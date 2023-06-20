Recent Drilling Includes 1.4% Cu Over 140 Meters and 2.2% Cu Over 32 Meters

Mineralization Defined From Surface and Approaching One Kilometer of Strike

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the “Company") is pleased to announce results from 42 diamond drill holes completed at the Copper Hill property (“Copper Hill” or “the Property”), for the period from June, 2022 to October, 2022. Copper Hill is located approximately 30 kilometers southwest of the town of Kürtün in the Black Sea region of northeast Türkiye, and is approximately 260 kilometers from SSR Mining’s Hod Maden project (see Figure 1). Exploration at Copper Hill to date has focused on defining the initial footprint of copper mineralization through diamond drilling. Reflecting the Property’s growth potential, SSR Mining increased its ownership in the Copper Hill joint venture to 70% at the end of 2021.

At present, copper mineralization has been defined along nearly one kilometer of strike to a depth of approximately 250 meters below surface (see Figure 2). Currently, the mineralization exhibits low levels of other metals (less than 0.03% lead and zinc) and arsenic (averaging below 8ppm), suggesting potential for a clean copper concentrate attractive to smelting companies. Results to date also showcase mineralization starting from surface over broad intercepts that suggest potential for an open pit operation in the future. Exploration activity is planned to restart in September, 2023, targeting potential extensions of the currently defined mineralization as well as identifying and testing new targets on the property.

Copper Hill drilling highlights include (see Figures 2 through 5 and Table 1):

CH002: 1.1% Cu over 37.0 meters from surface

1.1% Cu over 37.0 meters from surface CH012: 1.4% Cu over 139.7 meters from 134.4 meters Including: 1.6% Cu over 33.9 meters from 204.2 meters and 3.5% Cu over 21.3 meters from 246.4 meters

1.4% Cu over 139.7 meters from 134.4 meters CH020: 2.2% Cu over 31.9 meters from 282.5 meters

2.2% Cu over 31.9 meters from 282.5 meters CH038: 1.4% Cu over 44.7 meters from 7.6 meters Including: 2.4% Cu over 18.6 meters from 22.0 meters

1.4% Cu over 44.7 meters from 7.6 meters

Table 1: Significant copper intercepts from 2022 drilling at Copper Hill

Hole ID From To Interval Cu (m) (m) (m) (%) CH002 0.0 37.0 37.0 1.1 Including 7.4 35.0 27.6 1.3 CH003 166.7 181.3 14.6 2.2 Including 166.7 179.7 13.0 2.4 CH005 135.5 190.5 55.0 0.7 CH012 134.4 274.1 139.7 1.4 Including 204.2 238.1 33.9 1.6 Including 246.4 267.7 21.3 3.5 CH016 109.7 140.0 30.3 1.5 Including 109.7 133.6 23.9 1.7 CH020 282.5 314.4 31.9 2.2 Including 292.5 314.4 21.9 2.9 CH028 159.8 192.1 32.3 1.0 CH030 121.0 159.5 38.5 1.1 Including 130.7 148.1 17.4 2.0 CH038 7.6 52.3 44.7 1.4 Including 22.0 40.6 18.6 2.4 110.4 162.1 51.7 1.0 Including 112.4 145.3 32.9 1.5

Significant intervals are reported at a nominal 0.2% copper cut-off and with a maximum 5 meters of contiguous dilution. All thicknesses are down hole length, and true widths are not known at this stage.

See Table 2 for additional details on the intercepts listed in this table.

Overview of the Copper Hill Property

Copper Hill is 70% owned and operated by SSR Mining and 30% owned by joint venture partner Lidya Mines (the “Joint Venture”). Copper Hill sits within a package of exploration leases known as Kazıkbeli and all leases are unencumbered by any existing royalties.

The Lidya Mines exploration team discovered Copper Hill and undertook the preliminary exploration activities on behalf of the Joint Venture. Exploration activities were initiated in 2009, consisting of surface sampling (rock and soil sampling) and ground magnetics. In April 2020, results were released for the initial eight diamond drill holes, totaling 3,181 meters, completed on the Property. To date, 77 diamond drill holes, totaling 24,600 meters, have been completed. The northwest-southeast trending mineralized zone has been identified over a strike length of more than 900 meters with a minimum width of 300 meters and starting at surface to a currently defined depth extent of at least 250 meters.

