Case study shows New Zealand life and health insurer with better outcomes, enhanced client experience in first use of FINEOS LISA for medical claims

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#claims--Partners Life, one of New Zealand’s largest private life and health insurance companies, has become the first insurer to successfully launch medical claims on the FINEOS Platform, as outlined in a new case study. The move to the cloud-native purpose-built FINEOS Platform enables Partners Life to provide enhanced claims processing, reduced claims leakage, and streamlined user experience to 300,000 Kiwis.

New Zealanders have a public health care system for their emergency care but may purchase private insurance to cover additional costs and reduce wait times for hospital treatment. In just over a decade, Partners Life had grown from a startup to an award-winning market leader. It sought a software partner with a modern cloud-based claims solution to begin a digital transformation to better serve its customers. It chose FINEOS based on its purpose-built platform, experience and capabilities, among other factors.

Early last year, Partners Life became the first life insurance company in New Zealand to go live on the FINEOS Platform, replacing its legacy system with FINEOS Claims for life, total and permanent disability (TPD), trauma and income protection. The second phase of the project, completed this year, brought the component-based capabilities of FINEOS AdminSuite to medical claims at Partners Life through the market-tested, preconfigured FINEOS Life Insurance Solution Australasia (LISA). FINEOS LISA was created to meet the unique value proposition of the regional market in line with customer needs and within compliance requirements.

“Partners Life employees and customers have already started to experience the benefits of this significant shift in operations,” said Daniel Walker, Partners Life Chief Operating Officer. “Automation allows our case managers to do what they do best: help our clients who need them. Our operations are more efficient and we will build on these steps to improve our clients’ digital experience.”

Michael Kelly, FINEOS founder and CEO, applauded the long-term vision of the 2022 ANZIFF Company of the Year.

“Partners Life’s leadership has a vision of the future and how to reach their goals through systematic transformation. What’s more, they have implemented a significant change management program to ensure their success,” he said. “FINEOS LISA was configured to address this market, and we are pleased to be able to prove how its capabilities translate to medical claims.”

Details of the project are summarized in a case study on FINEOS.com.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS (ASX:FCL) is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S. as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit FINEOS.com.

