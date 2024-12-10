Thousands of people took to the streets in Georgia on Monday for the 12th consecutive day of protests against the government's decision to shelve European Union accession talks after disputed elections.

Demanding a fresh vote and a return to European integration, protesters gathered outside parliament in the capital, Tbilisi, as the political crisis that roiled the Caucasian nation showed no signs of abating.

The country's pro-Western opposition and the president rejected the ruling Georgian Dream party's claimed victory in October 26 parliamentary polls and tens of thousands had demonstrated against alleged electoral fraud.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's shock decision on November 28 that EU-candidate Tbilisi would suspend accession talks triggered a fresh wave of protests, which were met with a tough police response.

Critics accuse Georgian Dream of creeping authoritarianism and of steering the country back towards Russia.

Police have fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse previous demonstrations and arrested more than 400 people since the second wave of unrest began.

The crackdown has triggered outrage at home and mounting international condemnation.

On Monday, Britain denounced the violence by Georgian authorities and announced it was halting all aid to the Tbilisi government.

The "shocking scenes of violence towards protestors and journalists by the Georgian authorities are unacceptable and must stop," Britain's top diplomat David Lammy said.

The United States, France and Germany are among other Western countries to have voiced indignation at the handling of the protests.

Many of those detained reported physical abuse, according to the Social Justice Center NGO, which provides legal counselling to those affected.

The country's rights ombudsman has accused authorities of "torture".

But the government has refused to back down.

Luka, 24, an NGO worker who joined the protest with a group of friends, said it was "unacceptable" for a government that "grabbed power through fraudulent elections" to halt Georgia's path towards the EU.

"They have no right to take away our freedoms they have no right to dictate Georgia's foreign policy, and they have no right to be in this building," he said pointing towards parliament.

Some demonstrators on Monday loudly blew horns and whistles, while others held a banner reading "Less Russia is more freedom".

During the day, the city finished setting up a giant Christmas tree on the pavement outside parliament, removing photos of individuals reportedly beaten by police and protest fliers hung on the tree's metallic framework the precious day.

Many demonstrators resented the installation, now fully covered in twigs and silver decorations, seeing it as an attempt from authorities to show it was business as usual in the city.

"It's really disrespectful, because people are here to protest, and there's no Christmas for us," said Keso, an 18-year-old student wrapped in a EU flag.

"We will win because we are here for freedom, and slaves never win," she added.

Kobakhidze has labelled the protesters as "violent groups" controlled by a "liberal fascist" opposition, a term often used by the Kremlin in Russia to target its political opponents.

On Monday, he praised the police, repeating claims authorities have averted an attempted revolution, and shrugged off the continuing demonstrations as unsubstantial.

"Four political parties and more than ten of the wealthiest NGOs... collectively they cannot attract even 5,000 participants," he told a televised cabinet briefing.

The interior ministry said five more people were held in the Black Sea city of Batumi Monday, in connection with a protest there on December 3.

They included a university dean who was part of a group that attempted to hang a banner at the educational institution -- but was confronted by another lecturer, leading to a confrontation.

The arrested face up to two years behind bars on charges of gang violence.

Police have previously raided opposition party offices, and on Saturday dozens of unidentified masked men brutally assaulted opposition figures and journalists near the protest venue.

Critics of Georgian Dream are enraged by what they call its betrayal of the country's bid for EU membership, enshrined in the constitution and supported by around 80 percent of the population.

The party, in power for more than a decade, has advanced controversial legislation in recent years, targeting civil society and independent media and curbing LGBTQ rights.

Brussels has warned that such policies are incompatible with EU membership, while domestic detractors accuse the government of copying Russia's playbook.