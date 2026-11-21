The United States has been struck by some of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded. Nearly all of the largest occurred in Alaska, where the Pacific plate dives beneath North America along one of the most active fault zones on Earth.

Every earthquake of magnitude 8 or higher in U.S. history has struck Alaska or the Pacific Northwest. California's famous quakes, including the 1906 San Francisco disaster, do not make the top 10 by magnitude.

Here are the 10 largest earthquakes in U.S. history, ranked by magnitude based on U.S. Geological Survey data. Magnitudes for older earthquakes, especially those before 1900, are estimates, and different sources sometimes list slightly different figures.

1. Great Alaska Earthquake, Prince William Sound (1964) — Magnitude 9.2

The most powerful earthquake in U.S. history struck on March 27, 1964, Good Friday, in Alaska's Prince William Sound. It remains the second-largest earthquake ever recorded worldwide, behind only the magnitude 9.5 quake in Chile in 1960.

The shaking lasted about four and a half minutes, with the epicenter about 75 miles east of Anchorage. The quake and the tsunamis it triggered killed 139 people, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Most of the deaths were caused by the tsunamis, and 15 were attributed to the earthquake itself.

The disaster devastated Anchorage and coastal towns, and tsunami waves reached as far as California.

2. Cascadia Earthquake (1700) — Magnitude 9.0 (estimated)

In January 1700, a massive earthquake ruptured the Cascadia subduction zone, which stretches from northern California to British Columbia off the Pacific Northwest coast.

There were no written records in North America at the time. Scientists pieced the event together from geological evidence and from records of an "orphan" tsunami that struck Japan with no felt earthquake there.

Scientists warn that the Cascadia fault is capable of producing another major quake in the future, posing a serious risk to cities including Seattle and Portland.

3. Rat Islands, Alaska (1965) — Magnitude 8.7

On Feb. 4, 1965, a magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck the Rat Islands in Alaska's western Aleutian chain. The remote location limited damage, though the quake generated a tsunami that caused flooding on Amchitka Island.

4. (tie) Unimak Island, Alaska (1946) — Magnitude 8.6

The April 1, 1946, earthquake near Unimak Island in the Aleutians triggered one of the deadliest tsunamis in U.S. history. The waves destroyed a lighthouse on Unimak Island and crossed the Pacific to strike Hawaii, where Hilo was hit especially hard. About 160 people were killed, most of them in Hawaii.

The disaster led to the creation of the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

4. (tie) Andreanof Islands, Alaska (1957) — Magnitude 8.6

On March 9, 1957, a magnitude 8.6 quake struck near Atka in the Andreanof Islands of the central Aleutians. It was one of the largest earthquakes of the 20th century and was followed by numerous strong aftershocks.

6. Rat Islands, Alaska (1906) — Magnitude 8.3

On Aug. 17, 1906, a magnitude 8.3 earthquake struck the western Aleutians. It came just four months after the famous San Francisco earthquake, though it drew far less attention because of its remote location.

7. Semidi Islands, Alaska (1938) — Magnitude 8.2

The Nov. 10, 1938, earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula near the Semidi Islands. It ruptured a segment of the Aleutian subduction zone that has since produced other large quakes.

8. Chignik, Alaska (2021) — Magnitude 8.2

The most recent entry on the list struck on July 29, 2021, off the Alaska Peninsula near the village of Chignik. It was the largest U.S. earthquake since 1965.

The quake prompted tsunami warnings, but no deaths were reported. It struck in a gap between segments of the fault that had ruptured in 1938 and 1946.

9. and 10. Yakutat Bay, Alaska (1899) — Magnitude 8.2 (estimated)

In September 1899, a series of powerful earthquakes struck the Yakutat Bay area of southeastern Alaska. The first major shock hit on Sept. 4, followed by an even stronger quake on Sept. 10. Both are estimated at about magnitude 8.2.

The Sept. 10 quake caused dramatic uplift of the coastline, raising some shorelines by more than 40 feet in places.

Notable quakes outside the top 10

Several of the most famous earthquakes in U.S. history fall short of the top 10 by magnitude but caused far more damage.

The 1857 Fort Tejon earthquake in California had an estimated magnitude of 7.9. The 1906 San Francisco earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of about 7.8, killed thousands of people and destroyed much of the city in fires that followed.

In the central United States, a series of powerful earthquakes struck near New Madrid, Missouri, in 1811 and 1812. The largest, on Feb. 7, 1812, had an estimated magnitude of about 7.5 and was felt across much of the eastern United States.

Why Alaska dominates

Alaska is the most earthquake-prone region in the United States. It experiences about 1,000 earthquakes a month, though most are small.

The state sits along the Aleutian subduction zone, where the Pacific plate slides beneath the North American plate. This type of boundary produces the world's most powerful earthquakes, known as megathrust quakes.

Large earthquakes continue to strike the region. A magnitude 7.3 quake hit near Sand Point in July 2025, and a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near Hubbard Glacier in December 2025.

Preparing for the next big one

Scientists cannot predict exactly when the next major earthquake will strike, but they say large quakes in Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and California are inevitable.

Emergency officials urge residents in earthquake-prone areas to secure heavy furniture, keep emergency supplies and know evacuation routes. People in coastal areas should head to higher ground immediately after strong shaking, as a tsunami may follow.