Mediaflux Livewire Named “Most Complete Architecture” by the International Data Mover Challenge at SCA24

MELBOURNE, Australia & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SCA24--Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, today announced that Mediaflux® Livewire has been awarded the “Most Complete Architecture” by the International Data Mover Challenge (DMC) at this week’s SupercomputingAsia 2024 (SCA24) in Sydney, Australia. Arcitecta is showcasing Mediaflux Livewire in Booth #24 at the event. Arcitecta will also participate in the AeRO Forum: Road Testing a Research Data Reference Architecture on February 21, 2024, from 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room C2.3 at the International Convention Centre Sydney.

Mediaflux Livewire is a metadata-driven file transfer software solution that enables organizations to transfer millions or billions of files securely and reliably at light speed between one or more systems around the globe in parallel. It leverages the power of metadata to optimize data movement via parallelized data transfers across latent networks and eliminate redundant file transfers. In a separate announcement issued today, Arcitecta unveiled significant enhancements to its Mediaflux Livewire offering that address the challenges of transmitting data over low-bandwidth and unreliable network connections.

“The international DMC represents the perfect opportunity for us to push the limits of what is currently possible and showcase how our technology can benefit critical research endeavors in life sciences and other industries that acquire and transfer vast amounts of data. We are pleased to work with other industry leaders and innovators once again in this competition,” said Jason Lohrey, Founder and CEO of Arcitecta. “By orchestrating the data, leveraging metadata and providing end-to-end management for data transmission, Mediaflux Livewire is shaping the future of creativity and business agility.”

Andrew Howard, chief judge of the DMC and Associate Director Cloud Services and Innovation at the National Computational Infrastructure (NCI), Australia, said, “Mediaflux Livewire’s ability to move data at scale and optimize point-to-point data transfers between sites is a game changer for advancing research collaboration.”

The International Data Mover Challenge (DMC) is a competition that occurs once every two years, and it aims to bring together experts from industry and academia to test their software and solutions for transferring huge amounts of research data. DMC challenges international teams to develop the most advanced and innovative solutions for data transfer across servers located in various countries connected by 100Gbps international research and education networks.

The challenge focuses on optimizing point-to-point data transfers between sites – a crucial step in advancing research collaboration and sharing. Participants from all over the world competed by deploying the best software tools on Data Transfer Nodes (DTNs) that were set up within existing international networks across the globe.

The DMC competition is a key event of the SupercomputingAsia (SCA) conference series. Co-organized by the HPC Centres from Australia, Japan, Singapore and Thailand, SCA is an annual international conference encompassing a group of notable supercomputing events with the key objective of promoting a vibrant and relevant HPC ecosystem in Asia.

Arcitecta has been building the industry’s best data management platforms since 1998. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of massive data sets and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. Mediaflux Livewire is a high-speed data mover that transfers billions of files securely, reliably and globally at ultra-fast rates. Mediaflux Point in Time redefines data resilience at scale, overcoming today’s broken backup paradigm by integrating metadata-based, continuous inline data protection to eliminate the significant cost and impact of lost data. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

