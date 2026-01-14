Bushfires: Calmer Weather Helps, But 12 Major Blazes Still Burning

MELBOURNE, Australia — Firefighters in Victoria are taking advantage of cooler conditions to strengthen containment lines around a dozen major bushfires that have scorched vast tracts of land, destroyed homes, and claimed at least one life.

Authorities said Tuesday that more than 500 structures, including nearly 180 homes, have been lost or damaged since the fires erupted last week amid soaring temperatures and strong winds. The blazes have also devastated farms, with officials estimating that more than 15,000 livestock perished in the infernos.

The largest of the fires, the Longwood blaze north of Seymour, has burned through about 136,000 hectares of bushland and was sparked by a trailer traveling along the Hume Highway that released sparks into bone-dry scrub. The fire claimed the life of a local cattle farmer, whose body was discovered on his property.

Other significant fires include the Towong and Walwa blazes near the New South Wales border, the Dargo fire in Gippsland, and outbreaks near Harcourt, Natimuk, and Carlisle River. Together, they have left communities across Victoria reeling, with residents returning to charred neighborhoods and farmers racing to feed surviving livestock.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said the calmer weather has provided "a window of opportunity" for crews to reinforce containment lines. "We are seeing reduced fire behavior today, but the risk is far from over," Crisp told reporters. "We still have 12 major fires burning, and conditions later this week could deteriorate."

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that strong winds and rising temperatures are expected by Thursday, raising fears that embers could reignite fires or spread them into new areas.

Insurance claims are already mounting, with the Insurance Council of Australia declaring the bushfires a "catastrophe event." Early estimates suggest damages could run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Local residents described harrowing escapes. "The fire came so fast, we barely had time to grab the kids and go," said Sarah McKenzie, whose home in Gippsland was destroyed. "We lost everything, but we're alive."

Relief centers remain open across Victoria, providing shelter and food to displaced families. Charities and community groups have mobilized to deliver supplies, while veterinarians are working to treat injured animals.

Despite the destruction, officials emphasized that calmer conditions have allowed crews to make progress. "We're seeing containment improve, but we cannot be complacent," Crisp said. "The fires are still burning, and the danger is real."

As Victoria counts the cost of the disaster, residents are bracing for what could be another difficult week.