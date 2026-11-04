Child Dies of Measles in Rural Northern New York, the State's First Death From the Disease in 30 Years

LOWVILLE, N.Y. — A child in rural northern New York has died after contracting measles, state officials announced Monday. It is the state's first death from the disease in 30 years.

The child died in Lewis County, about 93 miles (150 kilometers) north of Syracuse, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. State and county health officials did not release the child's age, gender or hometown.

The state health department and the Lewis County Public Health Department expressed condolences in a joint statement. They urged New Yorkers to make sure their vaccinations are up to date.

Governor criticizes federal policy

Hochul, a Democrat, said vaccination remains the best protection against measles. She called the death "a devastating reminder of what's at stake" and blamed Washington for what she described as undoing decades of progress against preventable diseases.

Hochul declared a statewide disaster emergency in early October because of measles cases in neighboring states and in rural areas of New York.

Outbreak among unvaccinated residents

Lewis County had reported 15 confirmed measles cases as of mid-October. County records show that all of them were in unvaccinated people.

As of Oct. 24, New York had reported 178 measles cases this year: 170 outside New York City and eight in the city.

A highly contagious disease

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People with measles can spread it starting four days before a rash appears and continuing for four days after.

The disease can cause serious complications. Up to 1 in 20 children with measles develop pneumonia, the most common cause of measles deaths in young children. About 1 in 1,000 develop encephalitis, a dangerous swelling of the brain.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as MMR, is highly effective. Two doses are recommended for children.

National trends

Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, which means it no longer spread continuously in the country. Outbreaks still occur, usually when travelers bring the virus into communities with low vaccination rates.

In 2025, the country recorded its first measles deaths in about a decade, starting with an unvaccinated child in Texas.

Public health experts have warned that falling vaccination rates leave communities vulnerable to outbreaks. Vaccine policy has become a political issue. Critics accuse federal health leaders of raising doubts about vaccine safety, while administration officials have said they support informed choice.

New York's history

New York has dealt with major outbreaks before. In 2019, New York City reported more than 600 cases, most of them in unvaccinated people. It was the city's largest outbreak in nearly 30 years and led officials to declare a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn.

What officials recommend

Health officials urge people who are unsure of their vaccination status to talk with a health care provider. People who think they may have been exposed should call their provider or local health department before visiting a medical office, to avoid spreading the virus to others.

Lewis County health officials have continued to offer vaccination clinics during the outbreak.