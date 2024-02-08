KEY POINTS

When it comes to modern logistics and distribution networks, businesses can no longer rely on one or only a few sales channels. Omnichannel marketing has forced companies to adapt to complex workflows and strategies when it comes to warehousing inventory. To work efficiently, any modern warehouse management system must have full access to the distribution network and attune logistics to each available channel.

Here are some ways that omnichannel marketing has influenced modern warehouse management systems to adapt to this new economic reality:

Automation of Repetitive Tasks

One of the most significant advantages of modern systems for warehouse management is their ability to automate specific repetitive processes. Not only does this cut down on time and labor, but it allows for greater flexibility when integrating new processes for multiple sales channels.

When meeting demands during peak seasons, automation removes much of the stress of fulfilling orders for various sales channels. In this way, omnichannel marketing has helped remove the uncertainty around different sales seasons by influencing warehouse management systems to adopt multiple automated solutions.

Streamlining Workflows

In addition to more automation across multiple channels, modern warehouse management systems must be able to find the fastest possible workflows to fulfill orders. This means eliminating redundant processes such as double-handling goods or walking between slots during order picking.

Also, warehouse management systems must be able to reduce the risk of bottlenecks in the workflow. By doing this, warehouse management systems can reduce overall costs and deliver orders faster. It also allows the systems to determine more accurately how much of a product needs to be stocked at any given point based on multiple sales channels.

Multiple Distribution Methods

Omnichannel marketing has changed the way warehouses store and distribute goods. Retail outlets often need large volumes of goods to replenish their shelves, while eCommerce stores typically require direct, smaller orders, depending on demand. Modern warehouse management systems are designed to track and manage inventory and orders across warehouses and stores depending on what sales channel they are using.

This helps warehouses track their stock better and configure their logistics around multiple omnichannel networks, ensuring distribution processes remain efficient and customer needs are consistently met.

Better Customer Experiences

Businesses must continue to satisfy the needs of their customers to keep them from losing them to competitors. This includes keeping shipping costs low, offering multiple ways to send orders, and being able to keep track of where an order is in the process. Omnichannel retail marketing requires complete visibility of the distribution process from start to finish.

Through warehouse management systems, customers and business representatives can know where the product is and how soon it can be delivered. In addition, the system can identify any issues that may adversely impact delivery to find a solution and meet customer needs.

Integration with New Distribution Technologies

To work efficiently in an omnichannel marketing environment, modern warehouse management systems must be able to work with both current and emerging distribution technologies. This includes new logistics and transportation methods, such as drone deliveries, and route strategies to reduce transit time.

Warehouse management systems must be able to work with the latest technologies designed to improve the overall distribution process, such as augmented reality for labelling and product accuracy. As newer technological solutions are created to meet the needs of omnichannel retailing, warehouse management systems are future-proofing themselves to integrate these technologies.