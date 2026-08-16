A new study has found that people in their 80s who walk exceptionally fast for their age are roughly 50% less likely to develop cognitive decline than their slower-moving peers, adding fresh evidence to a growing body of research linking physical mobility to brain health in older adults.

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The study, published in the journal Neurology, analyzed data from nearly 4,000 older adults. Researchers identified a group they dubbed "super movers," representing the fastest-walking 9% of participants for their age, people over 80 who maintained a walking pace comparable to individuals decades younger. Dr. Sofiya Milman of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, one of the study's authors, described the defining trait of the group in an interview with NPR. "A super mover is someone who is older than age 80 and performing better than their peers," Milman said.

Beyond the headline finding on cognitive decline risk, researchers uncovered several additional details about how the super movers' brains appeared to age differently than those of slower-walking peers. The study found that fast walkers tended to preserve greater volume in the hippocampus, the brain region central to memory formation and spatial navigation, a finding consistent with prior research linking regular exercise to larger hippocampal volume in older adults.

One of the study's more striking findings involved brain imaging results in some of the fastest walkers. Researchers found that a subset of super movers showed the presence of amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles, the abnormal proteins closely associated with Alzheimer's disease, despite showing no outward symptoms of cognitive impairment. Researchers said that finding suggests physical activity and its broader health benefits may help the brain remain resilient even as it undergoes age-related biological changes typically associated with dementia risk.

Researchers pointed to the biological mechanisms of exercise itself as a likely explanation for the observed brain benefits. Explaining how muscle activity might influence brain health, one of the researchers described muscle tissue's broader role in the body beyond movement. "Muscle is an endocrine tissue, which means when we move, our muscles release signaling," the researcher said, describing molecules released during physical activity that can influence other body systems, including processes tied to brain cell growth and metabolic regulation.

Genetics also appear to play a meaningful role in determining who becomes a super mover. Researchers noted that a separate recent study found genetics accounts for roughly 50% of overall human lifespan, and Milman said the influence of genetics may be even more pronounced specifically among so-called super agers, the subset of older adults who remain unusually healthy and high-functioning well into their 80s and beyond.

Even so, the study's authors emphasized that daily lifestyle choices remain significant contributors to healthy cognitive aging alongside genetic factors. Researchers pointed to everyday habits, including dietary choices, prioritizing sufficient sleep, managing stress, and maintaining social connections with friends and family, as meaningful factors within an individual's control. That framing aligns with broader dementia-prevention research from the Lancet Commission, which has estimated that addressing 14 modifiable risk factors could prevent or delay nearly half of all dementia cases worldwide.

Despite the strength of the association identified in the new study, researchers cautioned against interpreting the findings as proof that deliberately walking faster will directly prevent dementia. Because the study was observational rather than a controlled experiment, it can demonstrate a strong association between walking speed and cognitive outcomes without establishing that faster walking itself causes reduced dementia risk. Researchers noted that walking, while it may appear automatic, is actually a remarkably complex task requiring the brain to simultaneously coordinate balance, vision, movement planning, muscle strength and sensory feedback, meaning subtle declines in walking pace could reflect early, difficult-to-detect changes across multiple bodily systems rather than a single isolated cause.

Dr. Joe Verghese, a neurologist who has studied the relationship between mobility and cognitive health, said the findings reinforce the value of a broader, comprehensive approach to healthy aging rather than any single intervention. "Regular physical activity, especially aerobic and strength training exercises, can support" both continued mobility and long-term brain health, Verghese said, adding that managing vascular risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes, maintaining social engagement, prioritizing adequate sleep, and following a healthy diet may all contribute meaningfully to healthy cognitive aging as well.

Walking speed has increasingly become one of geriatric medicine's most useful indicators of overall health, since maintaining a steady walking pace draws on numerous interconnected bodily systems simultaneously, including muscle strength, balance, coordination, cardiovascular function and the nervous system. Earlier research has separately established that slow walking speed in older adults predicts a higher risk of falls, hospitalization and reduced life expectancy, reinforcing gait speed's broader value as a simple, observable marker of general health status in aging populations.

With the new findings adding to that growing body of evidence, researchers say gait speed may serve as an increasingly useful, low-cost screening tool for identifying older adults who could benefit from closer monitoring or targeted interventions aimed at supporting long-term brain health, even as the precise underlying mechanisms connecting walking speed and cognitive resilience remain an active area of ongoing scientific investigation.