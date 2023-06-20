SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Copper Hill
Recent Drilling Includes 1.4% Cu Over 140 Meters and 2.2% Cu Over 32 Meters
Mineralization Defined From Surface and Approaching One Kilometer of Strike
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the “Company") is pleased to announce results from 42 diamond drill holes completed at the Copper Hill property (“Copper Hill” or “the Property”), for the period from June, 2022 to October, 2022. Copper Hill is located approximately 30 kilometers southwest of the town of Kürtün in the Black Sea region of northeast Türkiye, and is approximately 260 kilometers from SSR Mining’s Hod Maden project (see Figure 1). Exploration at Copper Hill to date has focused on defining the initial footprint of copper mineralization through diamond drilling. Reflecting the Property’s growth potential, SSR Mining increased its ownership in the Copper Hill joint venture to 70% at the end of 2021.
At present, copper mineralization has been defined along nearly one kilometer of strike to a depth of approximately 250 meters below surface (see Figure 2). Currently, the mineralization exhibits low levels of other metals (less than 0.03% lead and zinc) and arsenic (averaging below 8ppm), suggesting potential for a clean copper concentrate attractive to smelting companies. Results to date also showcase mineralization starting from surface over broad intercepts that suggest potential for an open pit operation in the future. Exploration activity is planned to restart in September, 2023, targeting potential extensions of the currently defined mineralization as well as identifying and testing new targets on the property.
Copper Hill drilling highlights include (see Figures 2 through 5 and Table 1):
- CH002: 1.1% Cu over 37.0 meters from surface
-
CH012: 1.4% Cu over 139.7 meters from 134.4 meters
- Including: 1.6% Cu over 33.9 meters from 204.2 meters and 3.5% Cu over 21.3 meters from 246.4 meters
- CH020: 2.2% Cu over 31.9 meters from 282.5 meters
-
CH038: 1.4% Cu over 44.7 meters from 7.6 meters
- Including: 2.4% Cu over 18.6 meters from 22.0 meters
Table 1: Significant copper intercepts from 2022 drilling at Copper Hill
Hole ID
From
To
Interval
Cu
(m)
(m)
(m)
(%)
CH002
0.0
37.0
37.0
1.1
Including
7.4
35.0
27.6
1.3
CH003
166.7
181.3
14.6
2.2
Including
166.7
179.7
13.0
2.4
CH005
135.5
190.5
55.0
0.7
CH012
134.4
274.1
139.7
1.4
Including
204.2
238.1
33.9
1.6
Including
246.4
267.7
21.3
3.5
CH016
109.7
140.0
30.3
1.5
Including
109.7
133.6
23.9
1.7
CH020
282.5
314.4
31.9
2.2
Including
292.5
314.4
21.9
2.9
CH028
159.8
192.1
32.3
1.0
CH030
121.0
159.5
38.5
1.1
Including
130.7
148.1
17.4
2.0
CH038
7.6
52.3
44.7
1.4
Including
22.0
40.6
18.6
2.4
110.4
162.1
51.7
1.0
Including
112.4
145.3
32.9
1.5
Significant intervals are reported at a nominal 0.2% copper cut-off and with a maximum 5 meters of contiguous dilution. All thicknesses are down hole length, and true widths are not known at this stage.
See Table 2 for additional details on the intercepts listed in this table.
Overview of the Copper Hill Property
Copper Hill is 70% owned and operated by SSR Mining and 30% owned by joint venture partner Lidya Mines (the “Joint Venture”). Copper Hill sits within a package of exploration leases known as Kazıkbeli and all leases are unencumbered by any existing royalties.
The Lidya Mines exploration team discovered Copper Hill and undertook the preliminary exploration activities on behalf of the Joint Venture. Exploration activities were initiated in 2009, consisting of surface sampling (rock and soil sampling) and ground magnetics. In April 2020, results were released for the initial eight diamond drill holes, totaling 3,181 meters, completed on the Property. To date, 77 diamond drill holes, totaling 24,600 meters, have been completed. The northwest-southeast trending mineralized zone has been identified over a strike length of more than 900 meters with a minimum width of 300 meters and starting at surface to a currently defined depth extent of at least 250 meters.
In addition to forthcoming drilling plans, the exploration team is planning geophysical surveys at Copper Hill for the 2023 field season, which aims to advance the continued definition of the potential overall extent of mineralization at the Property. SSR Mining is also planning additional regional exploration activity to identify and test copper skarn and porphyry targets across the greater Kazıkbeli land package.