In addition to forthcoming drilling plans, the exploration team is planning geophysical surveys at Copper Hill for the 2023 field season, which aims to advance the continued definition of the potential overall extent of mineralization at the Property. SSR Mining is also planning additional regional exploration activity to identify and test copper skarn and porphyry targets across the greater Kazıkbeli land package.

Overview of Mineralization Style

Copper Hill is a skarn-type copper prospect associated with a late Cretaceous volcano-plutonic complex consisting of a volcano-sedimentary sequence intruded by three intrusive phases. The intrusive phases include an east-west trending elongate granite porphyry at the center of the current project area, along with a granodiorite to the south and a feldspar porphyry to the southwest and northeast. Calcic exoskarn mineralization is west-northwest to east-southeast trending and currently defined over a strike length of more than 900 meters, a width of 300 meters and to a depth of at least 250 meters. The skarn mineralization resulted from the emplacement of a quartz feldspar porphyry into the volcano-sedimentary sequence and decreases in thickness away from the intrusive contact. Copper mineralization is almost entirely sulfide, with oxide zones typically very narrow and constrained close to surface or immediately adjacent to significant faults. Four sets of high angle faults are found within the target area, generated during a major compression post-dating the skarns and copper mineralization at Copper Hill.

Currently, the mineralization at Copper Hill is considered “clean” as it exhibits low levels of other metals (less than 0.03% lead and zinc) and arsenic (averaging below 8ppm), suggesting potential for a clean copper concentrate attractive to smelting companies. This is atypical for skarn-type deposits and should bode well for future economic studies on the Property.

Technical Procedural Information Sampling and Analytical Procedures

The diamond drill cores were sampled as half core at 1.0 meter intervals as an average or with variable core length not smaller than 0.6 meters depending on the alterations and geological contacts. One half was sent to the assay lab and the other half was retained as witness core. The samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratories in Izmir, Türkiye for sample preparation and analysis which is an ISO/IEC 7025:2005 certified and accredited laboratory. Bureau Veritas (Acme) laboratory, in Ankara, Türkiye was used for umpire check sample analysis. The samples were analyzed for a full element suite Four Acid Digestion with ICP-AES Finish; ME-ICP61 (33 element four acid-ICP-AES). For copper assays greater than or equal to 10%, aqua regia digestion with Four Acid Overlimit Method was used; ME-OG62 (Ore Grade Elements - Four Acid- ICP-AES).

The total batch of 16,141 samples include 5.64% certified reference materials (“CRMs”), 5.12% blank and 9.66% duplicates for a quality control insertion rate of not less than 20.43% of the total samples. SSR Mining conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic insertion of CRMs, blanks, field duplicates, and umpire laboratory check assays. The certified reference materials were commercial standards from the Ore Research Ltd. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

SSR Mining's drill and geochemical samples were collected in accordance with accepted industry standards. SSR Mining conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic utilization of certified reference materials, blanks, field duplicates and umpire laboratory check assays.

External review of data and processes relating to the prospect was completed by independent Consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. in December 2022.

Qualified Persons

The exploration results disclosed in this document were prepared under the supervision of and approved by Rex Brommecker, P.Geo and Registered Member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and Senior Vice President, Exploration at SSR Mining. Rex Brommecker has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and is a qualified person for purposes of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K ("S-K 1300”) and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

External review of data and processes relating to the Copper Hill was completed in December 2022 by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. a qualified person as defined by SK-1300 and NI 43-101. There were no adverse material results detected and Dr. Yetkin is of the opinion that the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for announcing the exploration results.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a “qualified person” under S-K 1300. For details on the “qualified persons” approving such information, a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for SSR Mining Inc.’s material properties included in this news release, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company’s material properties which are available at www.sec.gov.

Table 2: All drill holes completed at Copper Hill between June 2022 and November 2022.

