Neuren Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump 6% as Investors Eye Japan Trial Readout and European Launch of Rett Drug

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares rose more than 6% on Thursday. The drug developer recovered recent losses as investors looked ahead to several upcoming catalysts for its Rett syndrome treatment.

The stock closed at A$20.14, up A$1.19, or 6.3%, after trading between A$18.99 and A$20.50. About 401,000 shares changed hands, and Neuren's market value is about A$2.6 billion.

The Melbourne-based company did not release a price-sensitive announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Thursday, and no single trigger for the move was immediately clear.

The gain extends a rebound from earlier this week. Neuren shares fell 4.75% to A$18.65 on Monday, Oct. 26, and the stock is still down about 6% over the past 12 months.

A royalty business built on DAYBUE

Neuren's value rests mainly on royalties from trofinetide, sold in the United States as DAYBUE by its licensing partner, Acadia Pharmaceuticals.

DAYBUE was the first drug approved to treat Rett syndrome. The rare genetic neurological disorder mainly affects girls and causes severe loss of speech and motor skills.

In August, Acadia reported record second-quarter DAYBUE net sales of US$125 million, up 30% from a year earlier and 24% from the first quarter. Acadia attributed most of that growth to higher patient numbers rather than price increases.

Acadia then raised its 2026 sales guidance to between US$480 million and US$510 million and reaffirmed its target of US$700 million in sales by 2028.

Milestone payment in sight

The guidance range is significant for Neuren. Under its agreement with Acadia, Neuren receives a US$50 million milestone payment the first time annual North American net sales of DAYBUE exceed US$500 million.

Acadia's guidance range straddles that threshold. Whether the payment is triggered this year could depend on fourth-quarter sales.

Neuren's own 2026 royalty income guidance is between US$52.6 million and US$56.2 million.

Europe and Japan catalysts

Neuren has several other potential milestones ahead.

The European Commission granted marketing authorisation for trofinetide on Aug. 24 for the neurobehavioural symptoms of Rett syndrome in adults and children aged five and over. The first European sale would trigger a US$35 million milestone payment to Neuren. Further European sales milestones could total up to US$170 million, plus tiered royalties.

Earlier company guidance indicated a German launch could come as early as the fourth quarter of 2026.

In Japan, results from a pivotal trial of trofinetide were expected between September and November 2026, with a regulatory submission planned for 2027 if the data are supportive. A first sale in Japan would trigger a US$15 million milestone payment.

Key upcoming catalysts for Neuren:

Japan pivotal trial: results expected in the September–November window European launch: first sale triggers US$35 million milestone North American sales: US$50 million milestone if annual sales top US$500 million Acadia's third-quarter results: expected in the coming weeks NNZ-2591 program: Phase 3 trial in Phelan-McDermid syndrome enrolling

First dividend

In August, Neuren declared its first-ever dividend, a fully franked interim payment of 15 cents per share. The dividend was paid on Oct. 7.

The company also adopted a policy of paying semi-annual dividends of 70% to 100% of an available pool based on after-tax royalty income. That is unusual for an ASX-listed biotech, and it signals the company's shift from cash-burning developer to profitable royalty earner.

Neuren reported first-half profit after tax of A$4.9 million. It held about A$287 million in cash and short-term investments at June 30.

Pipeline beyond Rett

Neuren is also developing a second drug candidate, NNZ-2591, also known as ercanetide. It is being studied for several rare neurodevelopmental disorders, including Phelan-McDermid, Pitt Hopkins and Angelman syndromes.

A Phase 3 trial called Koala, which is enrolling about 160 children aged three to 12 with Phelan-McDermid syndrome, is under way. The company said the program is fully funded.

Volatile year

Neuren shares have swung widely in 2026. They jumped 17.5% to A$21.87 on Aug. 5 after the record DAYBUE sales, then gave back some of those gains in the following weeks.

Thursday's move brings the stock back toward the levels it reached after the August rally, as investors await the next round of sales data and trial results.