BrightSpring Stock Surges 16% as Pharmacy Boom Drives 26% Revenue Jump and Health Firm Raises 2026 Outlook

BrightSpring Health Services shares surged nearly 16% in early trading Friday. The home and community health care provider reported third-quarter revenue and profit well ahead of expectations and raised its full-year forecast.

The stock rose $9.49, or 15.8%, to $69.71, lifting BrightSpring's market value to about $13.8 billion. The shares are up about 82% over the past 52 weeks.

Revenue beats by a wide margin

BrightSpring reported third-quarter revenue of $4.21 billion, up 26.4% from $3.33 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected about $3.88 billion, according to Investing.com.

Net income from continuing operations more than doubled to $101 million, or 46 cents a share. Adjusted earnings rose to 54 cents a share from 30 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 42% to $228 million.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Jon Rousseau said the company's "confidence in the future remains high, supported by a broad set of process and growth drivers."

Pharmacy drives growth

Pharmacy Solutions, BrightSpring's largest business, generated revenue of $3.73 billion, up 26%. The segment's EBITDA rose 43% to $202 million.

The business includes specialty, infusion and home pharmacy services, as well as pharmacy services for long-term care facilities.

Provider Services revenue, which includes home health, hospice and rehabilitation services, rose 31% to $481 million. That segment's EBITDA rose 30% to $79 million.

Key third-quarter figures:

Revenue: $4.21 billion, up 26.4% Adjusted EBITDA: $228 million, up 42% Adjusted EPS: 54 cents vs. 30 cents a year earlier Pharmacy Solutions revenue: $3.73 billion, up 26% Provider Services revenue: $481 million, up 31% Leverage: 1.79 times, down from 2.15 times at June 30

Guidance raised

BrightSpring raised its 2026 revenue forecast to $15.9 billion to $16.125 billion, implying growth of 23.2% to 24.9%.

It now expects adjusted EBITDA of $850 million to $860 million, which would be growth of about 38% to 39%. The outlook does not include future acquisitions.

The company said its acquisition of branches from Amedisys and LHC is expected to add about $35 million to 2026 adjusted EBITDA.

Lower debt

BrightSpring has also cut its leverage. Its net leverage ratio fell to 1.79 times at the end of September from 2.15 times at the end of June.

The improvement gives the company more flexibility to pursue acquisitions in the fragmented home health market.

BrightSpring sold its Community Living business in March 2026 to focus on pharmacy and home health services.

Aging population tailwind

BrightSpring serves patients with complex needs in homes and communities, a market expected to grow as the U.S. population ages and more care moves out of hospitals.

"BrightSpring is well-positioned to make a greater and greater impact," Rousseau said.

The stock has been one of the strongest performers in the health care services sector this year, as investors bet on growing demand for specialty pharmacy and home-based care.

Investors will watch whether BrightSpring can sustain its pharmacy growth and integrate recent acquisitions while managing reimbursement pressure from government health programs.