Overview of Mineralization Style
Copper Hill is a skarn-type copper prospect associated with a late Cretaceous volcano-plutonic complex consisting of a volcano-sedimentary sequence intruded by three intrusive phases. The intrusive phases include an east-west trending elongate granite porphyry at the center of the current project area, along with a granodiorite to the south and a feldspar porphyry to the southwest and northeast. Calcic exoskarn mineralization is west-northwest to east-southeast trending and currently defined over a strike length of more than 900 meters, a width of 300 meters and to a depth of at least 250 meters. The skarn mineralization resulted from the emplacement of a quartz feldspar porphyry into the volcano-sedimentary sequence and decreases in thickness away from the intrusive contact. Copper mineralization is almost entirely sulfide, with oxide zones typically very narrow and constrained close to surface or immediately adjacent to significant faults. Four sets of high angle faults are found within the target area, generated during a major compression post-dating the skarns and copper mineralization at Copper Hill.
Currently, the mineralization at Copper Hill is considered “clean” as it exhibits low levels of other metals (less than 0.03% lead and zinc) and arsenic (averaging below 8ppm), suggesting potential for a clean copper concentrate attractive to smelting companies. This is atypical for skarn-type deposits and should bode well for future economic studies on the Property.
Technical Procedural Information Sampling and Analytical Procedures
The diamond drill cores were sampled as half core at 1.0 meter intervals as an average or with variable core length not smaller than 0.6 meters depending on the alterations and geological contacts. One half was sent to the assay lab and the other half was retained as witness core. The samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratories in Izmir, Türkiye for sample preparation and analysis which is an ISO/IEC 7025:2005 certified and accredited laboratory. Bureau Veritas (Acme) laboratory, in Ankara, Türkiye was used for umpire check sample analysis. The samples were analyzed for a full element suite Four Acid Digestion with ICP-AES Finish; ME-ICP61 (33 element four acid-ICP-AES). For copper assays greater than or equal to 10%, aqua regia digestion with Four Acid Overlimit Method was used; ME-OG62 (Ore Grade Elements - Four Acid- ICP-AES).
The total batch of 16,141 samples include 5.64% certified reference materials (“CRMs”), 5.12% blank and 9.66% duplicates for a quality control insertion rate of not less than 20.43% of the total samples. SSR Mining conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic insertion of CRMs, blanks, field duplicates, and umpire laboratory check assays. The certified reference materials were commercial standards from the Ore Research Ltd. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.
SSR Mining's drill and geochemical samples were collected in accordance with accepted industry standards. SSR Mining conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic utilization of certified reference materials, blanks, field duplicates and umpire laboratory check assays.
External review of data and processes relating to the prospect was completed by independent Consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. in December 2022.
Qualified Persons
The exploration results disclosed in this document were prepared under the supervision of and approved by Rex Brommecker, P.Geo and Registered Member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and Senior Vice President, Exploration at SSR Mining. Rex Brommecker has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and is a qualified person for purposes of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K ("S-K 1300”) and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).
External review of data and processes relating to the Copper Hill was completed in December 2022 by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. a qualified person as defined by SK-1300 and NI 43-101. There were no adverse material results detected and Dr. Yetkin is of the opinion that the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for announcing the exploration results.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced, on average, more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact relating to us, certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and our other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning our outlook and anticipated events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “projects”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by us. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.
Forward-looking information and statements in this news release include any statements concerning, among other things: preliminary exploration and extent of potential mineralization in this document; production, operating, cost, and capital expenditure guidance; our operational and development targets and catalysts; forecasts and outlook, including related to production guidance and exploration activities; the results of any gold reconciliations; the ability to discover additional copper ore; matters relating to proposed exploration; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and government relations; negotiations of joint ventures; negotiation and completion of transactions; commodity prices; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, conversion of Mineral Resources, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the development approach; the timing and amount of future production; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; exploration plans; receipt of regulatory approvals; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of our filings on EDGAR and SEDAR, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations of joint ventures; weather conditions at our operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to our mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to our properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect.
The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings on our website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, we do not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a “qualified person” under S-K 1300. For details on the “qualified persons” approving such information, a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for SSR Mining Inc.’s material properties included in this news release, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company’s material properties which are available at www.sec.gov.
Table 2: All drill holes completed at Copper Hill between June 2022 and November 2022.
