Golden Globes 2025: No Wins For Australians Despite Multiple Nominations
Five Australian nominees, including celebrated figures like Guy Pearce, Nicole Kidman, and Adam Elliot, were in the running at this year's Golden Globe Awards, but none were able to secure a win.
On the film front, Pearce lost the Best Supporting Male Actor award to Kieran Culkin, though the former's film "The Brutalist" was one of the night's big winners, including taking home Best Picture - Drama, ABC reported.
Meanwhile, "Babygirl" star Nicole Kidman lost the Best Female Actor - Drama category to Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres.
Director-writer Adam Elliot also missed out on Best Animated Film for his dark claymation "Memoir of a Snail," with the award going to Latvian indie "Flow" instead.
Television upsets and losses
As for television, both Cate Blanchett and Naomi Watts were beaten by Jodie Foster in the Best Female Actor in a Limited/Anthology TV Series category, with the latter winning for her role in "Disclaimer and Feud: Capote vs the Swans."
Disappointments and surprises
The four-award sweep by "Emilia Pérez" was not a major surprise, given its 10 nominations, but it meant several front-runners left empty-handed.
"Wicked," which had four nominations, only won one - Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, even as many had expected Ariana Grande to win Best Supporting Actress.
Similarly, "Anora," which was nominated for five categories, walked away without a single win, including the highly anticipated Best Actor category for Mikey Madison.
Another surprise was Timothée Chalamet's loss to Adrien Brody in the Best Actor category for "A Complete Unknown," a biopic about Bob Dylan.
The night also saw a notable snub for Kidman, a Globes favorite, who lost out on Best Female Actor - Drama for "Babygirl." Many believe it's one of her strongest performances in years, and the absence of a win raised questions among fans.
Ted Danson's Lifetime Achievement
Ted Danson was honored with the Carol Burnett Award, which recognized outstanding contributions to television. With a career spanning over 40 years, Danson was beloved for iconic roles in "Cheers" and "The Good Place," and he was also nominated for his work on Netflix's "Man on the Inside."
Here's the final award tally from the 82nd Golden Globes:
FILM
Emilia Pérez: 4
The Brutalist: 3
A Real Pain: 1
Conclave: 1
The Substance: 1
A Different Man: 1
Flow: 1
Challengers: 1
Wicked: 1
I'm Still Here: 1
TELEVISION
Shōgun: 4
Hacks: 2
Baby Reindeer: 2
True Detective: Night Country: 1
The Penguin: 1
The Bear: 1
Here's the list of Golden Globes nominated films streaming in Australia:
Alien: Romulus - Disney+
Challengers - Prime Video
Deadpool & Wolverine - Disney+
Dune: Part Two - Netflix, Binge
Hit Man - Netflix
Inside Out 2 - Disney+
Kinds of Kindness - Disney+
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Netflix and in cinemas
Here's the full list of Golden Globes 2025 nominations and winners:
FILM
Best film – musical or comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez – WINNER
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best film – drama
The Brutalist – WINNER
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best film – non-English language
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez – WINNER
The Girl With the Needle
I'm Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best film – animated
Flow – WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist – WINNER
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light
Best screenplay
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave – WINNER
Best male actor in a film – drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best female actor in a film – drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here – WINNER
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man – WINNER
Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance – WINNER
Zendaya, Challengers
Best male actor in a supporting role in a film
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best female actor in a supporting role in a film
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER
Best original song – film
Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl
Compress/Repress, Challengers
El Mal, Emilia Pérez – WINNER
Forbidden Road, Better Man
Kiss the Sky, The Wild Robot
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Best original score – film
The Brutalist
Challengers – WINNER
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot
Cinematic and box office achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked – WINNER
The Wild Robot
TELEVISION
Best television series – drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr and Mrs Smith
Shōgun – WINNER
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best female actor in a television series – drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun – WINNER
Best television series – musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks – WINNER
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best television limited series, anthology series or television film
Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best supporting male actor on television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun – WINNER
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best supporting female actor on television
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best male actor in a television series – drama
Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
