Ford has unveiled a new hypercar to take on Ferrari and the world's top manufacturers at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It is the automaker's first bid for an overall victory at the famed French endurance race in decades.

Ford Racing unveiled the Ford GT41, its all-new Hypercar that will spearhead the American manufacturer's return to the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.

The reveal took place in front of a national holiday audience. The Ford GT41 made its public debut at Ford Field in Detroit, during the Thanksgiving Day game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.

Chasing Outright Victory

Ford's leadership made its goal clear. "The Ford GT41 is our chance to return to Le Mans and compete for the outright win," said Bill Ford, executive chair. He also said Ford's "1-2-3 triumph at Le Mans in 1966 remains one of the defining moments in motorsport history," adding that "we race for more than trophies."

The car carries a famous legacy. The Ford GT41 builds on the legacy of the GT40, which helped Ford win the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race four straight years starting in 1966, when the team's victory was chronicled in the 2019 film "Ford v Ferrari."

The new car's name follows the same tradition. Like the GT40, the GT41 takes its name from its dimensions, standing 41 inches from the ground to the air intake.

Under The Skin

The GT41 is built around American V-8 power. It pairs a 5.4-litre naturally aspirated Coyote V8 engine with the LMDh's standardised hybrid system. Ford Racing led development and designed and developed the engine in-house, with engineering learnings drawn from Ford's Formula 1 work with Red Bull Ford Powertrains and its Dakar off-road racing.

Output is capped by the rules. As with all other LMDh cars, total power from the GT41 will be restricted to 671 horsepower. An Xtrac seven-speed transmission sends power through the rear wheels.

Ford will face a crowded field. The car complies with the Le Mans Daytona h (LMDh) regulations, as do rivals from Cadillac, BMW, Acura, Porsche, Alpine, Lamborghini, Genesis, and McLaren. Ford will enter two GT41 cars in the upcoming championship as it prepares to challenge Ferrari and other leading manufacturers for an overall Le Mans victory.

The timing stands out. The reveal came just days after Stellantis announced it would axe Peugeot's Hypercar program.

Drivers And Testing

Ford has assembled an experienced lineup. The race drivers are Logan Sargeant, Tom Blomqvist, Matt Campbell, Sebastian Priaulx, Mike Rockenfeller, and Nick Yelloly, with Tom Dillmann as the reserve driver for 2027. Sargeant is a former Formula 1 driver.

Sargeant said the team is making steady gains. "Every time we get in the car, we're learning more, making improvements," he said.

Ford's program manager struck a cautious note. Dan Sayers said "there are no shortcuts to success," adding there is "still a huge amount of work to do" before the season opener.

Development is ongoing. The GT41 completed an extensive testing program in Europe, and further testing is planned in the United States in December 2026 and January 2027.

Patriotic Livery

The car's look also carries a message. The livery evolved from functional camouflage used during testing to a blue-on-blue design, with hidden details including an American flag, a bald eagle, and Detroit's "The Spirit of Detroit" sculpture. The final race livery will be unveiled before the 2027 season opener in Qatar.

The Road To Le Mans

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Racing, said "Le Mans has a special place in Ford's history," describing the program as "about more than one race."

The 2027 season will test the car around the world. The WEC calendar opens in Qatar in March. The 24 Hours of Le Mans follows in June, with later rounds including the Circuit of The Americas in Texas, then Fuji and Bahrain.

Ford's target is history. At Le Mans in June, the GT41 will try to add a fifth overall victory to the manufacturer's historic record.