Hole ID
|From
|To
|Interval
|Cu
|Oxidation State
|Comments
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(%)
CH001
92.9
99.2
6.3
0.6
Sulfide
Including
92.9
93.9
1.0
2.3
Sulfide
CH002
0.0
37.0
37.0
1.1
Sulfide
(1)
Including
7.4
35.0
27.6
1.3
Sulfide
163.1
180.0
16.9
0.5
Sulfide
Including
171.4
172.5
1.1
1.3
Sulfide
Including
178.0
180.0
2.0
1.8
Sulfide
CH003
74.8
97.0
22.2
0.7
Sulfide
Including
82.3
87.0
4.7
2.0
Sulfide
166.7
181.3
14.6
2.2
Sulfide
Including
166.7
179.7
13.0
2.4
Sulfide
CH004
161.3
166.8
5.5
0.5
Sulfide
Including
165.8
166.8
1.0
1.4
Sulfide
185.3
211.3
26.0
0.7
Sulfide
(1)
Including
200.0
208.7
8.7
1.3
Sulfide
CH005
135.5
190.5
55.0
0.7
Sulfide
(2)
Including
141.9
157.7
15.8
1.5
Sulfide
Including
165.0
167.0
2.0
1.4
Sulfide
CH006
160.6
184.3
23.7
0.4
Sulfide
Including
160.6
163.6
3.0
1.5
Sulfide
CH007
151.3
159.8
8.5
0.9
Sulfide
Including
152.9
156.6
3.7
1.6
Sulfide
188.0
194.9
6.9
0.4
Sulfide
Including
188.0
189.0
1.0
1.4
Sulfide
223.8
259.4
35.6
0.6
Sulfide
(1)
Including
230.4
231.4
1.0
1.4
Sulfide
Including
233.2
234.5
1.3
1.1
Sulfide
Including
252.6
258.4
5.8
1.8
Sulfide
CH008
N.S.I
CH009
97.2
104.7
7.5
0.5
Sulfide
121.6
132.9
11.3
0.3
Sulfide
(1)
143.6
158.1
14.5
0.5
Sulfide
Including
151.8
152.8
1.0
2.6
Sulfide
214.9
231.1
16.2
0.2
Sulfide
CH010
N.S.I
CH011
N.S.I
CH012
10.0
34.8
24.8
0.4
Sulfide
(4)
Including
33.8
34.8
1.0
1.5
Sulfide
53.0
60.5
7.5
1.9
Sulfide
Including
53.6
60.5
6.9
1.9
Sulfide
121.8
127.8
6.0
0.6
Sulfide
Including
121.8
122.8
1.0
1.1
Sulfide
Including
125.8
126.8
1.0
1.8
Sulfide
134.4
274.1
139.7
1.4
Sulfide
(3)
Including
135.4
139.4
4.0
1.7
Sulfide
Including
168.7
184.7
16.0
1.7
Sulfide
Including
204.2
238.1
33.9
1.6
Sulfide
Including
246.4
267.7
21.3
3.5
Mixed
CH013
N.S.I
CH014
134.0
152.7
18.7
0.5
Mixed
Including
135.0
136.0
1.0
1.3
Sulfide
|(1)
Including
140.2
141.2
1.0
1.6
Mixed
197.2
204.7
7.5
2.1
Mixed
Including
198.5
204.7
6.2
2.5
Mixed
219.0
229.8
10.8
0.6
Sulfide
(1)
Including
221.9
223.9
2.0
1.4
Sulfide
CH015
N.S.I
CH016
0.0
11.8
11.8
0.3
Mixed
109.7
140.0
30.3
1.5
Sulfide
Including
109.7
133.6
23.9
1.7
Mixed
Including
139.0
140.0
1.0
3.6
Sulfide
CH017
N.S.I
CH018
166.6
200.5
33.9
0.8
Mixed
Including
167.3
168.6
1.3
1.7
Mixed
|(1)
Including
185.1
196.9
11.8
1.3
Mixed
Including
198.5
200.5
2.0
2.1
Sulfide
CH019
126.0
140.8
14.8
0.3
Sulfide
(1)
155.0
163.4
8.4
0.3
Mixed
Including
155.0
156.0
1.0
1.4
Mixed
CH020
282.5
314.4
31.9
2.2
Sulfide
(1)
Including
282.5
284.5
2.0
1.2
Sulfide
Including
292.5
314.4
21.9
2.9
Sulfide
(1)
CH021
97.8
104.2
6.4
1.2
Mixed
Including
100.0
104.2
4.2
1.7
Mixed
CH022
0.0
7.6
7.6
0.9
Mixed
Including
2.5
6.7
4.2
1.4
Mixed
95.4
110.9
15.5
0.4
Mixed
Including
101.5
102.6
1.1
2.8
Sulfide
123.0
132.0
9.0
0.2
Sulfide
143.0
164.0
21.0
1.1
Sulfide
(1)
Including
160.6
164.0
3.4
5.7
Sulfide
213.2
223.2
10.0
0.3
Sulfide
Including
219.2
220.2
1.0
1.7
Sulfide
CH023
N.S.I
CH024
N.S.I
CH025
56.5
65.9
9.4
0.4
Sulfide
Including