Hole ID From To Interval Cu Oxidation State Comments (m) (m) (m) (%) CH001 92.9 99.2 6.3 0.6 Sulfide Including 92.9 93.9 1.0 2.3 Sulfide CH002 0.0 37.0 37.0 1.1 Sulfide (1) Including 7.4 35.0 27.6 1.3 Sulfide 163.1 180.0 16.9 0.5 Sulfide Including 171.4 172.5 1.1 1.3 Sulfide Including 178.0 180.0 2.0 1.8 Sulfide CH003 74.8 97.0 22.2 0.7 Sulfide Including 82.3 87.0 4.7 2.0 Sulfide 166.7 181.3 14.6 2.2 Sulfide Including 166.7 179.7 13.0 2.4 Sulfide CH004 161.3 166.8 5.5 0.5 Sulfide Including 165.8 166.8 1.0 1.4 Sulfide 185.3 211.3 26.0 0.7 Sulfide (1) Including 200.0 208.7 8.7 1.3 Sulfide CH005 135.5 190.5 55.0 0.7 Sulfide (2) Including 141.9 157.7 15.8 1.5 Sulfide Including 165.0 167.0 2.0 1.4 Sulfide CH006 160.6 184.3 23.7 0.4 Sulfide Including 160.6 163.6 3.0 1.5 Sulfide CH007 151.3 159.8 8.5 0.9 Sulfide Including 152.9 156.6 3.7 1.6 Sulfide 188.0 194.9 6.9 0.4 Sulfide Including 188.0 189.0 1.0 1.4 Sulfide 223.8 259.4 35.6 0.6 Sulfide (1) Including 230.4 231.4 1.0 1.4 Sulfide Including 233.2 234.5 1.3 1.1 Sulfide Including 252.6 258.4 5.8 1.8 Sulfide CH008 N.S.I CH009 97.2 104.7 7.5 0.5 Sulfide 121.6 132.9 11.3 0.3 Sulfide (1) 143.6 158.1 14.5 0.5 Sulfide Including 151.8 152.8 1.0 2.6 Sulfide 214.9 231.1 16.2 0.2 Sulfide CH010 N.S.I CH011 N.S.I CH012 10.0 34.8 24.8 0.4 Sulfide (4) Including 33.8 34.8 1.0 1.5 Sulfide 53.0 60.5 7.5 1.9 Sulfide Including 53.6 60.5 6.9 1.9 Sulfide 121.8 127.8 6.0 0.6 Sulfide Including 121.8 122.8 1.0 1.1 Sulfide Including 125.8 126.8 1.0 1.8 Sulfide 134.4 274.1 139.7 1.4 Sulfide (3) Including 135.4 139.4 4.0 1.7 Sulfide Including 168.7 184.7 16.0 1.7 Sulfide Including 204.2 238.1 33.9 1.6 Sulfide Including 246.4 267.7 21.3 3.5 Mixed CH013 N.S.I CH014 134.0 152.7 18.7 0.5 Mixed Including 135.0 136.0 1.0 1.3 Sulfide (1) Including 140.2 141.2 1.0 1.6 Mixed 197.2 204.7 7.5 2.1 Mixed Including 198.5 204.7 6.2 2.5 Mixed 219.0 229.8 10.8 0.6 Sulfide (1) Including 221.9 223.9 2.0 1.4 Sulfide CH015 N.S.I CH016 0.0 11.8 11.8 0.3 Mixed 109.7 140.0 30.3 1.5 Sulfide Including 109.7 133.6 23.9 1.7 Mixed Including 139.0 140.0 1.0 3.6 Sulfide CH017 N.S.I CH018 166.6 200.5 33.9 0.8 Mixed Including 167.3 168.6 1.3 1.7 Mixed (1) Including 185.1 196.9 11.8 1.3 Mixed Including 198.5 200.5 2.0 2.1 Sulfide CH019 126.0 140.8 14.8 0.3 Sulfide (1) 155.0 163.4 8.4 0.3 Mixed Including 155.0 156.0 1.0 1.4 Mixed CH020 282.5 314.4 31.9 2.2 Sulfide (1) Including 282.5 284.5 2.0 1.2 Sulfide Including 292.5 314.4 21.9 2.9 Sulfide (1) CH021 97.8 104.2 6.4 1.2 Mixed Including 100.0 104.2 4.2 1.7 Mixed CH022 0.0 7.6 7.6 0.9 Mixed Including 2.5 6.7 4.2 1.4 Mixed 95.4 110.9 15.5 0.4 Mixed Including 101.5 102.6 1.1 2.8 Sulfide 123.0 132.0 9.0 0.2 Sulfide 143.0 164.0 21.0 1.1 Sulfide (1) Including 160.6 164.0 3.4 5.7 Sulfide 213.2 223.2 10.0 0.3 Sulfide Including 219.2 