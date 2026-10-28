Kiniksa Shares Soar 15% as Arcalyst Sales Jump 58% and Heart Drug Nears Blockbuster Status After Guidance Hike

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals jumped nearly 15% on Tuesday. The biotech company reported a 58% surge in sales of its heart inflammation drug Arcalyst and raised its full-year forecast, putting the medicine on track to top $1 billion in annual sales.

Kiniksa shares rose $10.73, or 14.71%, to $83.72 in early trading on the Nasdaq. The gain lifted the company's market value to about $6.45 billion.

The stock has risen about 85% over the past 52 weeks.

Quarterly results

For the third quarter, Kiniksa reported:

Arcalyst net product revenue of $286 million, up about 58% from $180.9 million a year earlier Net income of $47.3 million, or 56 cents per diluted share, up from $18.4 million, or 23 cents a share Operating income of $54.2 million, more than double the $24 million a year earlier

For the first nine months of the year, Arcalyst revenue reached $743.8 million, up from $475.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Guidance raised

Kiniksa raised its forecast for 2026 Arcalyst net product revenue to between $1.045 billion and $1.05 billion, up from its previous range of $980 million to $995 million.

"We now expect 2026 ARCALYST net sales of between $1.045 and $1.050 billion," Chairman and Chief Executive Sanj K. Patel said. He said the company was "positioning ARCALYST to achieve blockbuster status this year." In the pharmaceutical industry, a blockbuster is a drug with more than $1 billion in annual sales.

"Kiniksa continues to build a leading IL-1α and IL-1β inhibition franchise," Patel said.

Growing in recurrent pericarditis

Arcalyst, known generically as rilonacept, is approved in the United States to treat recurrent pericarditis. In this painful condition, the sac surrounding the heart becomes inflamed repeatedly. The drug blocks interleukin-1, a protein that drives inflammation.

Kiniksa said about 23% of the estimated 14,000 U.S. patients each year who suffer multiple recurrences were on Arcalyst at the end of the quarter. More than 5,450 doctors have prescribed the drug for recurrent pericarditis since its launch. The average total treatment duration is about three years, roughly in line with the typical length of the disease.

Kiniksa licensed Arcalyst from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and shares profits with it. The collaboration expenses Kiniksa records, which rose to $105.8 million in the quarter from $63.3 million a year earlier, largely reflect that arrangement.

Strong balance sheet

Kiniksa ended September with $568.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, up from $414.1 million at the end of 2025. It has no debt.

The company said it expects its current operating plan to remain cash-flow positive on an annual basis. For 2026, it forecast research and development expenses of $160 million to $170 million and selling, general and administrative expenses of $270 million to $280 million.

Pipeline

Investors are also watching Kiniksa's next-generation treatments, designed to require less frequent dosing:

KPL-387: A monthly injectable antibody that blocks the IL-1 receptor. It is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial called PASTORALE, which will enroll up to about 85 patients. Data are expected in the second half of 2027, and the company aims to bring the treatment to patients in 2028 or 2029. KPL-1161: A treatment designed for quarterly dosing. Kiniksa expects to begin a first-in-human Phase 1 trial by the end of 2026.

Less frequent dosing could help Kiniksa extend its franchise. Arcalyst is currently given as a weekly injection.

Market context

Kiniksa's results stood out on a busy day for corporate earnings. Investors were also preparing for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday and quarterly results this week from major technology companies, including Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms.

Biotech stocks have been volatile this year, but companies with growing commercial revenue and profits, such as Kiniksa, have drawn strong investor interest.

What to watch

Analysts will be watching whether Arcalyst's growth continues as more patients and doctors adopt the drug, and how the company performs against its raised guidance in the fourth quarter. Progress on the PASTORALE trial and the start of the KPL-1161 study are also expected to be key catalysts over the next year.

Kiniksa is incorporated in Bermuda and has U.S. operations in Lexington, Massachusetts.