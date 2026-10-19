Challenger Shares Jump 19% to Eight-Year High After Japan's Dai-ichi Life Unit Makes $11.80 Takeover Offer

SYDNEY — Shares of Challenger soared more than 19% on Monday after the Australian annuities provider received a takeover proposal from the local unit of Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life valuing the company at about 7.9 billion Australian dollars.

Challenger shares closed up 1.90 dollars, or 19.29%, at 11.75 dollars, the session high, after trading as low as 11.05 dollars. More than 8.5 million shares changed hands. The shares reached their highest level since October 2018, according to Reuters.

The offer

Challenger said TAL Daiichi Life Australia, a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Group, submitted a non-binding, conditional proposal to acquire the roughly 79.5% of Challenger shares it does not already own for 11.80 dollars per share through a scheme of arrangement.

The offer represents a 19.8% premium to Challenger's closing price of 9.85 dollars on Friday and a 17.7% premium to its one-month volume-weighted average price of 10.03 dollars.

The proposal values Challenger at about 7.94 billion dollars, according to Reuters, with the stake TAL does not already hold worth roughly 6.3 billion dollars.

The proposal was received after the market closed on Friday, Oct. 16.

Board reviewing

"The Board of Challenger is considering the indicative offer," the company said, according to Reuters.

The proposal is subject to several conditions, including satisfactory completion of due diligence, a scheme implementation agreement, regulatory approvals and a board recommendation. Challenger cautioned that there is no certainty the proposal will result in a binding offer or completed transaction and told shareholders they do not need to take any action.

Dai-ichi Life separately confirmed that its unit had submitted the proposal, adding that no decision had been made on proceeding with a binding transaction.

Long-standing shareholder

Dai-ichi Life first acquired a 15.1% stake in Challenger from Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings in April 2025 and has since increased its holding to about one-fifth of the company.

Dai-ichi Life has been expanding its presence in Australia and New Zealand. TAL is one of Australia's largest life insurers, and the Japanese group recently agreed to acquire New Zealand's Fidelity Life.

Shares below offer price

Despite the surge, Challenger's shares closed just below the offer price, suggesting investors see some risk that a binding deal may not materialize or that regulatory approvals could take time.

Challenger is Australia's largest provider of annuities, which pay retirees a regular income. The company has benefited from growing demand for retirement income products as Australia's population ages and its superannuation system matures.

The company also released first-quarter results on Monday.

Challenger shares are up about 32% over the past year.

What's next

Challenger's board will assess the proposal and engage with TAL Daiichi Life. If the parties agree on terms, Challenger would enter a binding scheme implementation agreement, followed by a shareholder vote and regulatory approvals, including from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and the Foreign Investment Review Board.