220.2 1.0 1.7 Sulfide CH023 N.S.I CH024 N.S.I CH025 56.5 65.9 9.4 0.4 Sulfide Including 63.4 64.6 1.2 1.1 Sulfide CH026 116.7 122.8 6.1 0.5 Sulfide Including 120.8 121.8 1.0 1.6 Sulfide 132.9 150.7 17.8 0.7 Sulfide Including 136.8 147.6 10.8 1.1 Sulfide CH027 19.0 32.6 13.6 0.5 Sulfide Including 26.8 27.8 1.0 2.9 Mixed 50.6 104.3 53.7 0.5 Sulfide (1) Including 55.7 66.2 10.5 1.0 Sulfide Including 68.7 70.0 1.3 1.6 Sulfide Including 101.1 104.3 3.2 1.3 Mixed CH028 80.8 94.0 13.2 0.9 Sulfide Including 80.8 84.1 3.3 3.1 Sulfide 101.0 127.6 26.6 1.1 Sulfide (1) Including 103.5 109.1 5.6 3.8 Sulfide 145.0 152.8 7.8 1.6 Sulfide Including 146.0 151.8 5.8 2.0 Sulfide 159.8 192.1 32.3 1.0 Sulfide Including 159.8 163.5 3.7 2.1 Sulfide Including 172.1 182.2 10.1 1.4 Sulfide Including 190.1 192.1 2.0 2.3 Sulfide 203.1 221.0 17.9 1.0 Sulfide (1) CH029 35.6 45.6 10.0 0.7 Sulfide Including 41.6 42.6 1.0 2.8 Sulfide 145.2 153.2 8.0 3.8 Sulfide Including 147.1 152.3 5.2 5.6 Sulfide CH030 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.7 Sulfide Including 6.0 12.0 6.0 1.9 Mixed 58.2 64.6 6.4 1.0 Sulfide Including 63.4 64.6 1.2 3.2 Sulfide 121.0 159.5 38.5 1.1 Sulfide (1) Including 130.7 148.1 17.4 2.0 Sulfide Including 154.0 155.0 1.0 1.2 Sulfide 170.0 178.5 8.5 0.7 Sulfide Including 171.0 172.0 1.0 3.3 Sulfide 215.6 223.0 7.4 0.4 Sulfide CH031 N.S.I CH032 0.9 11.1 10.2 0.4 Mixed Including 6.0 7.1 1.1 1.3 Mixed 29.1 40.8 11.7 0.6 Sulfide Including 30.3 31.3 1.0 1.4 Sulfide Including 35.3 36.8 1.5 1.0 Sulfide 46.3 54.8 8.5 1.3 Sulfide Including 48.1 53.8 5.7 1.7 Sulfide 67.1 91.9 24.8 0.2 Sulfide 140.5 153.2 12.7 0.3 Sulfide CH033 1.6 15.5 13.9 0.2 Sulfide 278.3 290.7 12.4 0.6 Sulfide Including 278.3 281.1 2.8 1.1 Mixed CH034 60.8 67.3 6.5 0.2 Sulfide CH035 N.S.I CH036 219.0 240.7 21.7 0.2 Sulfide 259.4 268.6 9.2 0.5 Sulfide Including 267.6 268.6 1.0 1.5 Sulfide CH037 49.8 55.5 5.7 0.5 Sulfide CH038 7.6 52.3 44.7 1.4 Sulfide Including 13.5 16.9 3.4 3.1 Sulfide Including 22.0 40.6 18.6 2.4 Sulfide 67.0 95.0 28.0 0.5 Sulfide Including 70.3 71.3 1.0 2.0 Sulfide Including 80.3 81.3 1.0 3.6 Sulfide 110.4 162.1 51.7 1.0 Sulfide (1) Including 112.4 145.3 32.9 1.5 Sulfide CH039 5.0 30.3 25.3 0.9 Sulfide Including 9.5 17.4 7.9 1.0 Mixed Including 23.4 30.3 6.9 2.0 Sulfide 45.2 55.2 10.0 1.1 Sulfide Including 48.1 53.8 5.7 1.5 Sulfide CH040 0.0 9.5 9.5 0.6 Mixed 34.7 57.9 23.2 0.6 Sulfide Including 34.7 39.4 4.7 1.3 Sulfide Including 47.7 49.4 1.7 2.1 Sulfide 66.8 75.8 9.0 0.8 Sulfide Including 68.5 71.2 2.7 2.0 Sulfide 104.0 112.0 8.0 0.4 Sulfide Including 110.0 111.0 1.0 1.6 Sulfide CH041 N.S.I CH042 40.0 57.9 17.9 0.6 Sulfide Including 40.0 42.0 2.0 1.2 Sulfide Including 45.0 46.0 1.0 1.2 Sulfide 63.5 68.5 5.0 0.6 Sulfide Including 64.5 65.5 1.0 1.1 Sulfide 81.6 87.0 5.4 0.6 Sulfide

Significant intervals reported at a nominal 0.2% copper cut-off and with a maximum 5 meters of contiguous dilution are given in Table 2. All thicknesses are down hole length and true thicknesses are not known at this stage. NSI – No Significant Intercepts.

(1) Including 30cm of isolated geotechnical sample.

(2) Including 60cm of isolated geotechnical sample.

(3) Including 90cm of isolated geotechnical sample.

(4) Including 30cm of isolated geotechnical sample, 4.90m core loss.

Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement

This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Copper Hill drilling program referenced in the announcement “SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Copper Hill”, June 20, 2023.

Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 37N, ED50 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. All drilling was diamond core drilling with HQ and PQ core sizes. HQ is 63.5mm and PQ is 85 mm in diameter.

Table 3: Drill Collar Coordinates

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) End of Hole (m) CH001 483083 4491308 2288 200 -80 320.2 CH002 483272 4491404 2237 60 -60 263.0 CH003 482944 4491330 2309 65 -75 308.5 CH004 483073 4491461 2287 30 -70 276.5 CH005 483315 4491230 2277 150 -80 371.2 CH006 483254 4491493 2259 75 -80 262.8 CH007 482889 4491353 2306 75 -75 398.2 CH008 483475 4491564 2222 130 -60 381.3 CH009 483520 4491294 2216 140 -60 278.0 CH010 482906 4491397 2303 0 -90 572.0 CH011 483633 4491427 2199 150 -60 524.3 CH012 483163 4491287 2281 120 -60 476.0 CH013 483872 4490993 2151 330 -60 368.0 CH014 482994 4491430 2304 130 -80 316.8 CH015 483868 4490996 2151 130 -60 287.0 CH016 483214 4491261 2286 0 -90 355.0 CH017 483477 4491566 2222 50 -60 248.0 CH018 483108 4491439 2270 30 -60 326.0 CH019 483184 4491456 2261 30 -60 315.6 CH020 482993 4491429 2304 0 -75 419.7 CH021 483224 4491428 2249 65 -70 470.0 CH022 483352 4491240 2267 150 -70 296.0 CH023 483258 4491493 2259 30 -60 267.8 CH024 482893 4491313 2314 70 -80 389.0 CH025 483315 4491382 2236 45 -60 254.0 CH026 483412 4491349 2230 10 -60 332.0 CH027 483416 4491197 2254 150 -75 383.0 CH028 483028 4491296 2300 5 -80 308.0 CH029 483507 4491314 2216 30 -60 260.0 CH030 483560 4491305 2199 135 -60 278.0 CH031 482933 4491419 2305 330 -70 437.0 CH032 483593 4491339 2184 145 -60 308.0 CH033 483594 4491188 2172 200 -60 326.0 CH034 483444 4491317 2234 30 -50 302.0 CH035 483114 4491266 2291 210 -70 364.4 CH036 483027 4491299 2301 210 -75 435.6 CH037 483471 4491274 2234 140 -70 224.0 CH038 483595 4491336 2184 185 -60 356.0 CH039 483688 4491216 2135 140 -50 135.0 CH040 483637 4491299 2169 140 -60 170.8 CH041 483567 4491232 2194 190 -60 224.0 CH042 483607 4491258 2183 170 -60 184.9

