Popular foldaway desk kit is ready for expansion after success in the UK and Australia

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CasaPopUpDesk--Today, Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced Casa Pop-Up Desk is now available in North America. The wait is over for this compact, all-in-one desk setup consisting of a wireless keyboard and intuitive touchpad, stored inside a book-like case that transforms into an ergonomic laptop stand designed for the home. As our ways of working keep evolving, and often home and work life can blend easily, Casa Pop-Up Desk offers an ideal solution that seamlessly transforms any surface into a comfortable, productive and versatile workspace, regardless of where you work.

“Casa Pop-Up Desk marked a new venture for Logitech, catering to the different workspace needs as people navigate working in their home environment more than in the past,” said Joseph Mingori, general manager of mobile solutions and partnerships in Personal Workspace Solutions at Logitech. “The resounding success of its launch in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand last year has propelled Casa's expansion into North America, where we see an escalating demand for a much-needed all-in-one solution that can work in your home or your office environment if you have shared workspace.”

An innovative foldaway desk kit with your work-from-home essentials, Casa Pop-Up Desk features Casa Keys, a wireless keyboard offering an enhanced laptop-typing experience in a minimalist form and Casa Touch, an intuitive touchpad with Click Anywhere technology for smooth control and familiar time-saving gestures compatible with multiple operating systems. The two devices easily connect via Bluetooth® and are supported by the Logi Options+ App for a personalized experience. Casa Pop-Up Desk works with PC, Mac or your tablets, including the leading operating systems (with the touch gesture).

The keyboard and touchpad are housed inside Casa Book, which seamlessly transforms into an ergonomic laptop stand to encourage better posture at your workspace. Each device fits easily in its own compartment alongside a storage slot for smaller items such as charging cables or stationery. Ideal for your home, especially if you have limited space for a dedicated desk, or a pop-up desk at work. Casa Pop-Up Desk folds away in seconds and comes in three trendy colors to match any aesthetic – Nordic Calm (sand/off-white), Bohemian Blush (rose), and Classic Chic (deep green/graphite).

Logitech’s goal is to create great product experiences that improve people’s lives. This means considering environmental and social impacts as part of every design decision, from the moment raw materials are sourced right through to the end-of-life of a product. All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral and the paper packaging of Casa comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. The plastic parts in Casa Pop-Up Desk include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics: minimum 62% for Casa Touch, minimum 47% for Casa Keys, and minimum 44% for Casa Book.

Pricing and Availability

Casa Pop-Up Desk is now available in North America on www.logitech.com and at other authorized retailers for a recommended retail price of $179.99.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, Streamlabs and Ultimate Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

Wendy Spander

Logitech

1-510-713-5393

wspander@logitech.com