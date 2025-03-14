The father of a British-Pakistani girl jailed for 40 years for her murder should have been given a whole life sentence from which he would never be released, a top government lawyer argued in a court appeal hearing Thursday.

Urfan Sharif was jailed in December for murdering 10-year-old Sara Sharif following years of torture.

Sharif, Sara's stepmother Beinash Batool and the child's uncle, Faisal Malik, are all appealing their sentences at the Court of Appeal in London.

Lawyers for the Solicitor General's office are at the same time seeking a stiffer, indefinite, sentence for Sharif.

The murder trial last year caused waves of revulsion in the UK as the horrific abuse suffered by Sara was revealed.

There was anger too at how the bright, bubbly youngster had been failed by the authorities supposed to be in charge of her care.

Her body was found in bed at the family home in August 2023 covered in bites and bruises with broken bones and burns inflicted by an electric iron and boiling water.

Lawyer Naeem Majid Mian, representing Urfan Sharif, who was 43 when he was sentenced, argued in court on Thursday that although Sara's treatment had been "horrendous" it did not merit his 40-year sentence.

"There was no intention to kill... and (the death) was not premeditated," he added.

But documents submitted to the court on behalf of the solicitor general, one of the government's top legal officers, called for Sharif to have an indefinite sentence imposed.

"It is submitted that the judge was wrong not to impose a whole life order on the offender," said lawyer Tom Little in a text submission.

"This case does cross that... threshold" of rare cases that can justify a whole life term.

A lawyer for Sara's stepmother, Carline Carberry, also told the court that her sentence of 33 years was too long and did not "justly reflect her role".

Passing sentence in December after the trial, judge John Cavanagh said Sara had been subjected to "acts of extreme cruelty" but that Sharif and Batool had not shown "a shred of remorse".

They had treated Sara as "worthless" and as "a skivvy", because she was a girl. And because she was not Batool's natural child, the stepmother had failed to protect her, he said.

"This poor child was battered with great force again and again."

Malik, 29, who lived with the family was sentenced to 16 years after being found guilty of causing or allowing her death. He is also seeking to appeal his term.

A post-mortem examination of Sara's body revealed she had 71 fresh injuries and at least 25 broken bones.

She had been beaten with a metal pole and cricket bat and "trussed up" with a "grotesque combination of parcel tape, a rope and a plastic bag" over her head.

A hole was cut in the bag so she could breathe and she was left to soil herself in nappies as she was prevented from using the bathroom.

Police called the case "one of the most difficult and distressing" that they had ever had to deal with.

The day after Sara died, the three adults fled their home in Woking, southwest of London, and flew to Pakistan with five other children.

Her father, a taxi-driver, left behind a handwritten note saying he had not meant to kill his daughter.

After a month on the run, the three returned to the UK and were arrested after landing. The five other children remain in Pakistan.

There has been anger in the UK that Sara's brutal treatment was missed by social services after her father withdrew her from school four months before she died.

Sharif and his first wife, Olga, were well-known to social services.

In 2019, a judge decided to award the care of Sara and an older brother to Sharif, despite his history of abuse.

The school had three times raised the alarm about Sara's case, notably after she arrived in class wearing a hijab, which she used to try to cover marks on her body which she refused to explain.

Since December, the government has moved to tighten up the rules on home-schooling.

Sara's body was repatriated to Poland, where her mother is from, and where a funeral was organised.