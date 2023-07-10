KEY POINTS Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were photographed together in Los Angeles Friday

Richards tried to shield her face during the sighting when paparazzi spotted them

Richards denied that she's dating Wade and said they are just "very good friends"

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are hanging out after her reported split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

In new photos obtained by Page Six, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star seemingly tried to shield her face as she and the musician walked next to each other in Los Angeles Friday. The 54-year-old reality star was still wearing her wedding ring during the sighting.

Photos showed Richards holding up her hand up to her face and attempting to keep a low profile in a black jacket and a pair of ripped light-wash denim jeans. She completed her look with black and white sneakers and let her brunette locks fall down her back.

The 28-year-old singer also kept a low profile and dressed casually in a black hoodie. Wade paired it with a baseball cap, dark shades, black sweatpants, and a pair of black and white trainers.

The pair sparked dating rumors after news of Richards' separation from her husband of 27 years made headlines.

Fans called out their close relationship, but Richards denied the romance rumors, telling paparazzi Friday night that they are just "very good friends."

Richards was asked if her romance with the "Wilder Days" singer was "just a rumor," and she responded, "Yes."

When pressed about their matching tattoos, the reality star didn't deny it, but she pointed to her best friend Teddi Mellencamp, who was sitting beside her at the time, and said, "We have matching tattoos, too."

"[Wade's] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with," Richards added.

But Page Six noted that a few hours earlier, the Bravo personality had played coy when asked about Wade.

"I'm not gonna answer that," she said when asked if they were dating.

Richards and Umansky's split made headlines last week. Us Weekly and People reported that things are amicable between the pair and that they are still living together.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family," an anonymous source told People.

The reality star and the real estate broker later said in a joint statement that any claims about them divorcing are "untrue."

The pair share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, while Richards also has daughter Farrah, 34, with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.