As part of the Albanese government's Homes for Australia plan, the administration is planning to build more than 1,000 houses across southeast Queensland, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had pledged to build 1.2 million homes by 2030 to address the critical housing shortage.

The goal of the Homes for Australia project was to improve housing affordability in Australia's notoriously expensive market. To achieve this, the Labor government has committed AU$32 billion in funding and will provide incentives to encourage states and territories to boost housing supply, the statement said.

The Australian government was investing heavily to address housing affordability issues in Queensland, with a whopping AU$845 million allocated to build over 1,000 new homes across seven locations in and around Brisbane. These locations include Stones Corner, Woolloongabba, Chermside, Redcliffe, Toowoomba, and Southport.

"I grew up in social housing - I know the opportunities a secure roof over your head brings. The only way to get more houses is to build them, that's exactly what we're focussed on delivering as quickly as possible. These homes will be more than just four walls and a roof. They will be places where families take their first day of school photos, celebrate birthdays and make their own cherished memories," the prime minister said in the statement.

Albanese, who appeared in a press conference recently to make announcements regarding the 1,000 low-cost homes, faced a barrage of personal questions about his upcoming purchase of a AU$4.3 million oceanfront home with his fiancée, Reuters reported.

The line of questioning came as the federal elections were just around the corner, with Albanese's center-left Labor government trailing behind their conservative opponents.

"I earn a good income. I understand that. I understand that I've been fortunate," he said. "But I also know what it's like to struggle. My mum lived in the one public housing that she was born in for all of her 65 years...which is why I want to help all Australians into a home."