63.4
64.6
1.2
1.1
Sulfide
CH026
116.7
122.8
6.1
0.5
Sulfide
Including
120.8
121.8
1.0
1.6
Sulfide
132.9
150.7
17.8
0.7
Sulfide
Including
136.8
147.6
10.8
1.1
Sulfide
CH027
19.0
32.6
13.6
0.5
Sulfide
Including
26.8
27.8
1.0
2.9
Mixed
50.6
104.3
53.7
0.5
Sulfide
(1)
Including
55.7
66.2
10.5
1.0
Sulfide
Including
68.7
70.0
1.3
1.6
Sulfide
Including
101.1
104.3
3.2
1.3
Mixed
CH028
80.8
94.0
13.2
0.9
Sulfide
Including
80.8
84.1
3.3
3.1
Sulfide
101.0
127.6
26.6
1.1
Sulfide
(1)
Including
103.5
109.1
5.6
3.8
Sulfide
145.0
152.8
7.8
1.6
Sulfide
Including
146.0
151.8
5.8
2.0
Sulfide
159.8
192.1
32.3
1.0
Sulfide
Including
159.8
163.5
3.7
2.1
Sulfide
Including
172.1
182.2
10.1
1.4
Sulfide
Including
190.1
192.1
2.0
2.3
Sulfide
203.1
221.0
17.9
1.0
Sulfide
(1)
CH029
35.6
45.6
10.0
0.7
Sulfide
Including
41.6
42.6
1.0
2.8
Sulfide
145.2
153.2
8.0
3.8
Sulfide
Including
147.1
152.3
5.2
5.6
Sulfide
CH030
0.0
25.0
25.0
0.7
Sulfide
Including
6.0
12.0
6.0
1.9
Mixed
58.2
64.6
6.4
1.0
Sulfide
Including
63.4
64.6
1.2
3.2
Sulfide
121.0
159.5
38.5
1.1
Sulfide
(1)
Including
130.7
148.1
17.4
2.0
Sulfide
Including
154.0
155.0
1.0
1.2
Sulfide
170.0
178.5
8.5
0.7
Sulfide
Including
171.0
172.0
1.0
3.3
Sulfide
215.6
223.0
7.4
0.4
Sulfide
CH031
N.S.I
CH032
0.9
11.1
10.2
0.4
Mixed
Including
6.0
7.1
1.1
1.3
Mixed
29.1
40.8
11.7
0.6
Sulfide
Including
30.3
31.3
1.0
1.4
Sulfide
Including
35.3
36.8
1.5
1.0
Sulfide
46.3
54.8
8.5
1.3
Sulfide
Including
48.1
53.8
5.7
1.7
Sulfide
67.1
91.9
24.8
0.2
Sulfide
140.5
153.2
12.7
0.3
Sulfide
CH033
1.6
15.5
13.9
0.2
Sulfide
278.3
290.7
12.4
0.6
Sulfide
Including
278.3
281.1
2.8
1.1
Mixed
CH034
60.8
67.3
6.5
0.2
Sulfide
CH035
N.S.I
CH036
219.0
240.7
21.7
0.2
Sulfide
259.4
268.6
9.2
0.5
Sulfide
Including
267.6
268.6
1.0
1.5
Sulfide
CH037
49.8
55.5
5.7
0.5
Sulfide
CH038
7.6
52.3
44.7
1.4
Sulfide
Including
13.5
16.9
3.4
3.1
Sulfide
Including
22.0
40.6
18.6
2.4
Sulfide
67.0
95.0
28.0
0.5
Sulfide
Including
70.3
71.3
1.0
2.0
Sulfide
Including
80.3
81.3
1.0
3.6
Sulfide
110.4
162.1
51.7
1.0
Sulfide
(1)
Including
112.4
145.3
32.9
1.5
Sulfide
CH039
5.0
30.3
25.3
0.9
Sulfide
Including
9.5
17.4
7.9
1.0
Mixed
Including
23.4
30.3
6.9
2.0
Sulfide
45.2
55.2
10.0
1.1
Sulfide
Including
48.1
53.8
5.7
1.5
Sulfide
CH040
0.0
9.5
9.5
0.6
Mixed
34.7
57.9
23.2
0.6
Sulfide
Including
34.7
39.4
4.7
1.3
Sulfide
Including
47.7
49.4
1.7
2.1
Sulfide
66.8
75.8
9.0
0.8
Sulfide
Including
68.5
71.2
2.7
2.0
Sulfide
104.0
112.0
8.0
0.4
Sulfide
Including
110.0
111.0
1.0
1.6
Sulfide
CH041
N.S.I
CH042
40.0
57.9
17.9
0.6
Sulfide
Including
40.0
42.0
2.0
1.2
Sulfide
Including
45.0
46.0
1.0
1.2
Sulfide
63.5
68.5
5.0
0.6
Sulfide
Including
64.5
65.5
1.0
1.1
Sulfide
81.6
87.0
5.4
0.6
Sulfide
Significant intervals reported at a nominal 0.2% copper cut-off and with a maximum 5 meters of contiguous dilution are given in Table 2. All thicknesses are down hole length and true thicknesses are not known at this stage. NSI – No Significant Intercepts.
