Haemonetics Stock Soars 16% as CSL Plans to Roll Out Its Plasma Collection Devices Across All US Centers

NEW YORK — Shares of Haemonetics surged more than 15% on Thursday after the medical technology company said CSL Plasma plans to install its plasma collection systems at all of its U.S. centers, a potentially major win from one of the world's largest plasma collectors.

Haemonetics stock jumped $15.79, or 15.52%, to $117.50 shortly after the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares had climbed more than 17% in premarket trading and touched an intraday high of $125.30, a new 52-week high.

The stock closed Wednesday at $101.71.

CSL to convert all U.S. centers

In a regulatory filing Thursday, Haemonetics said CSL informed the company that it expects to complete the rollout of Haemonetics' NexSys PCS plasma collection devices with Persona PLUS technology, along with related disposable kits, by the end of 2027.

CSL told Haemonetics it currently anticipates the transition will take place at all of its U.S. plasma collection centers, according to the filing.

CSL Plasma, a unit of Australian biotechnology giant CSL Ltd., operates one of the largest networks of plasma donation centers in the world, with hundreds of locations across the United States. The plasma it collects is used to make therapies for immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and other serious conditions.

CSL separately announced that it had expanded its relationship with Haemonetics.

Builds on August deal

The update builds on a non-exclusive supply agreement the two companies signed on Aug. 18, 2026. Under that deal, CSL may use Haemonetics' devices and buy related disposables in the United States.

When the agreement was first announced, Haemonetics shares jumped about 16% in a single day. But the deal included no minimum volume commitment and no disclosed timeline, leaving investors uncertain about how much business it would bring.

Thursday's update provides the first clear signal of the scale and timing of the rollout.

Haemonetics cautioned, however, that the scope and timing of the rollout remain subject to change under the terms of the agreement and that implementation details are still being worked out.

No change to guidance yet

The company said it is not updating its fiscal 2027 financial guidance for now.

Haemonetics said it expects to provide an update on the anticipated financial impact of the CSL agreement during its fiscal second-quarter earnings call in November.

Why it matters

Plasma collection is one of Haemonetics' most important businesses. The company makes automated devices that separate plasma from donors' blood, along with the single-use disposable kits required for each donation.

The disposables generate recurring revenue, making large networks of plasma centers especially valuable customers. Every donation at a center using Haemonetics equipment requires a new kit.

CSL had not been using Haemonetics' newest devices at scale before the August agreement, so a full conversion of its U.S. network would open a large new source of recurring revenue for the company.

The deal is also seen as a sign that Haemonetics' technology is winning market share from competitors. Its Persona technology customizes the amount of plasma collected based on each donor's body composition, which can increase yields per donation.

Strong year for the stock

Thursday's surge capped a dramatic comeback for Haemonetics shares, which have more than doubled from a 52-week low of about $48.

The company has reported a string of better-than-expected results. In its fiscal first quarter, Haemonetics posted adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share, well above the 87 cents analysts had expected, on revenue of $339.4 million, beating estimates of $327.9 million.

Management cited gains in plasma market share, continued strength in its blood management technologies business and a return to growth in its interventional technologies segment, which makes devices used in hospital procedures.

The company also raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, forecasting revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 5% to 8%, up from a previous range of 4% to 7%.

Analysts raise targets

Wall Street analysts had been raising their targets for the stock even before Thursday's update.

After the August CSL agreement, Bank of America raised its price target to $120 from $100, while BTIG lifted its target to $110 from $96. Raymond James, Baird, Barrington Research and Citi also raised targets following the company's strong first-quarter results.

With Thursday's jump, the stock is trading above many analysts' price targets, suggesting some may need to revise their forecasts higher after the company provides more financial details in November.

The stock trades at roughly 50 times trailing earnings, a premium valuation that reflects investor expectations for continued growth.

Investors will look for details on how quickly the CSL rollout will boost revenue and earnings when Haemonetics reports fiscal second-quarter results in November.

Key questions include how many centers will convert each quarter, the expected revenue per center, and whether the company will raise its fiscal 2027 guidance as a result.

Haemonetics, based in Boston, makes products used in plasma collection, blood management and hospital-based medical procedures. Its customers include plasma collectors, blood centers and hospitals worldwide.