OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will participate in a panel discussion at the 2023 International Congress of Actuaries, which will be held in Sydney, Australia, from 28 May to 1 June 2023.

Tony Silverman, director, credit rating criteria, research and analytics, AM Best, will participate in a session, titled, “IFRS17 – Now the Rubber Hits the Road," which is scheduled for 2.00 p.m.-–3.30 p.m. (AEST) on Wednesday, 31 May 2023. The discussion will focus on the progress of data collection for IFRS 17, the upcoming first issue of IFRS 17 results and the implications the new standard has for actuaries working in a multitude of areas, including investment management, product development and regulation. Silverman will focus on data and reporting from the point of view of AM Best’s position as a user of insurers’ financial reporting.

Silverman has been with AM Best since 2013, and is responsible for the generation, maintenance and implementation of industry-leading and globally consistent credit rating criteria. He also has authored numerous commentaries related to IFRS 17, in addition to other insurance industry-wide issues. The panel discussion will be moderated by Anne Driver, partner, global IFRS 17 insurance leader, Deloitte, and include Dr Andreas Barckow, chairman, International Accounting Standards Board, and Marika Guralnik, head of actuarial and insurance technical services, Compensa Life Vienna Insurance Group SE.

The event is hosted by International Actuarial Association and the Actuaries Institute Australia and will take place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney. This year’s event is themed as “Bridge to Tomorrow,” and has been designed to help actuaries stay ahead of the latest trends and prepare for the future. For more information, please visit the International Congress of Actuaries event page.

