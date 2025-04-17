Australia is rolling out a global talent attraction program aimed at drawing top academics from the United States, seizing what it describes as an "urgent and unparalleled opportunity" in the wake of sweeping research cuts under the Trump administration.

The initiative, announced Thursday by the Australian Academy of Science, aims to position the country as a haven for researchers disillusioned by funding freezes and restrictive executive orders in the U.S.

According to the Australian Academy of Science president, professor Chennupati Jagadish AC, Australia must act quickly to capitalize on what he called an "urgent and unparalleled opportunity" to attract the smartest minds leaving the United States," reported The Guardian.

"There is no time to waste as other countries have already recognized the opportunity and are mobilizing to attract talent to their shores," Jagadish said.

Australia's initiative to attract "smartest minds"

Australia's new program invites contributions from funders to build a "national, coordinated effort" for attracting displaced researchers. Jagadish pointed out the initiative will offer a "competitive relocation package" and will be "institution- and discipline-agnostic," allowing recruitment to focus on excellence and national research priorities.

"Australians have repeatedly witnessed the multiplier effect of embedding smart minds within the Australian R&D [research and development] system. These individuals seed capability, create jobs, attract further investment, mentor young scientists, stimulate collaboration, contribute to the national economy and shape our future," Jagadish stated.

Danielle Cave, head of executive, strategy and research at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the moment could mark a "once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity" if Australia acts decisively.

She added that while U.S. universities cut PhD admissions and reduced public funding, top Chinese universities were stepping up international recruitment efforts -- particularly in high-demand fields like mathematics, engineering, computer science, and environmental science.

"We should attract some of our best and brightest back home from places such as Silicon Valley while also offering fast-track visas to top US-based scientists and researchers who are newly out of a job or low on the funding," Cave urged.

In the crosshairs

Academics across the U.S. have been grappling with the impact of funding cuts initiated under President Donald Trump, including executive orders and budgetary decisions that have slashed support for major research institutions and university departments.

Among the most notable targets is Harvard University. President Trump recently called for the Ivy League school to be stripped of federal funding after it refused to comply with a series of demands from his administration -- moves the university's leadership described as "an attempt to control the Harvard community."

The Trump administration's federal budget proposal also aims to cap indirect funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) -- the largest global funder of scientific research -- at 15%, placing thousands of research jobs at risk. Agencies like NASA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are also facing the threat of layoffs.

Funding cuts hit Australian universities

The Trump administration's policies haven't just affected U.S. institutions.

In March, as part of President Trump's "America First" agenda, the U.S. halted funding for six major Australian universities and sent formal questionnaires to a dozen others, requesting they confirm alignment with U.S. government interests.

In 2024, Australia received approximately $386 million USD in research funding from the U.S. government -- roughly half the amount provided by the Australian Research Council.