More monitoring coverage across services and enhanced capabilities with AWS leads to cost savings, better uptime and improved visibility into business changes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogicMonitor, a leading SaaS-based unified observability platform for hybrid IT infrastructure, today announced it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“As companies migrate to the cloud and their environments become exponentially complex, it becomes even more essential that they have unified visibility across their hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” said John Kim, General Manager Cloud and Logs, LogicMonitor. “A large percentage of our customers use LogicMonitor to monitor AWS environments, and our expanded relationship reflects our commitment to helping customers monitor with confidence and efficiency.”

Comprehensive monitoring offers valuable business benefits when companies operate in increasingly complex hybrid cloud environments.

“Enterprise technology modernization efforts that include adoption of cloud and cloud-native technologies represent an opportunity for organizations to assess their monitoring practices,” said Nancy Gohring, research director, Enterprise System Management, Observability and AIOps Software for IDC. “The right monitoring tool should not only ease the cloud migration process but can help reduce tool sprawl, offer full stack visibility, speed the time it takes to resolve issues and reduce costs.”

LogicMonitor is deepening its AWS relationship, adding value to Amazon CloudWatch data, and expanding monitoring coverage across an extensible array of AWS services to help customers quickly see meaningful insights, increase uptime, and gain faster visibility into business changes.

Whether companies are growing their AWS relationship, maintaining business-critical on-premises infrastructure, or embracing cloud-native development, LogicMonitor enables its customers to monitor with confidence and efficiency.

"ConRes, a Managed Services Provider catering to the diverse technical requirements of our customers, has experienced tremendous benefits through our collaboration with LogicMonitor,” said Andy Chiquoine, Chief Technologist, Managed Services at ConRes. “By providing a unified interface that encompasses on-premises and multi-cloud technologies, including AWS, LogicMonitor has played a pivotal role in enhancing our range of cloud services."

Key benefits of the expanded work with AWS include:

Automatically surface critical insights without requiring technical expertise with out-of-the-box dashboard coverage for nearly every AWS service that LogicMonitor supports. This helps enable faster time to value compared to other cloud monitoring tooling.

Insight into deeper OS and app level metrics beyond basic CloudWatch metrics such as disk and memory usage, and metrics for standard applications ( e.g. Tomcat and MySQL). This additional insight enables better decisions without requiring technical expertise to get set up.

Tomcat and MySQL). This additional insight enables better decisions without requiring technical expertise to get set up. Membership in the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide integrated solutions on AWS

New and enhanced LogicMonitor capabilities related to AWS include:

Significantly reduce onboarding time with the ability to bulk upload multiple accounts quickly using AWS Organizations and AWS Control Tower

Clearly visualize AWS resources and dependencies with Topology Mapping, to help ITOps teams reduce troubleshooting time and ensure that configurations deliver business value

Greater coverage and deeper visibility into frequently changing cloud environments with new support and coverage for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Anywhere and enhanced Kubernetes helm and scheduler monitoring. This enables DevOps teams to maintain visibility while gaining flexibility in where resources are deployed.

Quickly take action on website traffic issues with enhanced Amazon Route 53 coverage with added support for hosted zones, including Health Checks and Resolver enhancements. See additional Amazon CloudWatch metrics per hosted zone for greater granularity across monitored resources.

For more information about the expanded LogicMonitor and AWS relationship, go to logicmonitor.com/blog/extend-visibility-wherever-your-business-demands.

About LogicMonitor®

LogicMonitor®’s SaaS-based unified observability platform, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, MSPs and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LM Envision seamlessly enables observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

Jesica Church

LogicMonitor

Email: press@logicmonitor.com