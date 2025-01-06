Five Australian nominees, including celebrated figures like Guy Pearce, Nicole Kidman, and Adam Elliot, were in the running at this year's Golden Globe Awards, but none were able to secure a win.

On the film front, Pearce lost the Best Supporting Male Actor award to Kieran Culkin, though the former's film "The Brutalist" was one of the night's big winners, including taking home Best Picture - Drama, ABC reported.

Meanwhile, "Babygirl" star Nicole Kidman lost the Best Female Actor - Drama category to Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres.

Director-writer Adam Elliot also missed out on Best Animated Film for his dark claymation "Memoir of a Snail," with the award going to Latvian indie "Flow" instead.

Television upsets and losses

As for television, both Cate Blanchett and Naomi Watts were beaten by Jodie Foster in the Best Female Actor in a Limited/Anthology TV Series category, with the latter winning for her role in "Disclaimer and Feud: Capote vs the Swans."

Disappointments and surprises

The four-award sweep by "Emilia Pérez" was not a major surprise, given its 10 nominations, but it meant several front-runners left empty-handed.

"Wicked," which had four nominations, only won one - Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, even as many had expected Ariana Grande to win Best Supporting Actress.

Similarly, "Anora," which was nominated for five categories, walked away without a single win, including the highly anticipated Best Actor category for Mikey Madison.

Another surprise was Timothée Chalamet's loss to Adrien Brody in the Best Actor category for "A Complete Unknown," a biopic about Bob Dylan.

The night also saw a notable snub for Kidman, a Globes favorite, who lost out on Best Female Actor - Drama for "Babygirl." Many believe it's one of her strongest performances in years, and the absence of a win raised questions among fans.

Ted Danson's Lifetime Achievement

Ted Danson was honored with the Carol Burnett Award, which recognized outstanding contributions to television. With a career spanning over 40 years, Danson was beloved for iconic roles in "Cheers" and "The Good Place," and he was also nominated for his work on Netflix's "Man on the Inside."

Here's the final award tally from the 82nd Golden Globes:

FILM

Emilia Pérez: 4

The Brutalist: 3

A Real Pain: 1

Conclave: 1

The Substance: 1

A Different Man: 1

Flow: 1

Challengers: 1

Wicked: 1

I'm Still Here: 1

TELEVISION

Shōgun: 4

Hacks: 2

Baby Reindeer: 2

True Detective: Night Country: 1

The Penguin: 1

The Bear: 1

Here's the list of Golden Globes nominated films streaming in Australia:

Alien: Romulus - Disney+

Challengers - Prime Video

Deadpool & Wolverine - Disney+

Dune: Part Two - Netflix, Binge

Hit Man - Netflix

Inside Out 2 - Disney+

Kinds of Kindness - Disney+

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Netflix and in cinemas

Here's the full list of Golden Globes 2025 nominations and winners:

FILM

Best film – musical or comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best film – drama

The Brutalist – WINNER

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best film – non-English language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

The Girl With the Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best film – animated

Flow – WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist – WINNER

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light

Best screenplay

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave – WINNER

Best male actor in a film – drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best female actor in a film – drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here – WINNER

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man – WINNER

Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance – WINNER

Zendaya, Challengers

Best male actor in a supporting role in a film

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best female actor in a supporting role in a film

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Best original song – film

Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl

Compress/Repress, Challengers

El Mal, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Forbidden Road, Better Man

Kiss the Sky, The Wild Robot

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Best original score – film

The Brutalist

Challengers – WINNER

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Cinematic and box office achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked – WINNER

The Wild Robot

TELEVISION

Best television series – drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shōgun – WINNER

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best female actor in a television series – drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun – WINNER

Best television series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks – WINNER

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best television limited series, anthology series or television film

Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Best supporting male actor on television

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun – WINNER

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best supporting female actor on television

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best male actor in a television series – drama

Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER