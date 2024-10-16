Major Asian and European stock markets mostly fell Wednesday after concerns about the red-hot semiconductor industry fuelled a tech sell-off.

Wall Street was shaken Tuesday after Dutch tech giant ASML, which supplies chip-making machines to the semiconductor industry, cut its 2025 guidance and forecast a slump in orders.

ASML shares were down around four percent in Amsterdam in early afternoon deals Wednesday after plunging about 16 percent following its update near the end of trading Tuesday.

All three main indices on Wall Street sank Tuesday as the profit-warnings revived concerns that the blockbuster surge in the tech sector, which has been fuelled by demand for artificial intelligence, may have gone too far.

"ASML's warning has spooked investors holding anything linked to the semiconductor space," said Russ Mould, investment director at traders AJ Bell.

The selling in New York filtered through to Asia on Wednesday, where chipmakers were well down.

Tokyo Electron led the retreat by slumping more than nine percent, while Taipei-listed TSMC shed more than two percent.

On Wall Street Tuesday, chip titan Nvidia sank more than four percent and rival company AMD dropped more than five percent. IT giant Intel lost more than three percent.

Losses were fuelled also by reports that President Joe Biden's administration was considering a cap on US exports of advanced AI chips to some countries, traders said.

In Europe on Wednesday, the Frankfurt and Paris stock markets dropped as weak luxury-sector earnings added to semiconductor woes.

Shares in Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH dropped around four percent after the luxury heavyweight reported disappointing third-quarter results amid a slowdown in demand from Asia.

The announcement heightened investor concerns over a luxury sector heavily-reliant on China, said market strategist Patrick Munnelly at traders Tickmill Group.

The news "tempered the recent surge in luxury stocks subsequent to the announcement of Chinese stimulus plans", he added.

Gucci-owner Kering and Cartier-owner Richemont both fell around two percent as the sector struggles with weaker demand from China.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose after data showed UK inflation hit a three-year low in September, fuelling speculation that the Bank of England would resume cutting interest rates next month.

Japan's stock market shed almost two percent, while Shanghai made small gains.

Hong Kong ended lower again even as developers were boosted after the city's chief executive unveiled some measures to help its struggling real estate industry.

This included an easing of mortgage rules, while there was also a tax cut on liquor to help the services sector.

Oil prices fell slightly, adding to the steep losses Monday and Tuesday caused by a report that Israel had pledged not to strike Iran's energy infrastructure in retaliation for a missile barrage this month.

Adding to pressure on the commodity were worries over demand from top importer China, a report from the International Energy Agency saying global markets remain "adequately" supplied and relatively modest output losses from hurricanes in the US Gulf Coast.

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 8,293.22 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,477.01

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.3 percent at 19,424.72

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.8 percent at 39,180.30 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 20,286.85 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,202.95 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.8 percent at 42,740.42 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0895 from $1.0892 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3024 from $1.3066

Dollar/yen: UP at 149.32 yen from 149.22 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $70.41 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $74.06 per barrel