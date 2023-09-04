Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A very special September is under way at Juicy Stakes Casino, and you can get in on the action – with cash, spins and a cool casino jackpot to claim this week.

First up, the September Slot Tournament – with a whopping $2,000 on offer. From 4th-11th of this month, players can get in on this cash contest simply by taking any of four selected slots for a spin.

Sixteen players will cash in, with a top prize of $400 going to whoever sits top when the time is up! Hot Lucky 7’s, Golden Dragon Inferno, Kensei Blades and Take The Kingdom are the quintessential quartet.

Play one, play ‘em all or anything in between. Every $0.50 spin will earn you a point to climb the leaderboard to cash. So start spinning!

That’s not the half of it though, and next up is the return of Juicy Stakes Casino’s Blackjack Jackpot. A prize pool of $2000 is up for grabs, all set to be shared by players who land special achievements on three top Tangente Blackjack games.

Play any of Blackjack 21, Double Draw or Perfect Pair, and pick up $5 for a suited blackjack, $10 for a Small Suite 21 and $25 for a Big Suite 21 – all the way up to $500 for a suited Big Suite 21. That’s an Ace, two, three, four, five and six of the same suit. This offer is on the go until 10th September.

Capping things off this week, 260 Free Spins – courtesy of a cryptocurrency special. No crypto? No problem – the offer is open to all, although you’ll get a little less bang for your buck using any other deposit method.

So for 50 Free Spins on Gemini Joker, deposit $25 of Litecoin and enter LITEJOKE. For an additional 80 on Stacked, use the bonus code LITESTACK alongside a $50 Litecoin deposit.

Then it’s the same again, but using another cryptocurrency – Bitcoin Cash. To claim 50 Free Spins on Faerie Spells, deposit $25 using BITFAE. And then it’s BITLI with a $50 Bitcoin Cash deposit – that’ll conjure up another 80 Free Spins on Alkemor’s Elements.

If you opt for another deposit method, you’ll just receive 20 Free Spins less for each of the above offers – but that’s still 180 spins, all yours between now and 11th September.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “We’re looking forward to a super September, starting with a slot spectacular, and a $2000 prize to be shared by a sweet 16 players.”

“Then there’s another $2K to be shared with our famous Blackjack Jackpot and a crypto spin special – with up to 180 and 260 Free Spins for four hot slots. A great way to kick off a new month!”

