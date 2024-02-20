The world's leading conference on culture and arts education held in 14 years

The global framework for culture and arts education officially adopted

Establishing a foundation for the global expansion of K-culture and arts education

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AsiaPacificcooperation--The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST, Minister: Yu In-chon) and Korea Arts & Culture Education Service (KACES, President: Park Eun-sil) participated in the 3rd UNESCO World Conference on Culture and Arts Education, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from February 13th to 15th. Additionally, they successfully led a side event focused on Asia-Pacific cooperation in culture and arts education.

Held for the first time since 2010's Seoul event, the 3rd UNESCO World Conference on Culture and Arts Education aimed to reflect evolving social values and adopt the revised Framework for Culture and Arts Education. Around 940 participants from 125 countries, including cultural, artistic, and educational ministry officials, relevant experts, and representatives from UN-affiliated organizations and UNESCO, convened at the conference.

Korean Government Delegation Conveyed K-culture and arts education to the World

During the first session, MCST's Culture and Arts Policy Director, Lee Hae-don, gave a presentation titled "A Fair Opportunity for Access to Culture and Arts Education." Elected Vice Chairperson through the Bureau Group election on the 13th, Director Lee shared the Korean government's policy initiatives promoting equal access to culture and arts education under the "culture and arts education open to all" motto. He highlighted success stories like KACES' "Yesulnurim" project supporting vulnerable groups and the national culture and arts education resource and guidance platform.

KACES President Park Eun-sil was chosen as the rapporteur and presented the key conference agenda items at the closing ceremony on the 15th. Attendees reached a consensus on the fundamental principles and necessary actions to activate culture and arts education, approving the amended Framework for Culture and Arts Education and officially declaring its adoption.

Korea Actively Promoted Framework Implementation through Dedicated Side Events Fostering Cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region

A Korean-led side event on Asia-Pacific cooperation in culture and arts education convened on the 13th at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. Culture and arts experts from Korea, Singapore, Australia, and other countries participated in presentations and panel discussions.

Starting with Culture and Arts Policy Director Lee Hae-don of MCST as a keynote speaker, Professor Jung Tae-yong at Yonsei University, Professor Kim Bo-reum at Hansung University, Vice-Chancellor Kwok Kian Woon of the University of the Arts Singapore, Professor Margaret Barrett, the Head of the Sir Zelman Cowen School of Music and Performance at Monash University, and Professor Jeff Meiners at the University of South Australia participated in the presentations and discussion. Under the subject of “activation of culture and arts education policies in the Asia – Pacific region for international cooperation and development,” the attendants were engaged in an in-depth discussion on the plans for cooperation in the Asia – Pacific region, organization of a detailed cooperative body, etc. to achieve substantial implementation of the Framework.

Director Lee of MSCT, in his keynote speech, emphasized the unique role of culture and arts education, and cooperation in the Asia – Pacific region for active implementation of the Framework after its adoption. It was followed by Professor Jung-Tae-yong at Yonsei University discussing the value of culture and arts education to contribute to the sustainable development goals by introducing the success case of the “UNESCO SDGs culture and arts education” jointly promoted with KACES, and proposing joint content development in the Asia – Pacific region. Professor Kim Bo-reum at Hansung University raised the necessity of performance indicators for culture and arts educational program development using digital technology, and identification of the global culture and arts education ecosystem as a topic for discussion.

In addition, Vice-Chancellor Kwok Kian Woon of the University of the Arts Singapore ruminated on the culture and arts education policies, programs, and the implementation cases in the Asia – Pacific region, and Professor Margaret Barrett, the Head of the Sir Zelman Cowen School of Music and Performance at Monash University, and Professor Jeff Meiners at the University of South Australia analyzed various issues raised in the course of implementation of Australia’s culture and arts education policies in schools and across the society.

A MCST official said, “In this conference, which was aimed at discussing the directivity of global culture and arts education, Korea’s leadership in the field of culture and arts education was demonstrated.”

A KACES official said, “We will strive for diffusion of K-culture and arts education across the world for the future generation based on cooperation with various countries and organizations.”

