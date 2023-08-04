Quarterly revenue of $939 million, up 24% year-over-year

Quarterly subscription revenue of $800 million, up 34% year-over-year

Quarterly GAAP operating margin of (5)% and non-GAAP operating margin of 22%

Quarterly cash flow from operations of $273 million and free cash flow of $270 million

TEAM, Anywhere/San Francisco--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and released a shareholder letter available on Atlassian’s Work Life blog at http://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q4fy23. The shareholder letter was also posted to the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com.

“We closed out a challenging year with strong momentum in cloud migrations, enterprise sales, and within the ITSM market, reinforcing our conviction in our strategy which has positioned us well for fiscal year 2024 and beyond,” said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. “We generated over $3.5 billion in revenue this year, with more than 250,000 customers powering collaboration through our world-class cloud platform.”

“Our continued investment in R&D has ensured we’re able to deliver innovation that takes advantage of the next generation of AI,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. “By leveraging the latest advancements in large language models, combined with each customer’s own data and two decades of our data-driven insights into how teams work, we’re able to help each of our customers unleash their potential.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

On a GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

Revenue: Total revenue was $939.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, up 24% from $759.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Total revenue was $939.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, up 24% from $759.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating Loss and Operating Margin: Operating loss was $50.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with operating loss of $42.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was (5)% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with (6)% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Operating loss was $50.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with operating loss of $42.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was (5)% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with (6)% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net Loss and Net Loss Per Diluted Share: Net loss was $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with net loss of $90.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net loss per diluted share was $0.23 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with net loss per diluted share of $0.36 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Net loss was $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with net loss of $90.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net loss per diluted share was $0.23 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with net loss per diluted share of $0.36 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents plus marketable securities at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 totaled $2.1 billion.

On a non-GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

Operating Income and Operating Margin: Operating income was $202.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with operating income of $107.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was 22% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with 14% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Operating income was $202.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with operating income of $107.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was 22% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with 14% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net Income and Net Income Per Diluted Share: Net income was $147.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with net income of $68.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net income per diluted share was $0.57 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with net income per diluted share of $0.27 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Net income was $147.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with net income of $68.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net income per diluted share was $0.57 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with net income per diluted share of $0.27 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $272.8 million and free cash flow was $270.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Free cash flow margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 29%.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

On a GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

Revenue: Total revenue was $3.5 billion for fiscal year 2023, up 26% from $2.8 billion for fiscal year 2022.

Total revenue was $3.5 billion for fiscal year 2023, up 26% from $2.8 billion for fiscal year 2022. Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin: Operating loss was $345.2 million for fiscal year 2023, compared with operating income of $70.1 million for fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was (10)% for fiscal year 2023, compared with 3% for fiscal year 2022.

Operating loss was $345.2 million for fiscal year 2023, compared with operating income of $70.1 million for fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was (10)% for fiscal year 2023, compared with 3% for fiscal year 2022. Net Loss and Net Loss Per Diluted Share: Net loss was $486.8 million for fiscal year 2023, compared with net loss of $519.5 million for fiscal year 2022. Net loss per diluted share was $1.90 for fiscal year 2023, compared with net loss per diluted share of $2.05 for fiscal year 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

Operating Income and Operating Margin: Operating income was $722.6 million for fiscal year 2023, compared with operating income of $627.3 million for fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was 20% for fiscal year 2023, compared with 22% for fiscal year 2022.

Operating income was $722.6 million for fiscal year 2023, compared with operating income of $627.3 million for fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was 20% for fiscal year 2023, compared with 22% for fiscal year 2022. Net Income and Net Income Per Diluted Share: Net income was $492.3 million for fiscal year 2023, compared with net income of $383.5 million for fiscal year 2022. Net income per diluted share was $1.92 for fiscal year 2023, compared with net income per diluted share of $1.50 for fiscal year 2022.

