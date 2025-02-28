President Donald Trump confirmed reports that the U.S. and Ukraine have agreed upon the terms of a "very big agreement" and announced plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The deal, centered on U.S. access to Ukraine's rare minerals, marks a significant development in economic and strategic relations between the two countries and an encouraging change of tone as discussions of a possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire gain traction.

Speaking during his first cabinet meeting, Trump praised the negotiators involved in crafting the agreement and emphasized its financial benefits for the U.S. "The previous administration put us in a very bad position, but we've been able to make a deal where we're going to get our money back and we're gonna get a lot of money in the future," Trump said.

While an earlier U.S. request for $500 billion in potential revenues from Ukraine's natural resources has reportedly been dropped, Kyiv's push for security guarantees as part of the deal remains unresolved. Zelensky has stressed the importance of including at least a "sentence" on security assurances, but Trump reiterated that such commitments should come from Europe, Ukraine's "next-door neighbor."

Tension between the US and Ukraine rose in recent weeks as Trump excluded Zelensky from negotiations with Putin. During the cabinet session, Trump suggested that any agreement between Kyiv and Moscow would require "concessions" from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Originally published by Latin Times.