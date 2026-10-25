NYC Marathon 2026: 10 Things to Know as Race Hits 50 Years With Bronx Course Change and Star Withdrawals

NEW YORK — The TCS New York City Marathon returns Sunday, Nov. 1, with about 60,000 runners expected to make the 26.2-mile trip through all five boroughs. This year's race celebrates a milestone anniversary, debuts a course change and features a field that has already lost two of its biggest names.

Here are 10 things to know before the starting gun.

1. It's a landmark anniversary

The 2026 race marks the 50th anniversary of the five-borough course. The marathon began in 1970 as laps of Central Park, then expanded in 1976 as part of the nation's bicentennial celebration, sending runners through Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan.

It has since become one of the largest sporting events in the world. Organizers say it draws nearly 60,000 participants and more than 2 million spectators along the route. Last year's race produced 59,219 finishers, a record at the time.

2. The course changes for the first time in 15 years

Runners will notice a new stretch in the Bronx between miles 20 and 21. The adjustment makes the route more direct, with five turns instead of seven in that section, a welcome change for tired legs near "the wall," the point where many marathoners struggle. The overall distance stays the same.

The rest of the course is familiar. Runners start at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island, cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn, pass through Queens and over the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan, loop briefly into the Bronx, and finish in Central Park.

3. Defending champions return

Kenya's Hellen Obiri is back to defend her women's title. She won last year in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 51 seconds, breaking a course record that had stood for 22 years.

"So honestly, running the final mile in New York, for me, seems much easier," Obiri said.

On the men's side, Kenya's Benson Kipruto returns after winning last year's race by three-hundredths of a second, one of the closest finishes in marathon history. He is trying to become the first man since 1998 to defend the New York title.

"I'm coming well prepared for the last kick," Kipruto said.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug returns to defend his men's wheelchair title.

4. Two star runners have pulled out

The women's race lost two headliners this month.

Dutch star Sifan Hassan, the 2024 Olympic marathon champion, withdrew after illness disrupted her training. It was her second withdrawal from a major marathon this year, after an Achilles injury kept her out of the London Marathon in April.

"I was so excited to come back stronger, but a sickness slowed down my training and I'm not where I wanted to be," Hassan wrote on social media.

American Fiona O'Keeffe, who set the American course record of 2:22:49 last year, also withdrew after surgery on a torn hamstring tendon.

5. America's fastest men are entered

Conner Mantz, who holds the American record of 2:04:43, leads a strong U.S. men's field. He missed the Boston Marathon in April with a stress fracture and has been careful about his expectations.

"The goal right now is really just, let's get to the start line 100 percent healthy," Mantz said.

He is joined by Zouhair Talbi, who ran 2:03:45 at Boston. That time does not count for record purposes because of the Boston course's layout, and Talbi is not yet eligible for American records. Ryan Ford and Joe Klecker, who both broke 2 hours, 6 minutes at Boston, are also entered.

6. Watch for debuts and contenders

Weini Kelati, who holds the U.S. half marathon record of 1:06:04, makes her marathon debut. Sweden's Andreas Almgren, the European half marathon record holder, also runs his first marathon.

Former champions Sheila Chepkirui, Geoffrey Kamworor and Abdi Nageeye are in the field. Jess McClain, the top American woman at Boston, said she is aiming high.

"First American honors is always amazing, but I'm thinking bigger than that," McClain said.

Wheelchair legends Tatyana McFadden, Daniel Romanchuk, Catherine Debrunner and David Weir are also entered.

7. Know the start times

All times are Eastern:

Men's wheelchair: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Women's wheelchair: 8:02 a.m.

8:02 a.m. Handcycles and select athletes with disabilities: 8:22 a.m.

8:22 a.m. Professional women: 8:35 a.m.

8:35 a.m. Professional men: 9:05 a.m.

9:05 a.m. Mass waves: begin at 9:10 a.m., with later waves at 9:45 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 10:55 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on race morning, so clocks fall back one hour. Runners should double-check their watches and travel plans.

8. How to watch

WABC-TV and ESPN2 will broadcast the race live from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Eastern. ABC7NY.com will stream finish-line coverage from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a national ABC program airs from 3 to 5 p.m.

For spectators, popular viewing areas include Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn, First Avenue in Manhattan and the final stretch in Central Park. The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge closes to general traffic at 7 a.m., and many streets along the route will be closed for much of the day.

9. Race week logistics

The race expo runs at the Javits Center:

Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Runners need photo ID and an appointment to pick up their bibs, and proxy pickup is not allowed.

There is no bag transport from the Staten Island start to the finish. Only the official clear bag from the expo is allowed into the start village.

New this year are five self-serve water refill stations, at miles 8, 14, 17, 20 and 23. Official results are recorded until 10 p.m.

10. Getting in next year

Entry for 2027 will again come through a drawing, time qualifiers, charity spots, tour operators and other routes. Organizers have not announced drawing dates, which typically open in early 2027.

New York Road Runners has changed its popular "9+1" program, which rewards members who run nine qualifying races and volunteer once. Starting with the 2027 qualifying year, members must first be selected in a free eligibility drawing, then pay $99 to become passholders.

Time standards for 2027 start at 2:53:00 for men and 3:13:00 for women ages 18 to 34, and loosen with age.