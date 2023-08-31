SaaStr Annual, one of the world’s largest tech conferences, has selected Expensify for conference networking for its 10,000 attendees.

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ExpenseReportsThatDontSuck--Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the financial management super app for expenses and corporate cards, today announced that its chat-based platform, New Expensify, has been selected by SaaStr as the featured conference networking tool for 10,000+ attendees.

SaaStr Annual, taking place from September 6-8 in San Mateo, is one of the world’s largest tech conferences, and with it comes a number of speaking sessions, sponsors, and events. The SaaStr team has chosen to use New Expensify as its preferred chat and networking tool for its powerful community-building platform and ability to connect its 10,000+ attendees with each other, event speakers, and organizers, all through the Chat feature of the New Expensify app.

New Expensify’s Chat feature enables attendees to:

Chat with each other one-on-one before SaaStr starts to make early intros or plan meetings

Share fun updates, pictures, or post-conference plans in a central #social room

Get a realtime feed of conference announcements in a central #announce room

Ask questions and engage with speakers directly in keynote and session-specific chat rooms

Stay connected long after the conference is over to nurture industry-centric communities built during the event

“In the past, our SaaStr Events conference app was lacking a viable way for attendees to connect with one another before and particularly during the event,” says Amelia Ibarra, SVP at SaaStr. “We love that with New Expensify, our SaaStr community of attendees have a place to chat, gather and share knowledge, experiences, and photos from the event, as well as make plans to meet up again. Our community is at the heart of anything we do for SaaStr, and we know New Expensify will have a big hand in making sure our attendees and community can continue to stay connected even after the event is done.”

While SaaStr is the biggest tech conference to select New Expensify as its preferred networking tool, Expensify has rolled out New Expensify at a number of events this year already, including ExpensiCon, Scaling New Heights, and CalCPA Leadership Council Meeting, as well as React Native EU being held in Poland next week. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with organizers and attendees alike enjoying the community built on the platform.

“Conversation is at the heart of building relationships, and we’re excited New Expensify is at the heart of building community in this remote-first era,” says Daniel Vidal, Chief Strategy Officer at Expensify. “On top of relationship building for attendees, our platform allows conference planners to communicate directly with attendees in realtime, giving them regular updates on session timings and special events. New Expensify’s chat rooms also let session speakers connect with attendees before, during, and after their session. We’re excited to see the connections built next week at SaaStr through New Expensify.”

Conferences have come to love New Expensify for its collaboration among attendees. To highlight the capabilities of the new platform during SaaStr Annual, Expensify is running a special promotion to encourage attendees to use New Expensify’s receipt-scanning feature, which captures receipt data and inputs all expense information automatically, with no manual entry required. Attendees will be able to track their receipts with the app, and anyone that scans a lunch receipt with New Expensify will receive $20 in their account.

If you’re at SaaStr, drop by booth #U601 to meet the Expensify team and learn more about New Expensify.

Want to use New Expensify for free at your conference? Just reach out to conferences@expensify.com.

