alchemy, says:

“The combination of numobile’s device subscription capabilities; its competitively priced Telstra Wholesale MVNO rate plans; and Alchemy’s extensive range of refurbished devices will provide consumers with a unique bundle that offers increased affordability and flexibility at a time where many households and businesses are facing significant economic pressures.”

Silke Poortman, CEO at numobile, says:

“Joining the Alchemy family will enable numobile to leverage Alchemy’s global footprint; operational scale; and global partnerships to offer our solutions to a much larger customer base. We are thrilled to be part of the Alchemy team and enter a new phase in our growth and ambitions to make circular tech affordable for all.”

“Fostering circularity is the right thing to do – for our planet and to reduce the cost of tech – and we’re committed to finding new ways of innovating in the market.”

Notes to editors

Alchemy is the fastest-growing global circular technology company. It has traded over 4 million devices and has avoided an estimated 273,000 tonnes of CO2e through its refresh process.

Alchemy's pioneering technology seamlessly integrates every stage of the circular tech market, from trade-in to remarketing to businesses and consumers. It recovers devices directly from consumers through its partnerships with manufacturers, mobile carriers, and retailers, manages their trade-in programs, and facilitates the transactions from end to end, creating a transparent chain of custody. Its proprietary technology empowers consumers and businesses across the world to recover value safely and securely from their used devices.

It owns LoopMobile, a leading online retailer of used mobile phones – operating in major markets, including the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and the United States.

For any questions or enquiries, please contact alicia.pearce@definitionagency.com or caitlin.singh@definitionagency.com.