The Lego Group and BBC Studios are all set to give beloved Australian pup Bluey a Lego makeover.

In June 2025, six new Lego sets depicting Bluey and her family will be launched, with young fans being also able to lay their hands on a separate Duplo range.

"We believe that this partnership is a match made in heaven for younger builders and families alike," said Michaela Edgerley Stovicek, the head of preschool at the Lego Group, in a statement to the official Bluey website.

The new sets are reportedly designed with a diverse range of fans in mind. With the new sets, kids can build, connect, and recreate their favorite Bluey moments, per the website.

"We believe that LEGO Bluey products will offer families a fantastic new way to engage with beloved characters and stories from the hit animated series, cultivating even more imaginative play inspired by the Heelers," said Julie Kekwick, head of licensing hardlines consumer products at BBC Studios "

"The Bluey brand has play at the heart of everything they do, which aligns perfectly with the Lego brand values and mission."

Creator Joe Brumm attempted to design Bluey in a way that appeals to families that have fun together and it struck a chord. The series depicts how Bluey enjoys her childhood to the fullest with her parents, Bandit and Chilli, always by her side.

The show is beloved across the globe, and has over 150 episodes spread between three seasons. Celebrities such as Eva Mendes, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Natalie Portman have lent their voices to the show. In addition, a new Bluey movie is expected to release in 2027.