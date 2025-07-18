US President Donald Trump threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal and owner Rupert Murdoch Thursday over a story about an alleged off-color letter he wrote to Jeffrey Epstein, amid lingering political fallout over his administration's handling of the late financier's sex trafficking case.

The article in the Journal says the letter featuring a sketch of a naked woman and Trump's signature was part of a collection of notes for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003.

The newspaper says it reviewed the letter but did not print an image.

"I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn't print this Fake Story," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

"But he did, and now I'm going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper."

In an earlier post, Trump said Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker "was told directly by (White House press secretary) Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE".

The Republican president called the story "false, malicious, and defamatory".

"President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. (Rupert) Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don't even exist," the post added.

Trump was already facing a firestorm over his past relationship with Epstein, and claims that his administration is covering up lurid details of Epstein's crimes to protect rich and powerful figures.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 -- during Trump's first term -- after being charged with federal sex trafficking in a scheme where he allegedly groomed young and underage women for sexual abuse by his wealthy contacts.

He was previously required to register as a sex offender in Florida after pleading guilty to two felony prostitution-related charges.

On Thursday, Trump asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to release transcripts of grand jury testimony in the Epstein case, "subject to court approval."

The alleged letter -- which Trump denies writing -- is raunchy, as were others in the collection, the Journal reported. It contains several lines of typewritten text, contained in an outline of a naked woman drawn with a marker.

"The future president's signature is a squiggly 'Donald' below her waist, mimicking pubic hair," the Journal reported.

"The letter concludes: 'Happy Birthday -- and may every day be another wonderful secret.'"

Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the figure, telling the Journal: "This is not me. This is a fake thing."

"I don't draw pictures of women," he said. "It's not my language. It's not my words."

Murdoch, who controls the NewsCorp global media company, was in Trump's suite Sunday at MetLife Stadium outside New York City for the FIFA Club World Cup final.

The media mogul also owns conservative Americans' preferred TV news channel, Fox News, which scored the first TV interview with Trump upon his return to the White House in January.

The president has regularly praised Fox and its presenters over the years -- and even hired some to his administration.

The Trump-supporting far-right has long latched onto the Epstein scandal, claiming the existence of a still-secret client list and that he was murdered in his cell as part of a cover-up.

Trump supporters expected the Republican to answer their questions on his return to office in January but now find themselves being told the conspiracy theories are false.

The Justice Department and FBI said in a memo made public this month that there is no evidence that Epstein kept a "client list" or was blackmailing powerful people.

They also dismissed the claim that Epstein was murdered in jail, confirming his suicide, and said they would not be releasing any more information on the probe.

That could change if grand jury testimony or evidence are released.

On Thursday, US media reported that a federal prosecutor who handled Epstein's case, who is the daughter of a prominent Trump critic, was abruptly fired.

Maurene Comey, whose father is former FBI director James Comey, was dismissed Wednesday from her position as an assistant US attorney in Manhattan, the reports said.

Comey also prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell, the only former Epstein associate who has been criminally charged in connection with his activities.

Maxwell is the person who compiled the leather-bound book of letters for Epstein in 2003, The Journal reported.

"The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it?" Vice President JD Vance wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmaker Pat Ryan wrote: "I think we now know EXACTLY why Donald Trump refuses to release the Epstein files."