(1) Including 30cm of isolated geotechnical sample.
(2) Including 60cm of isolated geotechnical sample.
(3) Including 90cm of isolated geotechnical sample.
(4) Including 30cm of isolated geotechnical sample, 4.90m core loss.
Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement
This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Copper Hill drilling program referenced in the announcement “SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Copper Hill”, June 20, 2023.
Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 37N, ED50 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. All drilling was diamond core drilling with HQ and PQ core sizes. HQ is 63.5mm and PQ is 85 mm in diameter.
Table 3: Drill Collar Coordinates
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Elevation
(m)
Azimuth
(deg.)
Dip
(deg.)
End of Hole
(m)
CH001
483083
4491308
2288
200
-80
320.2
CH002
483272
4491404
2237
60
-60
263.0
CH003
482944
4491330
2309
65
-75
308.5
CH004
483073
4491461
2287
30
-70
276.5
CH005
483315
4491230
2277
150
-80
371.2
CH006
483254
4491493
2259
75
-80
262.8
CH007
482889
4491353
2306
75
-75
398.2
CH008
483475
4491564
2222
130
-60
381.3
CH009
483520
4491294
2216
140
-60
278.0
CH010
482906
4491397
2303
0
-90
572.0
CH011
483633
4491427
2199
150
-60
524.3
CH012
483163
4491287
2281
120
-60
476.0
CH013
483872
4490993
2151
330
-60
368.0
CH014
482994
4491430
2304
130
-80
316.8
CH015
483868
4490996
2151
130
-60
287.0
CH016
483214
4491261
2286
0
-90
355.0
CH017
483477
4491566
2222
50
-60
248.0
CH018
483108
4491439
2270
30
-60
326.0
CH019
483184
4491456
2261
30
-60
315.6
CH020
482993
4491429
2304
0
-75
419.7
CH021
483224
4491428
2249
65
-70
470.0
CH022
483352
4491240
2267
150
-70
296.0
CH023
483258
4491493
2259
30
-60
267.8
CH024
482893
4491313
2314
70
-80
389.0
CH025
483315
4491382
2236
45
-60
254.0
CH026
483412
4491349
2230
10
-60
332.0
CH027
483416
4491197
2254
150
-75
383.0
CH028
483028
4491296
2300
5
-80
308.0
CH029
483507
4491314
2216
30
-60
260.0
CH030
483560
4491305
2199
135
-60
278.0
CH031
482933
4491419
2305
330
-70
437.0
CH032
483593
4491339
2184
145
-60
308.0
CH033
483594
4491188
2172
200
-60
326.0
CH034
483444
4491317
2234
30
-50
302.0
CH035
483114
4491266
2291
210
-70
364.4
CH036
483027
4491299
2301
210
-75
435.6
CH037
483471
4491274
2234
140
-70
224.0
CH038
483595
4491336
2184
185
-60
356.0
CH039
483688
4491216
2135
140
-50
135.0
CH040
483637
4491299
2169
140
-60
170.8
CH041
483567
4491232
2194
190
-60
224.0
CH042
483607
4491258
2183
170
-60
184.9
Contacts
SSR Mining Contacts:
F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046
To receive SSR Mining’s news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.
Read full story here
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
-
Are Ukrainian Leopard-2 Tankmen Unwilling To Fight Russia?
-
Recent report reveals hospitality industry created 18% of UK jobs in 2022
-
New study examines how serotonin leads to functional brain activity
-
Researchers find new biomarker that can detect a dangerous type of liver cancer
-
A reported 41 companies commit to assisting over 250,000 Ukrainian refugees with jobs