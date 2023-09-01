The spend management app’s latest product update puts visual analysis and realtime reporting front and center for millions of members.

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Expensify--Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the financial management super app for expenses and corporate cards, today announced the release of enhanced insights and custom reporting functionality, built with expert input from top accounting leaders.

The Insights feature allows any Expensify member to easily monitor all aspects of company spend across categories such as employees, projects, departments, and subsidiaries. In addition to a visual reporting dashboard, Expensify introduced a Custom Reports feature, where trained admins can take a consultative approach and build the reports they need to understand, analyze, and summarize their companies’ spend.

“Running an efficient business means being able to see the numbers you need to see, when you need to see them,” says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “We’ve made it easier than ever to build a custom report on any metric you can imagine so that analysis of critical company data is just a click away. Even better, our Account Managers are standing by to help with everything from basic questions to best practices,” says Barrett. “It’s all part of ensuring Expensify helps you and your team make more informed business decisions, faster.”

The Insights and Custom Reporting features are now available for all current Expensify customers. Click here to learn more about them, or simply sign in to get started today.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

Nick Tooker, press@expensify.com