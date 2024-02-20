Bali event brings partners together to hear from SolarWinds executive leadership on partner program updates, product innovations, and ways to accelerate growth

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it will host its annual Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Summit 2024 in person in Bali, Indonesia, from March 4 - 6. The event is part of a series of SolarWinds Transform Partner Summits the company is hosting across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The APJ Partner Summit brings together partners from 17 countries in the region to network, learn, and celebrate their shared successes with SolarWinds. At the event, SolarWinds will highlight the latest product strategy and innovations to its observability, IT service management, and database offerings. With the majority of registered attendees being executives from partner firms, the APJ Partner Summit 2024 will be a dedicated gathering for partners to interact, strategize, and build a better understanding for future collaborations.

“Channel partners are integral to the overall success of SolarWinds, and together, we help customers drive meaningful digital transformations to achieve their overall business goals,” said Bharat Bedi, managing director of SolarWinds APJ. “At the 2024 APJ Partner Summit, we look forward to bonding, connecting, and planning on capitalizing net-new opportunities with our APJ partners in the government, banking, finance, healthcare, and commercial sectors across the region.”

APJ Partner Summit 2024

At the upcoming 2024 APJ Partner Summit, SolarWinds will introduce the latest partner initiatives, programs, and incentives designed to increase velocity, simplify the experience, and further fuel partner growth. More than 60% of the event attendees are resellers and MSPs, and over two-thirds of them will be attending the event for the first time, denoting an expanding SolarWinds partner network in the region. Nearly all confirmed attendees have said they expect attending the partner summit will help them achieve their partnership goals.

Besides networking sessions between SolarWinds executives and the diverse community of industry-leading partners, the company will also celebrate partners’ achievements during the annual SolarWinds partner awards ceremony.

The SolarWinds APJ Partner Summit 2024 will commence with an executive plenary session on Tuesday, March 5, and include keynote presentations led by the SolarWinds leadership team on our strategy and focus on the channel business in 2024. Presentations will dive into how partners can grow their business with SolarWinds solutions, especially with SolarWinds® Hybrid Cloud Observability, a comprehensive, integrated, and cost-effective solution designed to increase performance and reduce remediation time across on-premises and multi-cloud environments for organizations of all sizes and industries.

Partnering for Success

SolarWinds first launched its Transform Partner Program in 2022 and has continuously evolved and invested in various partner enablement, customer support, and incentive programs in tandem to drive growth for its valued global channel partners. Last year, the company announced new enhancements to the program, including access to new revenue opportunities and benefits, more flexibility in how partners can achieve their targets, and specialization options and benefits for its database and ITSM products.

Against the backdrop of diverse APJ markets, where abundant opportunities are present from rapid digital transformation growth in the region, SolarWinds uniquely offers a full-stack, end-to-end observability solution, coupled with its huge installed base, posing opportunities for partners to materialize revenue growth through upselling and cross-selling. SolarWinds targets to drive significant growth in channel-initiated bookings this year with its updated 2024 Transform Partner Program.

