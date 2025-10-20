The top US envoys to the Middle East conflict arrived in Israel on Monday to inspect progress on the Gaza plan after weekend violence threatened to wreck the hard-won ceasefire.

Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom border crossing in to Gaza for aid shipments, a security official and a humanitarian source said, after it was closed briefly on Sunday following the killing of two Israeli soldiers.

In response, Israel carried out dozens of strikes targeting Hamas across Gaza, accusing the militant group of carrying out "a blatant violation" of the truce.

But both sides insisted that they remained committed to the ceasefire and US President Donald Trump, who helped broker the deal, told reporters in Washington that as far as he was concerned, it was still in effect.

"We want to make sure that it's going to be very peaceful with Hamas," Trump told reporters. "It's going to be handled toughly, but properly."

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Israel on Monday for further talks on the plan, a US embassy spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

Gaza's civil defence agency, which operates under Hamas authority, said Israeli strikes killed at least 45 people across the territory on Sunday alone.

Four hospitals in Gaza confirmed the death toll to AFP, while Israel's military said it was looking into the reports of casualties.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

The army said that, after carrying out air strikes in response to a deadly attack on its soldiers, it had "renewed enforcement of the ceasefire" late Sunday but vowed to "respond firmly to any violation of it".

Hamas denied the accusations, and one official from the militant group accused Israel of fabricating "pretexts" to resume the war.

The ceasefire, which began on October 10, halted more than two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

The deal established the outline for hostage and prisoner exchanges, and proposed an ambitious roadmap for Gaza's future. But it has quickly faced challenges to its implementation.

Palestinian witnesses told AFP clashes erupted in the southern city of Rafah in an area still held by Israel.

Abdullah Abu Hasanin, 29, from Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza where Israel launched strikes, said: "The situation is as if the war has returned anew.

"We had hoped the agreement would hold, but the occupation respects nothing -- not an agreement, not anything."

He said he had rushed to the site of the bombing to help, adding: "The scene is indescribable. Blood has returned again."

AFP images from Bureij showed Palestinians running for cover from the strikes, as well as the dead and wounded arriving at Deir al-Balah hospital, accompanied by grieving relatives.

On Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance called on Gulf Arab countries to establish a "security infrastructure" to ensure that Hamas disarmed -- a key part of the peace deal.

Under Trump's 20-point plan, Israeli forces have withdrawn beyond the so-called Yellow Line. Israeli troops have fired on Gazans "approaching" these positions several times since the ceasefire was declared, often with deadly results.

On Monday, troops equipped with earth movers were lifting into place a line of yellow concrete blocks to mark this new frontier within Gaza, according to videos shared by the Israeli defence ministry.

The withdrawal to the Yellow Line leaves Israeli forces in control of around half of Gaza, including the territory's borders but not its main cities.

Hamas has released 20 surviving hostages and is in the process of returning the remaining bodies of those who have died.

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Sunday, bringing the total number handed over to 150, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Israel has linked the reopening of the Rafah crossing -- the main gateway into Gaza from Egypt -- to the recovery of all of the deceased.

Hamas has said it needs time and technical assistance to recover the remaining bodies from under Gaza's rubble.

The war, triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, has killed at least 68,159 people in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the United Nations considers credible.

The data does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but indicates that more than half of the dead are women and children.

Hamas's 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.