Net income was $492.3 million for fiscal year 2023, compared with net income of $383.5 million for fiscal year 2022. Net income per diluted share was $1.92 for fiscal year 2023, compared with net income per diluted share of $1.50 for fiscal year 2022. Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $868.1 million and free cash flow was $842.5 million for fiscal year 2023. Free cash flow margin for fiscal year 2023 was 24%.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

A Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms: Atlassian was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms 1 . Atlassian provides a single, extensible DevOps platform, powered by Jira Software, that connects engineering, ITOps, and business teams to accelerate engineering velocity, improve application health, increase reliability, and deliver value faster. Today, Jira Software powers workflows at nearly 125,000 customers.

Atlassian was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms . Atlassian provides a single, extensible DevOps platform, powered by Jira Software, that connects engineering, ITOps, and business teams to accelerate engineering velocity, improve application health, increase reliability, and deliver value faster. Today, Jira Software powers workflows at nearly 125,000 customers. Recognized in The Forrester Wave™: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms: Atlassian was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms, Q2, 2023. Atlassian’s Open DevOps solutions enable teams to create and manage software using both Atlassian and other partner tools that development teams choose to use. The features of products like Jira Software and Confluence, along with the capability to integrate with other products, provide an enhanced developer experience.

Atlassian was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms, Q2, 2023. Atlassian’s Open DevOps solutions enable teams to create and manage software using both Atlassian and other partner tools that development teams choose to use. The features of products like Jira Software and Confluence, along with the capability to integrate with other products, provide an enhanced developer experience. Security Tab in Jira Software: Atlassian introduced new security integration capabilities in Jira Software Cloud, bringing security vendors together into one place to help organizations better prioritize security. In partnership with Snyk, Mend, Lacework, StackHawk, and JFrog, the Security tab in Jira Software brings DevSecOps practices into software development allowing teams to address security issues earlier and more effectively.

Atlassian introduced new security integration capabilities in Jira Software Cloud, bringing security vendors together into one place to help organizations better prioritize security. In partnership with Snyk, Mend, Lacework, StackHawk, and JFrog, the Security tab in Jira Software brings DevSecOps practices into software development allowing teams to address security issues earlier and more effectively. Jira Product Discovery: Atlassian released Jira Product Discovery into general availability. Jira Product Discovery is a dedicated tool for product teams to capture and prioritize ideas, connect business and tech teams, and align everyone across the product journey. Built on the Jira platform, Jira Product Discovery empowers product teams to collaborate behind a shared vision without the need to switch tools.

Atlassian released Jira Product Discovery into general availability. Jira Product Discovery is a dedicated tool for product teams to capture and prioritize ideas, connect business and tech teams, and align everyone across the product journey. Built on the Jira platform, Jira Product Discovery empowers product teams to collaborate behind a shared vision without the need to switch tools. Data Residency in Singapore: Atlassian announced added support for Singapore as a new data residency region available to customers. Atlassian now offers customers the ability to store data in the U.S.A., EU, Australia, Germany, and Singapore. Data residency allows customers flexibility and control to design the data strategy that makes the most sense for them.

Atlassian announced added support for Singapore as a new data residency region available to customers. Atlassian now offers customers the ability to store data in the U.S.A., EU, Australia, Germany, and Singapore. Data residency allows customers flexibility and control to design the data strategy that makes the most sense for them. Enterprise Momentum: The number of Atlassian customers who spend more than $1 million annually grew by 52% year-over-year, underscoring Atlassian’s momentum in serving enterprise customers while maintaining its uniquely efficient go-to-market model.

CRO departure:

Atlassian announced that its Chief Revenue Officer, Cameron Deatsch, will leave Atlassian at the end of December 2023. Cameron joined Atlassian almost 11 years ago, and during that time has built out its customer-facing teams, served as Head of Server & Data Center product teams, and led Atlassian’s go-to-market functions as Chief Revenue Officer over the past three years. Cameron will leave behind a team that has helped shape one of the most unique enterprise software business models with a customer-oriented flywheel built for scale, complemented by higher-touch motions to deepen relationships with enterprise customers.

“Cameron has made an immeasurable contribution to the business,” said Scott Farquhar. “His impact is widespread and will live on through the teams and leaders he’s developed, the customer obsession he’s championed, and the culture he’s instilled. Mike and I thank him for an incredible decade, and wish him the very best.”

