DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wilbow Corporation, a Dallas-based residential land development firm, today announced a transition on its executive leadership team as the company prepares to expand its residential development and investment holdings within Texas. Jason Massey, who previously served as the company's Chief Financial Officer for six years, has returned as President. Massey is charged with building on Wilbow’s legacy of delivering high-quality, highly amenitized, residential communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.

“I look forward to working with our team to create a new generation of award-winning communities,” says Massey. “Our focus will be identifying and capitalizing on new land opportunities. From large suburban tracts to smaller urban infill parcels, we can bring our unique experience and expertise to bear on many types of new projects.”

Massey has been in the real estate development business for more than 20 years. During his previous six years with Wilbow, he oversaw the development of 18 communities and 3,905 lot deliveries.

“Our success, for more than 30 years in Texas, has always been predicated on having a strong, experienced team to deliver to a high standard through all of our communities,” says Michael Herskope, Chief Executive Officer at Wilbow Corporation and Wilbow Group. “Jason represents the insight and instincts that result in more livable and appealing communities.”

Both Wilbow Corporation and Wilbow Group were founded by William Bowness and are owned by the Bowness family. For more information on Wilbow’s leadership team and communities, visit www.wilbow.com.

ABOUT WILBOW

Established in 1976, Dallas-based Wilbow Corporation develops distinctive single-family home communities across North Texas. Wilbow Corporation is an independent subsidiary of the Melbourne, Australia-based Wilbow Group, owned by property developer William Bowness and his family. Wilbow positions itself today as a highly capable force, with an expanding list of residential projects, an inquisitive and analytical attitude, and an optimistic outlook. Learn more at www.wilbow.com.

