Iran on Wednesday officially suspended its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, a move the world body described as "obviously concerning".

It comes after last month's 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, which saw unprecedented Israeli and US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and sharply escalated tensions between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On June 25, a day after a ceasefire took hold, Iranian lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to suspend cooperation with the Vienna-based IAEA. State media confirmed on Wednesday the legislation had now taken effect.

The law aims to "ensure full support for the inherent rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran" under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, with a particular focus on uranium enrichment, according to Iranian media.

During a daily briefing, the spokesman for the UN secretary general, Stephane Dujarric, said the Iranian decision was "obviously concerning".

"I think the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) has been very consistent in his call for Iran to cooperate with the IAEA, and, frankly, for all countries to work closely with the IAEA on nuclear issues," he told reporters.

While IAEA inspectors have had access to Iran's declared nuclear sites, their current status is uncertain amid the suspension.

On Sunday, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said the inspectors' work had been suspended but denied any threats against them or IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

He said the "inspectors are in Iran and are safe", but "their activities have been suspended, and they are not allowed to access our sites".

Uranium enrichment has long been a core sticking point in nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, which have since stalled due to the conflict. Israel and some Western countries accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons -- claims Tehran denies.

The law did not specify exact steps following the suspension.

The ISNA news agency cited lawmaker Alireza Salimi as saying the inspectors now needed approval from Iran's Supreme National Security Council to access nuclear sites.

Separately, the Mehr news agency cited lawmaker Hamid Reza Haji Babaei as saying Iran would stop allowing IAEA cameras in nuclear facilities, though it was unclear if this was a requirement of the new law.

After parliament passed the bill, it was approved by the Guardian Council and President Masoud Pezeshkian formally enacted the suspension on Wednesday, according to state television.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar urged European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal to trigger the "snapback" mechanism and reinstate all UN sanctions on Iran.

The snapback, set to expire in October, was part of the nuclear accord that collapsed after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018. Iran began scaling back its commitments a year later.

Iranian officials have warned the mechanism could prompt their withdrawal from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. Israel, widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, is not an NPT signatory.

Germany's foreign ministry spokesman Martin Giese said Iran's move to suspend cooperation with the IAEA was a "disastrous signal".

Since the Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Tehran has sharply criticised the IAEA for its silence and condemned a June 12 UN resolution accusing Iran of non-compliance, which Iranian officials say provided a pretext for the attacks.

On Wednesday, senior judiciary official Ali Mozaffari accused Grossi of "preparing the groundwork" for Israel's raids and called for him to be held accountable, citing "deceptive actions and fraudulent reporting".

Iran has rejected Grossi's requests to visit bombed sites, accusing him of "malign intent", while insisting no threats have been made against him or inspectors.

Britain, France and Germany and have condemned unspecified "threats" against the IAEA chief.

Iran's ultra-conservative Kayhan newspaper on Saturday accused Grossi of being an Israeli spy who should be executed.

On Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the parliament vote to halt cooperation reflected the "concern and anger of the Iranian public opinion".

The 12-day war began when Israel launched a major bombing campaign on Iran and killed top military commanders and nuclear scientists, with Tehran responding with waves of missiles and drones launched at Israel.

On June 22, Israel's ally the United States launched unprecedented strikes of its own on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

More than 900 people were killed in Iran during the conflict, according to the judiciary.

Iran's retaliatory attacks killed 28 people in Israel, according to authorities.

President Donald Trump said the US attacks had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear programme, though the extent of the damage was unclear.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has admitted "serious" damage to nuclear sites.

But in a recent interview with CBS, he said: "One cannot obliterate the technology and science... through bombings."