“The opportunity ahead for Atlassian is massive,” said Deatsch. “While I’m ready to dial back after 11 years of charging ahead, this company is still just getting started.”

Financial Targets:

Atlassian is providing its financial targets as follows:

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $950 million to $970 million.

Cloud revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

Gross margin is expected to be approximately 81.0% on a GAAP basis and approximately 83.5% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating margin is expected to be approximately (8.5%) on a GAAP basis and approximately 19.5% on a non-GAAP basis.

Fiscal Year 2024:

Cloud revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be in the range of 25% to 30%.

Gross margin is expected to be approximately 81.0% on a GAAP basis and approximately 83.5% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating margin is expected to be approximately (8.0%) on a GAAP basis and approximately 18.5% on a non-GAAP basis

For additional commentary regarding financial targets, please see Atlassian’s fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 shareholder letter dated August 3, 2023.

With respect to Atlassian’s expectations under “Financial Targets” above, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin and operating margin has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Shareholder Letter and Webcast Details:

A detailed shareholder letter is available on Atlassian’s Work Life blog at https://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q4fy23, and the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com. Atlassian will host a webcast to answer questions today:

When : Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and will continue to use, its Investor Relations website at https://investors.atlassian.com as a means of making material information public and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our agile & DevOps, IT service management and work management software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. The majority of the Fortune 500 and over 260,000 companies of all sizes worldwide - including NASA, Kiva, Deutsche Bank, and Salesforce - rely on our solutions to help their teams work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” or “continue,” and similar expressions or variations, but these words are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our products, product features, including AI and large language models, customers, cloud migration, macroeconomic environment, anticipated growth, outlook, technology and other key strategic areas, and our financial targets such as total revenue and cloud revenue and GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures including gross margin and operating margin.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Forms 20-F and 10-Q. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.atlassian.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and free cash flow (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures, which may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies, provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations. Management believes that tracking and presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides management, our board of directors, investors and the analyst community with the ability to better evaluate matters such as: our ongoing core operations, including comparisons between periods and against other companies in our industry; our ability to generate cash to service our debt and fund our operations; and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance.

Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures include:

Non-GAAP gross profit . Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring charges.

. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring charges. Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin . Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring charges.

. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring charges. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share . Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary and the related income tax effects on these items, and a non-recurring income tax adjustment.

. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary and the related income tax effects on these items, and a non-recurring income tax adjustment. Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, which consists of purchases of property and equipment.

We understand that although these Non-GAAP Financial Measures are frequently used by investors and the analyst community in their evaluation of our financial performance, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We compensate for such limitations by reconciling these Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to review the tables in this press release titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets” that present such reconciliations.

Atlassian Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscription $ 799,713 $ 597,297 $ 2,922,576 $ 2,096,706 Maintenance 85,925 117,095 399,738 495,077 Other 53,460 45,449 212,333 211,099 Total revenues 939,098 759,841 3,534,647 2,802,882 Cost of revenues (1) (2) 169,776 130,404 633,765 452,914 Gross profit 769,322 629,437 2,900,882 2,349,968 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) (2) 474,855 367,007 1,869,881 1,291,877 Marketing and sales (1) (2) 202,621 173,054 769,861 535,815 General and administrative (1) 142,235 131,709 606,362 452,193 Total operating expenses 819,711 671,770 3,246,104 2,279,885 Operating income (loss) (50,389 ) (42,333 ) (345,222 ) 70,083 Other income (expense), net (7,096 ) (608 ) 14,501 (501,839 ) Interest income 20,579 1,328 49,732 2,284 Interest expense (8,540 ) (4,767 ) (30,147 ) (41,466 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (45,446 ) (46,380 ) (311,136 ) (470,938 ) Provision for income taxes (13,506 ) (44,259 ) (175,625 ) (48,572 ) Net loss $ (58,952 ) $ (90,639 ) $ (486,761 ) $ (519,510 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (2.05 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (2.05 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic 257,389 254,482 256,307 253,312 Diluted 257,389 254,482 256,307 253,312

