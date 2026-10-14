VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after surgeons removed part of his right lung, the Vatican said, with the 71-year-old pontiff now recovering at a Rome hospital following what officials described as a successful operation.

The Vatican said Wednesday morning that the pope had a "quiet night" after the surgery, which took place Tuesday afternoon at Rome's Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic.

In a statement, Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora said the pope "underwent thoracic surgery as scheduled," with surgeons removing the lower lobe of his right lung using video-assisted techniques. The procedure lasted about 90 minutes.

Examination of the removed tissue found evidence of pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer, the doctors said.

The Vatican had announced Tuesday evening that the operation concluded "according to plan" and that the pope had returned to his room.

Growth found in routine tests

The pope disclosed his health issue publicly on Sunday, telling crowds in St. Peter's Square that doctors had discovered a nodule on his lung and had advised him to have it removed.

Leo said the growth had been detected "at a very early stage" and was "well-contained."

The Vatican press office said the nodule was found during routine tests. The pope, the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, is not known to have any underlying health problems.

Despite the impending surgery, Leo kept a full schedule Monday, holding a series of morning meetings before joining a gathering of bishops and church leaders at the Vatican.

Recovery and schedule

The pope has canceled all public events through Oct. 20. A Vatican spokesman said Sunday that Leo would need about a week to recover after the operation.

Medical experts say procedures of this kind generally carry a low risk of complications.

Dr. Matthew Triplette, medical director of the Lung Cancer Screening Program at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, said surgeries to remove lung nodules are typically minimally invasive. He said patients usually remain in the hospital for a few days before continuing their recovery at home.

Speaking before the cancer diagnosis was confirmed, Triplette said outcomes for the earliest stages of non-small cell lung cancer are favorable, with five-year disease-free survival rates above 80%.

The Vatican has not said whether the pope will require further treatment.

First hospital stay of his papacy

The hospitalization is the first of Leo's pontificate. Gemelli hospital, a private medical center in northwest Rome, has long been associated with the papacy and maintains a special suite for popes on its 10th floor.

Pope John Paul II, who was treated there frequently, once nicknamed the suite "Vatican three," after St. Peter's and the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo. Pope Francis was also treated at Gemelli for an extended period for pneumonia.

Leo is not known to have been a smoker and has made a point of staying active. He has been known to play tennis and swim, and as a cardinal he reportedly worked with a personal trainer. His only other major hospitalization was for typhoid fever in Peru in 1985, during his years as a missionary.

Family history of cancer

Cancer has affected several members of the pope's family. His mother, Mildred, died of cancer in 1990, and his father, Louis, died of colon cancer and heart disease in 1997.

His eldest brother, Louis Prevost, was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and is currently undergoing treatment.

Vatican continues to function

The Vatican will continue its operations while the pope is hospitalized, though any matters requiring his signature will be delayed. Day-to-day administration is handled by a separate team.

The Vatican has no specific rules governing a transfer of leadership if a pope becomes incapacitated. Even while unconscious during surgery, the pontiff retains full papal authority. Both Francis and John Paul II issued laws and statements from their hospital beds.

Parolin expresses confidence

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, told Italian media Tuesday that he had met with the pope the previous evening and that the need for surgery had come as a surprise.

"We were all struck by the serenity with which the Pope announced this procedure," Parolin said. "We are confident, but naturally, we are supporting him with our prayers."

Parolin acknowledged he was concerned, saying he had not expected such news. But he said the early detection was reassuring.

"It is something that, thank God, was detected immediately," Parolin said, adding that problems caught in time can normally be resolved.

Well-wishes pour in

News of the surgery prompted messages of support from around the world, including from pilgrims in Rome.

Paul Kavulich, who was visiting Rome on a pilgrimage with his daughter and is from the pope's hometown of Chicago, said he was hoping the procedure would go well. "And he's got God with him – no doubt about that," Kavulich said.

Leo, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, was elected in May 2025 as the first pope from the United States. He spent many years as a missionary and bishop in Peru before being called to the Vatican.

The Vatican is expected to issue further updates on the pope's condition as he recovers. Officials have not said when he will be discharged from the hospital or when he will resume public appearances, beyond the cancellation of events through Oct. 20.