Karman Holdings Shares Extend Rebound With 5% Gain After Space and Defense Supplier Hit a 52-Week Low

NEW YORK — Shares of Karman Holdings rose more than 5% on Friday, extending a sharp rebound for the space and defense supplier after its stock fell to a 52-week low earlier this week.

Karman shares were up $1.81, or 5.34%, at $35.71 in late-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has a market value of about $4.7 billion.

The stock jumped 12.5% on Thursday to close at $33.90, after touching a 52-week low of $29.34 earlier in that session. The rally snapped a three-session losing streak.

No company news

Karman did not release any market-sensitive news on Friday. The gains appeared to reflect bargain hunting after a steep decline in the stock this year.

Steep fall from highs

Karman shares have fallen sharply in 2026. The stock began the year at about $73 and is down more than 50% since then. It traded as high as $118.38 over the past 52 weeks.

The decline has been driven in part by broader weakness in high-growth aerospace and defense stocks and by selling from existing shareholders. In May, selling stockholders offered 14 million shares in a secondary offering, when the stock traded at about $63.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert recently lowered his price target on Karman to $85 from $100 while maintaining an Outperform rating. Analysts have an average price target of about $82, according to Yahoo Finance data, far above the current share price.

Strong growth

Karman, based in Huntington Beach, California, designs and manufactures systems and components for missiles, space launch vehicles and defense programs.

The company has reported rapid growth. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 51% to $151.2 million, and the company projected 54% revenue growth for the full year, with a record backlog of more than $1 billion.

CEO Jon Rambeau said at the time that the company's commitments "provide a clear runway for continued momentum through 2027 and beyond."

Karman recently completed its acquisition of Walker, expanding its capabilities.

What's next

Karman is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5. Investors will look for confirmation of its growth outlook and backlog trends amid strong defense spending and increasing space launch activity.