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenues $ 17,166 $ 8,719 $ 63,913 $ 31,358 Research and development 156,836 89,798 604,301 328,978 Marketing and sales 33,817 19,789 131,739 76,209 General and administrative 37,425 23,368 148,134 88,258

(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets, as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenues $ 5,763 $ 5,697 $ 22,853 $ 22,694 Research and development 93 93 374 374 Marketing and sales 2,524 2,491 9,900 9,330

Atlassian Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. $ in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,102,550 $ 1,385,265 Marketable securities 10,000 73,294 Accounts receivable, net 477,678 308,127 Assets held for sale — 60,265 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 146,136 70,002 Total current assets 2,736,364 1,896,953 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 81,402 100,662 Operating lease right-of-use assets 184,195 277,276 Strategic investments 225,538 159,064 Intangible assets, net 69,072 100,840 Goodwill 727,211 722,838 Deferred tax assets 9,945 10,335 Other non-current assets 73,052 58,862 Total assets $ 4,106,779 $ 3,326,830 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 159,293 $ 81,220 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 423,131 406,139 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,362,736 1,066,059 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 44,930 40,638 Term loan facility, current portion 37,500 — Total current liabilities 2,027,590 1,594,056 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 182,743 116,621 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 237,835 274,434 Term loan facility, net of current portion 962,093 999,419 Deferred tax liabilities 10,669 312 Other non-current liabilities 31,177 14,616 Total liabilities 3,452,107 2,999,458 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 3 2 Additional paid-in capital 3,130,631 2,182,536 Accumulated other comprehensive income 34,002 13,864 Accumulated deficit (2,509,964 ) (1,869,030 ) Total stockholders’ equity 654,672 327,372 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,106,779 $ 3,326,830

Atlassian Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. $ in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (58,952 ) $ (90,639 ) $ (486,761 ) $ (519,510 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,304 13,898 60,923 51,739 Stock-based compensation 245,244 141,674 948,087 524,803 Impairment charges for leases and leasehold improvements — — 61,098 — Deferred income taxes 4,305 918 10,613 (2,002 ) Net loss on exchange derivative and capped call transactions — — — 424,482 Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 118 118 471 27,051 Net loss on strategic investments 2,143 441 19,407 72,663 Net foreign currency gain (4,608 ) (4,032 ) (10,613 ) (12,065 ) Gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary — — (45,158 ) — Other 230 870 1,488 646 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (131,495 ) (51,581 ) (169,526 ) (134,764 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,300 14,528 (38,230 ) (21,927 ) Accounts payable 56,868 6,086 78,902 31,741 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,444 ) 92,004 74,611 93,250 Deferred revenue 147,762 90,594 362,799 284,937 Net cash provided by operating activities 272,775 214,879 868,111 821,044 Cash flows from investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired (5,175 ) (2,550 ) (5,775 ) (19,411 ) Purchases of intangible assets (160 ) — (160 ) (4,018 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,425 ) (24,648 ) (25,652 ) (70,583 ) Purchases of strategic investments (1,000 ) (8,750 ) (19,450 ) (111,668 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (14,800 ) — (24,800 ) (21,003 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities — 12,850 73,950 76,937 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and strategic investments — — 629 186,262 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (23,560 ) (23,098 ) (1,258 ) 36,516 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan facility — — — 1,000,000 Repayment of exchangeable senior notes — — — (1,548,686 ) Proceeds from settlement of capped call transactions — — — 135,497 Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (118,258 ) — (150,006 ) — Proceeds from other financing arrangements 187 4,379 1,585 13,909 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (118,071 ) 4,379 (148,421 ) (399,280 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (809 ) (6,595 ) (1,805 ) (9,233 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 130,335 189,565 716,627 449,047 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,973,580 1,195,465 1,386,686 931,023 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale — 1,656 602 6,616 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,103,915 $ 1,386,686 $ 2,103,915 $ 1,386,686

