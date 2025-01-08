Every person has had those days when their jobs seemed tiring, uninspiring, or downright boring. Experts say feeling burned out at work or workplace boredom stems from two reasons -- lack of productivity or talent loss.

A 2022 McKinsey survey noted that 74% of HR leaders in the U.S. were making mental health a top priority, as high levels of burnout and distress are prevalent among employees.

Now, new research has shown that feeling bored and disconnected at work was a common problem that affected employees in many different industries, and a 2023 study confirmed that the number of people getting bored in workplaces was relatively higher than perceived, ABC reported.

Casher Belinda, an assistant professor of management and organization at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, said workplace boredom was a common phenomenon. But one needed to get to the bottom of the issue to find out the core reason and how to make work more bearable.

Melbourne-based career and executive coach Kate Richardson added that there was a barrage of issues that caused workplace boredom, one of which was lacking enough workload. But, she acknowledged that busy people get bored too.

"You could have a demanding job, but if it's demanding rather than challenging, then you might not find that much satisfaction in it," she says.

How to deal with workplace boredom?

Experts say avoiding the problem may further aggravate it. Therefore, it is key to combat boredom and sluggish behavior by sustaining productivity. According to experts, switching between routine and interesting work might help. This will lessen the negative effects of boredom and maintain focus throughout the day by planning your calendar to balance boring and important chores.