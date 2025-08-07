French firefighters on Wednesday battled to halt the spread of a wildfire in the south of the country that has left one person dead as emergency workers in Spain fought a fire that has forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from a resort.

With Europe facing fresh August heatwaves as concerns grow over the impact of global warming, many areas are on alert for the risk of wildfires.

Winds were hampering efforts to put out a wildfire raging Wednesday near the Spanish Mediterranean tourist town of Tarifa that prompted evacuations, the regional government said.

Meanwhile the French blaze, which started on Tuesday, has destroyed or damaged 25 homes in the southern Aude department, where some 2,000 firefighters are struggling to control the largest wildfire in France this summer.

It has killed one person and injured 13 others, two of them seriously.

"The fire is still very active and the situation remains unfavourable," said Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture, citing drought conditions, rising temperatures and strong winds.

An elderly woman died in her home, one person is missing and two people were injured, one of whom is now in critical condition with severe burns, according to the Aude prefecture.

The 13 injured included nine firefighters.

The wildfire is a "catastrophe on an unprecedented scale" triggered by global warming, said French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou while on a visit to the affected Aude region.

"What is happening today is linked to global warming and linked to drought," Bayrou added.

The blaze has burned some 16,000 hectares (39,500 acres) of land in less than 24 hours.

Planes were dropping water on the flames, but Roesch warned "this fire will keep us busy for several days. It's a long-term operation".

Camping grounds and at least one village were partially evacuated, and several roads were closed.

"I left everything behind me," said David Cerdan, a 51-year-old who fled Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, where a woman in her 60s died after she refused to leave her home.

"I'm putting it into perspective. I only have material damage," said Cerdan, who lived near the victim.

The wildfire is the biggest in France so far in a summer which has already seen some 9,000 fires, mainly along the Mediterranean coast, according to the emergency management service.

An investigation has been opened into the cause of the fire, said local officials.

"All of the nation's resources are mobilised," President Emmanuel Macron said on X, calling on people to exercise "the utmost caution".

The Aude department in particular has seen an increase in areas burnt in recent years, aggravated by low rainfall and the uprooting of vineyards, which used to help slow down the advance of fires.

Strong, changing winds made the firefighters' job particularly difficult, officials said.

People as far as 30 kilometres (18 miles) away from the fire have felt its impact.

"The air is suffocating...the smell of burning has seeped into homes," said Serge de Souza, a local in the seaside town of Port-la-Nouvelle.

The frequency of wildfires is taking a toll on local residents, said Aude Damesin, who lives in the town of Fabrezan.

"It's terrible for the wildlife, the flora, and for the people who are losing everything," she said.

The European Union's crisis management commissioner, Hadja Lahbib, said on X that "the EU stands ready to mobilise international support, if needed".

Although fire crews had secured areas near hotels and other tourist accommodation, the fire in Spain's Tarifa was still not under control, said officials.

"What concerns us most right now is the wind -- whether it shifts between the west and east," said Antonio Sanz, interior minister for Andalusia's regional government.

Spanish public broadcaster TVE reported that the fire had started in a camper van at a beachside campsite, before being quickly spread by strong winds.

About 1,550 people and 5,500 vehicles were evacuated from campsites, hotels, and homes, said Sanz.

Emergency crews worked through the night to prevent the fire from reaching coastal resorts, but residents and tourists have not been allowed to return, he added.

Climate experts say that global warming is driving longer, more intense and more frequent heatwaves around the world, making for more favourable forest fire conditions.