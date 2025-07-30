Russia said on Tuesday that it wanted peace in Ukraine, hours after mounting attacks that killed at least 25 people, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman and more than a dozen prison inmates.

The strikes came just hours after US President Donald Trump shortened his deadline for Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine -- now into a fourth year -- or face new sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of willfully targeting a prison in the Zaporizhzhia region -- that Russia claims as its own -- killing 16 people and wounding dozens others.

"It was a deliberate strike, intentional, not accidental. The Russians could not have been unaware that they were targeting civilians in that facility," Zelensky said on social media in response.

The Kremlin denied the claim.

"The Russian army does not strike civilian targets," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including from AFP.

The attacks came hours after Trump said he was cutting the deadline for President Vladimir Putin to halt the Ukraine war from 50 days to 10-12 days.

"I really felt it was going to end. But every time I think it's going to end he kills people," Trump said Monday on a visit to Scotland.

"I'm not so interested in talking (to him) anymore," he added.

Peskov said Moscow had "taken note" of Trump's new deadline and that it remained "committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and secure our interests."

Ukraine's justice ministry said Russian forces hit the prison in Bilenke with four glide bombs. Police said 16 inmates were killed and 43 wounded.

Bricks and debris and blown out windows were strewn on the ground, according to images released by the ministry.

The facility's perimeter was intact and there was no threat that inmates would escape, it added.

Rescue workers searched for survivors in pictures released by the region's emergency services.

A senior Ukrainian source said that 274 people were serving sentences in the Bilenkivska facility.

The source added there were no Russian war prisoners at the centre.

Nadiya, a resident of Bilenke, told AFP the attack damaged her house.

"At about ten minutes to six, a neighbour called and said: 'Come quickly, your roof is gone.' Is that normal? Not a single window is intact," the 74-year-old said.

The Ukrainian air force said that Russia also launched 37 drones and two missiles overnight, adding that its air defence systems had downed 32 of the drones.

One attack targeted a hospital in the town of the Kamyanske in the Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding 22 people.

"Putin is rejecting a ceasefire, avoiding a leaders' meeting, and prolonging the war," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on social media.

"He will only end his terror if we break the spine of his economy," he added, calling on Western allies to consolidate around sanctions on Moscow.

"Three people were killed in the attack, including a pregnant woman. Her name was Diana. She was only 23-years-old," Zelensky said.

Separate strikes in the eastern Kharkiv region that borders Russia killed six people, regional authorities said.

In the southern Russian region of Rostov, a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person, the region's acting governor said.

Kyiv has been trying to repel Russia's summer offensive, which has made fresh advances into areas largely spared since the start of the invasion in 2022.

The Russian defence ministry claimed fresh advances across the front line on Tuesday, saying its forces had taken two more villages -- one in the Donetsk region, and another in Zaporizhzhia region.

The prison strike on Tuesday came on the third anniversary of an attack on another detention facility in occupied Ukrainian territory that Kyiv blamed on Moscow and was reported to have killed dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for the night-time strike three years ago on the Olenivka detention centre in Russian-occupied Donetsk region, which the Kremlin says is part of Russia.

Ukraine says dozens of its soldiers who laid down their arms after a long Russian siege of the port city of Mariupol were killed in the attack.